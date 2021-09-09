U.S. markets open in 4 hours 35 minutes

E-SUV Market to Garner $252.72 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read

[299 Pages Report] Increase in solutions for fuel-efficient mobility and reduced battery cost per KWH fuel the growth of the global e-SUV market. Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. The demand for e-SUV lowered down significantly during the Covid-19 pandemic due to low consumer confidence and high prices of vehicles. Prominent Players: BMW Group, BYD Company Limited, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, Groupe Renault, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Kia Corporation, Tata Motors, Tesla, Volkswagen AG, and Volvo Car Corporation.

Portland, OR, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global e-SUV market generated $35.57 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $252.72 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 25.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarios, value chain, and competitive landscape.

Rise in penetration of fuel-efficient mobility solutions and reduction in battery cost per KWH drive the growth of the global e-SUV market. However, lowered sales and production of automotive and high manufacturing cost of electric-driven SUVs restrain the market growth. On the other hand, development of e-SUV integrated with high-end technologies and huge potential in developing nations create new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report (299 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13494

Covid-19 Scenario of eSUV Market:

  • Market players in the e-SUV market have been following few approaches for management of the operations due to reduced budgets, shortened staff sizes, expansion of equipment lifecycles, and lessened salaries in the short term to tackle the financial downturn.

  • The demand from end users of e-SUV reduced significantly due to low consumer confidence and high prices of vehicles.

  • However, it is estimated that sales momentum would gain from 2022 with a positive outlook and green mobility initiatives.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global e-SUV market based on propulsion, type, seating capacity, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/13494

Based on propulsion, the battery electric vehicle segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hybrid vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on type, the compact crossover segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global e-SUV market, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the mid-size segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 27.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/13494

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 27.0% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global e-SUV market analyzed in the research include BMW Group, Daimler AG, BYD Company Limited, Groupe Renault, Ford Motor Company, Kia Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Tesla, Volkswagen AG, Tata Motors, and Volvo Car Corporation.

Interested to Procure The Data? Get It Now at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-suv-market/purchase-options

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Sports Utility Vehicle Market by Type (SUV-C, SUV-D, SUV-E, and SUV-F), Fuel (Diesel, Petrol, Electric SUV, and Others), Price (Medium and Premium), and Seating Capacity (5 Seaters, 7 Seaters, and 8 & Above Seater): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Connected Car Market by Technology (3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G), Connectivity Solution (Integrated, Embedded, and Tethered), Service (Driver Assistance, Safety, Entertainment, Well-being, Vehicle Management, and Mobility Management), and End Use (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Luxury Car Market by Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, and Sport utility vehicle) and Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel, and Electric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Autonomous Vehicle Market by Level of Automation (Level 3, Level 4, and Level 5) and Component (Hardware, Software, and Service) and Application (Civil, Robo Taxi, Self-driving Bus, Ride Share, Self-driving Truck, and Ride Hail) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030.

Electric Vehicle Market by Type (Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)), Vehicle Class (Mid-Priced and Luxury), and Vehicle Type (Two-wheelers, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Electric Truck Market by Propulsion (Battery Electric Truck, Hybrid Electric Truck, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Truck, and Fuel Cell Electric Truck), Vehicle Type (Light-duty Electric Truck, Medium-Duty Electric Truck, and Heavy-Duty Electric Truck) and Range (0-150 miles, 151-300 miles, and 300 miles above): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

Luxury Autonomous Vehicle Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), by Level of Automation (Level 3, Level 4, and Level 5), by Sensor Type (Biometric sensors, Radar sensors, LiDAR sensors, and Ultrasonic sensors), by End User (Car sharing and Personal mobility), and by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |


