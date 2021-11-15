U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,682.80
    -0.05 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,087.45
    -12.86 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,853.85
    -7.11 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,400.93
    -10.84 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.95
    +0.16 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,864.70
    -3.80 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    25.13
    -0.22 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0074 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6230
    +0.0410 (+2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3417
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0920
    +0.2420 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,576.74
    -1,031.88 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,579.75
    -45.29 (-2.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.86
    +3.95 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,776.80
    +166.83 (+0.56%)
     

E-scooter startup Tier buys Nextbike to double down on commitment to e-bikes

Rebecca Bellan
·2 min read

Berlin-based Tier Mobility, one of the largest e-scooter operators in Europe, has just acquired German bike-sharing platform Nextbike. The move signals Tier's commitment to the same multi-modal approach that competitors like Lime and Voi have followed to take advantage of existing market share. It's also the latest big acquisition in the micromobility industry that might herald further consolidation in the future.

Last year, Lime acquired Uber's micromobility subsidiary Jump and all of its e-bikes and e-scooters as part of Uber's $170 million investment in the company. Earlier this month, Lime raised $523 million, which it says might be its last raise as it prepares to go public.

Tier and Nextbike did not disclose the terms of the deal, but Tier would have funded the acquisition with the $200 million all-equity Series D led by Softbank Vision Fund 2 it raised last month to scale its multi-modal market presence globally and pursue strategic investments and acquisitions. The Series D followed $60 million debt raised this summer and a $250 million Series C last November, also led by Softbank.

Tier, which also has a fleet of e-mopeds, has been committing heavily to e-bikes in recent months with launches in London and Stockholm as part of a planned e-bike expansion across six countries. As part of the deal, Tier will acquire Nextbike's fleet of around 115,000 analogue and electric bikes, as well as access to new territories per the 28 countries in which Nextbike currently operates. It will also acquire Nextbike's headaches in certain cities.

Nextbike has just had to suspend operations in Cardiff and the Vale of Glanmorgan in Wales after more than half its bikes were stolen and destroyed. The company, which has been operating its public bikeshare scheme since 2004, now has to repair and replace vandalized bikes, and the scheme might be permanently shut down in the area if the situation does not improve, but that problem will ostensibly now fall to Tier to handle.

Tier, which operates in more than 160 cities across 16 countries in Europe and the Middle East, does not already have a presence in Wales. Combined with Nextbike, Tier will have more than 250,000 vehicles in over 400 cities. Its fleet will include bicycles, e-bikes, cargo bikes, e-scooters and e-mopeds in free-floating, station-based and hybrid sharing systems, according to the company.

"The acquisition of Nextbike – with its unrivalled experience and relationships across hundreds of cities – is a unique opportunity to take bikeshare to the next level, getting more people out of cars and offering the most sustainable mobility solution," Lawrence Leuschner, CEO and co-founder of Tier, said in a statement. "Our shared values of sustainability and respect for cities across two strong leadership teams, underpinned by Tier's financial backing and capital efficiency, present an unstoppable, joint mission to change mobility for good."

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Stock Portfolio: 10 Recent Additions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 recent additions to the stock portfolio of Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Jim Cramer Stock Portfolio: 5 Recent Additions. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on CNBC and a former hedge fund manager, has built […]

  • Why Splunk Stock Tanked 17% Today

    Shares of data analytics firm Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) sank 17% today as of 12:15 p.m. EST. Merritt served as CEO for six years and oversaw fantastic growth at Splunk, as well as kicked off the company's migration to cloud-based software services. Graham Smith, who has served as Splunk's chairman of the board since 2019 and was Salesforce.com's (NYSE: CRM) CFO until 2014, will be the interim CEO.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector had big gains last week, and solid-state battery developer QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) was no exception, with a jump of more than 25%. QuantumScape co-founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh said of the test results: "With the publication of this report, we will continue to focus on our product roadmap goals and delivering cells to our customers."

  • Why Rivian Shares Continued to Soar Monday

    Shares of newly public electric vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) continued to soar Monday to start its first full week of trading after its initial public offering last Wednesday. As of 11:25 a.m. EST today, Rivian shares were up another 11.5%, bringing their gains to over 40% since its debut. In addition to continued excitement over the company's plans to supply Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with 100,000 electric delivery trucks, today's move might also be driven by news that the company is already looking into expanding its manufacturing footprint with a new plant in Georgia.

