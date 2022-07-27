U.S. markets open in 9 hours 18 minutes

E-scrap Recycling Market Worth $7.3 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 7.6%: States TMR Report

·6 min read

  • Rise in the utilization of different consumer electronic goods across the globe is fueling business opportunities in the market

  • The presence of stringent regulations about disposal of e-waste is leading to revenue-generation avenues in the market

WILMINGTON, Del., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts of a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) note that the global e-scrap recycling market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, 2022 to 2031.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report by TMR provides dependable information on various key factors impacting the growth of the e-scrap recycling market. Moreover, it sheds light on top e-waste countries 2022, leading e-waste suppliers, and current status of e-waste management in different nations. In addition, the report offers in depth data and analysis on different regions of the market including the e-waste management in Europe.

The demand for different types of consumer electronic goods such as freezers, refrigerators, dishwashers, and washing machines is being increasing in the recent years. This factor is boosting the need for recycling of huge white goods, which in turn, is bolstering the global the e-scrap recycling market.

Top companies in e-waste management industry are increasing R&Ds in order to develop latest recycling technologies and advanced recycling facilities. Such factors are helping in the growth of the e-scrap recycling market. Furthermore, the market players are using the strategies of mergers and acquisitions in order to stay ahead of the competition. These factors, in turn, are helping in the overall expansion of the global e-scrap recycling market.

The e-scrap recycling market is estimated to gain sizable growth prospects in North America, Europe, and several nations of Asia. This market growth is ascribed to many factors including modification in several regulations pertaining to the e-scrap recycling process across North America, Europe, and countries.

Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=73924

E-scrap Recycling Market: Key Findings

  • Due to the improved spending power of people across many developed and developing nations, the global sales of electronic and electrical equipment is being increasing in the recent years. This factor is leading to a surge in the volume of e-scrap globally, which in turn, is generating sizable business opportunities for e-waste recycling companies, notes a TMR study on the global e-scrap recycling market. Furthermore, the market is being driven by rise in the industrialization and urbanization across many emerging economies of the world.

  • The electronic and electric product users across the globe are gaining understanding about the environmental concerns on hazardous effects of e-scrap and issues related to landfills. This factor is favoring the sales growth curve of the global e-scrap recycling market. The government authorities of several nations around the world are incorporating strict regulations in order to prevent inappropriate disposal of electronic scrap. This factor is creating profitable prospects in the e-scrap recycling market, which is prognosticated to reach a value of US$ 7.3 Bn by 2031.

Make an Enquiry before Buying at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=73924

E-scrap Recycling Market: Growth Boosters

  • Surge in the use of electronic items across the globe together with reduced lifecycles of such products is leading to profitable prospects in the global e-scrap recycling market

  • Rise in the initiatives of government authorities of several nations across the globe in order to prevent the adverse environmental effects of e-wastes is boosting the growth avenues in the market

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=73924

E-scrap Recycling Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

  • Umicore N.V.

  • JX Nippon Mining and Metal Corporation

  • Sims Metal Management

  • DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd

  • ITRenew, Inc.

  • STENA METALL AB

  • Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

  • Electronic Recyclers International

  • Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.

  • Ecoreco Ltd.

E-scrap Recycling Market Segmentation

  • Product Type

  • Processed Materials

  • Regions Covered

Consumer Goods Research Reports

Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market - Electronic Equipment Repair Service Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 8,571.5 Mn by 2027, expand at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period

E-Scrap and Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-Scrap Market - The global printed circuit board (PCB) e-scrap market was valued at 1.57 million tons in 2016 and is expected to reach 3.40 million tons by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2017 to 2027

Plastic Market for Electronic Appliances - Plastic Market For Electronic Appliances is expected to surpass value of US$ 109.9 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Plastic Processing Equipment Market - Plastic Processing Equipment Market is expected to surpass value of US$ 2.1 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2031.

Porcelain Tableware Market - Porcelain Tableware Market is expected to reach value of US$ 39.5 Bn by the end of 2031, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Wrist Dive Computer Market- Wrist Dive Computer Market to expand at a CAGR of 4% by 2030

Electrical Safety Products Market- Electrical Safety Products Market to Reach US$ 7.4 Bn Value by 2030

Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market - The global low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) switchgear market is expected to reach US$ 82.8 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research firm that offers the latest market research reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com 
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com 
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-scrap-recycling-market-worth-7-3-billion-by-2031--cagr-7-6-states-tmr-report-301593611.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

