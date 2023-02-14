E-scrap Recycling Global Market Report 2022: Growing Use of Electronic Products Drives Sector

Company Logo

Global E-Scrap Recycling Market

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-scrap Recycling Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global e-scrap recycling market is expected to grow from $6.84 billion in 2021 to $7.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The e-scrap recycling market is expected to reach $10.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%.



Europe was the largest region in the e-scrap recycling market in 2021. The regions covered in the e-scrap recycling market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing usage of electronic products is expected to propel the e-scrap recycling market growth going forward. Electronic product means any manufactured product or device or part of such a product or device that has an electronic circuit. The need for electronic equipment has increased significantly as a result of technological improvements which makes tons of electronic scraps or electronic waste which can be recycled to reduce carbon footprints and better environmental condition.

Computer monitors, motherboards, cell phones and chargers, CDs, headphones, television sets, air conditioners, and refrigerators are examples of common electronic garbage (e-waste). For instance, according to Invest India, an India-based national investment promotion and facilitation agency that helps investors looking for investment opportunities and options in India, in 2020, the global market for electronic devices was worth $2.9 Tn.

Furthermore, The Consumer Technology Association (CTA), a US-based standard and trade organization representing 1,376 consumer technology companies in the United States, projected that the consumer technology industry to generate over $505 billion in retail sales revenue for the first time, the projection also represents a 2.8% revenue increase from the 2021's impressive 9.6% growth over 2020. Therefore, the growing usage of electronic products is driving the growth of the e-scrap recycling market.



Technological Advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the e-scrap recycling market. Major companies operating in the e-scrap recycling market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in September 2022, ANDRITZ, an Austria-based technology group that provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for various industries, launched shredder technology that enables sustainable recycling of e-scrap. The new ADuro G-1600S granulator is equipped with additional wear protection for a higher lifetime. The machine can be maintained easily, reducing downtimes to a minimum and thus achieving higher production. The granulator replaces the existing machine from another supplier.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product: IT and Telecom Equipment; Small Household Appliances; Large White Goods; Consumer Electronics; Other Products

2) By Processed Material: Metal; Glass; Plastic; Other Processed Materials

3) By Application: Dealing Materials; Recycling Materials

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.65 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $10.94 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. E-Scrap Recycling Market Characteristics



3. E-Scrap Recycling Market Trends And Strategies



4. E-Scrap Recycling Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. E-Scrap Recycling Market Size And Growth



6. E-Scrap Recycling Market Segmentation

7. E-Scrap Recycling Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific E-Scrap Recycling Market



9. China E-Scrap Recycling Market



10. India E-Scrap Recycling Market



11. Japan E-Scrap Recycling Market



12. Australia E-Scrap Recycling Market



13. Indonesia E-Scrap Recycling Market



14. South Korea E-Scrap Recycling Market



15. Western Europe E-Scrap Recycling Market



16. UK E-Scrap Recycling Market



17. Germany E-Scrap Recycling Market



18. France E-Scrap Recycling Market



19. Eastern Europe E-Scrap Recycling Market



20. Russia E-Scrap Recycling Market



21. North America E-Scrap Recycling Market



22. USA E-Scrap Recycling Market



23. South America E-Scrap Recycling Market



24. Brazil E-Scrap Recycling Market



25. Middle East E-Scrap Recycling Market



26. Africa E-Scrap Recycling Market



27. E-Scrap Recycling Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The E-Scrap Recycling Market



29. E-Scrap Recycling Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

Umicore N.V

Tetronics Environmental Waste Treatment

Stena Metall AB

DOWA HOLDINGS Co.

ERI and Sims Metal Management Limited

Boliden Group

Aurubis AG

Ecoreco Ltd.

Electronic Recyclers International

MBA Polymers Inc.

Grand Metal Corporation

Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.

Quantum Lifecycle Partners.

