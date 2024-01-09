E.ON SE (ETR:EOAN) surges 3.3%; individual investors who own 49% shares profited along with institutions

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in E.ON indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 25 investors have a majority stake in the company with 45% ownership

Institutional ownership in E.ON is 36%

Every investor in E.ON SE (ETR:EOAN) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 49% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While individual investors were the group that reaped the most benefits after last week’s 3.3% price gain, institutions also received a 36% cut.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about E.ON.

XTRA:EOAN Ownership Breakdown January 9th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About E.ON?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

E.ON already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of E.ON, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

XTRA:EOAN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 9th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in E.ON. RWE Aktiengesellschaft is currently the largest shareholder, with 15% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 5.1% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.0% by the third-largest shareholder.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of E.ON

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

We note our data does not show any board members holding shares, personally. It is unusual not to have at least some personal holdings by board members, so our data might be flawed. A good next step would be to check how much the CEO is paid.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 49% stake in E.ON. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 15% of E.ON. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - E.ON has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