  • CrowdStrike holdings fall after underweight rating from Morgan Stanley

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre runs down CrowdStrike's fall, after a year of continuous growth, upon Morgan Stanley giving it an underweight rating.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of genetic data miner 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) had a good week last week, surging more than 13% in response to a positive second-quarter 2022 earnings report Thursday. Things got even worse today, when investors responded to a downgrade of 23andMe stock by a Citigroup analyst -- by selling off the stock by 10.1% (as of 11:30 a.m. EST). In my own note on the company last week, I pointed out that sales growth at 23andMe was a weak 7% in Q2, down steeply from Q1's 23% growth pace.

  • 10 Reddit Stocks to Buy in November

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Reddit stocks to buy in November. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Reddit Stocks to Buy in November. Retail traders, who often use internet platform Reddit to exchange investment ideas, have helped push the social media firm into […]

  • Cathie Wood strongly disputes Jack Dorsey’s ‘hyperinflation’ warning, but they agree on one asset class — in any market environment

    Many predict this asset will be a great hedge against inflation.

  • How Safe Is Omega Healthcare's Dividend?

    The nursing home REIT is working through tough times, and saving the dividend could get pretty tight.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Dumpster Diving: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood runs one of the most popular tech stock funds, the ARK Innovation Fund (NYSEMKT: ARKK), with more than $19 billion under management. Cathie Wood runs this fund and seven other tech-focused funds that are popular with growth investors. Danny Vena (Meta Platforms): The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has made some bold moves lately, no doubt spurred on by Cathie Wood's vision of the future.

  • Galaxy Digital Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP").

  • Why Boeing Stock Popped on Monday

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) were 4.4% higher by 10:50 a.m. EST on Monday on multiple announcements coming out of the Dubai Airshow over the weekend. First and foremost, Bloomberg quoted the company's head of commercial airplanes, Stan Deal, as saying he's hopeful that China will soon clear Boeing's 737 to resume flying in the world's most populous country. Separately, Boeing senior vice president Ihssane Mounir told CNBC that the company is close to resuming deliveries of the company's long-haul 787 Dreamliner, regulators permitting.

  • Should You Buy Johnson & Johnson Before It Splits?

    Recently, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) told investors it would spin off its consumer health business into a separate new company. Johnson & Johnson is a sprawling conglomerate with over a hundred separate subsidiaries divided into three operating segments: Pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer health. Janssen, the company's pharmaceutical business is the largest and fastest-growing subsidiary of all.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Slipped on Monday

    Shares of fuel cell and "green hydrogen" producer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) took a hit this morning on news that the renewable power pioneer is getting some additional competition in Europe. As of 11:20 a.m. EST, Plug Power stock has retreated 2.4% from last week's close. Specifically, this morning Swiss renewable energy producer Axpo Holding announced it is expanding production of green hydrogen in the town of Brugg, Switzerland.

  • Splunk Stock Is Tumbling After Its CEO Stepped Down. What to Know.

    Splunk stock is sinking after the company announced that its CEO is stepping down. In a press release Monday morning, Splunk (ticker: SPLK) said CEO Doug Merritt was stepping down and would be replaced on an interim basis by Graham Smith, Splunk chairman of the board. No reason was given for his exit, which comes seven months after its chief technology officer, Tim Tully, resigned.

  • DraftKings Stock: Is It A Buy Right Now After Earnings?

    DraftKings is one of the top IPO stocks to watch, as gambling legalization gains steam. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying DKNG stock now.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Crumbled by More Than 10% Today

    Morgan Stanley dinged the cybersecurity stock, but it doesn't dislike it as much as you might think.

  • Kyle Bass says the big money has been made in bitcoin. This is where investors need to put cash next.

    Kyle Bass made winning bets against the housing market during the 2008-09 financial crisis. Here's what he's worried about now and how he thinks investors can protect themselves.

  • Rivian Stock Is Freewheeling. Investors Aren’t Applying the Brakes.

    Shares were up double digits again Monday. Now, the electric vehicle truck start-up is the world's third most valuable auto maker.

  • 4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More

    For example, you might have to take on more risk than you'd like to obtain a higher dividend payout. Here are four fantastic dividend stocks to buy with yields of 4% or more. Income-seeking investors tend to especially like Dividend Aristocrats.