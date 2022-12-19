U.S. markets open in 6 hours 41 minutes

E-textbook rental market size to grow by USD 534.56 million from 2023 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global e-textbook rental market as a part of the education services market, which covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The global e-textbook rental market size is estimated to increase by USD 534.56 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of  21.01%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-textbook Rental Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-textbook Rental Market 2023-2027

Global e-textbook rental market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

  • Alibris Inc. - The company offers thousands of titles with free return shipping and a worry-free guarantee on rentals.

  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers eBooks and audiobooks on rent online through its app.

  • Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers rental, new, and used textbooks for a flexible period of time.

  • Barnes and Noble Inc. - The company offers online rental services for textbooks in the US.

Vendor landscape - The global e-textbook rental market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer e-textbook rental in the market are Alibris Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Barnes and Noble Inc., BibliU Ltd., BIGGER Words Inc., Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Bookfinder.com, BookLender.com, Chegg Inc., eCampus.com, Follett Corp., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Scribd Inc., TextbookRush, and VitalSource Technologies LLC and others.

The global e-textbook rental market is highly competitive due to the presence of various established publishers and emerging start-ups. Vendors are innovating with their solutions, which has resulted in increasing mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Vendors across the globe are offering different methods of payment, such as the pay-as-you-go and subscription models, to reach out to every segment and cater to the needs of different consumers. A few e-textbook rental companies collaborate with schools and educational institutions to establish their presence in the market.

Global e-textbook rental market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global e-textbook rental market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (academic and non-academic) and revenue stream (subscription services and pay-as-you-go-model).

  • The academic segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing popularity of e-textbooks in K-12 schools, the higher education segment, and other educational institutions. Many schools and educational institutions prefer the subscription payment model to buy licensed e-textbooks. These factors will contribute to the growth of the market by the academic segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global e-textbook rental market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global e-textbook rental market.

  • North America is projected to account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of the BYOD policy and robust IT infrastructure, especially in developed economies such as the US. The growth can also be attributed to the presence of many start-ups and e-textbook rental service providers in the region.

Global E-textbook rental market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The cost-effective pricing model is driving the global e-textbook rental market growth. Numerous companies are converting their traditional textbook curriculum into digital versions, such as e-textbooks. Many students rent these e-textbooks instead of buying them online. E-textbook rental service providers, such as Chegg, BookRenter, and eFollett, provide rental subscriptions to students. This, in turn, is leading to the growth of the market. Thus, the affordability of renting e-textbooks is expected to contribute to market growth significantly during the forecast period.

Key trends - The rising integration of software with digital textbooks is a trend in the market. E-textbooks enable students to highlight important content and take notes. Inkling, a digital publisher, announced a social aspect to e-textbooks, which would allow students to review and rate books as well as share information and notes with peers in classrooms. Software is being integrated into digital e-textbooks to make them user-friendly and practical, with the help of videos, 3D images, and built-in tests. Such initiatives will support the growth of the global e-textbook rental market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The increasing threat from open-source content is a major challenge to the global e-textbook rental market growth. Many niche players and a few established vendors offer free online instruction material and resources. Moreover, open-source information is also available for scientific and technical publishing. Hence, many consumers are hesitant to subscribe to paid journals. They prefer alternative websites that offer open-source materials at affordable prices. These factors are posing a significant threat to market growth.

What are the key data covered in this e-textbook rental market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the e-textbook rental market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the e-textbook rental market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the e-textbook rental market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of e-textbook rental market vendors

The higher education market in Vietnam is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 481.32 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (software and hardware), end-user (private colleges, state universities, and community colleges), and courses (undergraduate, masters, and PhD).

The higher education market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.49% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 63,368.82 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (software and hardware), end-user (private colleges, state universities, and community colleges), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

E-textbook Rental Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

161

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.01%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 534.56 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

18.98

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alibris Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Barnes and Noble Inc., BibliU Ltd., BIGGER Words Inc., Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Bookfinder.com, BookLender.com, Chegg Inc., eCampus.com, Follett Corp., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Scribd Inc., TextbookRush, and VitalSource Technologies LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 global E-textbook rental market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Revenue stream Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Non-academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Revenue Stream

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Revenue Stream

  • 7.3 Subscription services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Pay-as-you-go-model - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Revenue Stream

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Alibris Inc.

  • 12.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.6 Barnes and Noble Inc.

  • 12.7 BibliU Ltd.

  • 12.8 Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

  • 12.9 BookLender.com

  • 12.10 Chegg Inc.

  • 12.11 eCampus.com

  • 12.12 Follett Corp.

  • 12.13 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG

  • 12.14 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • 12.15 Rakuten Group Inc.

  • 12.16 Scribd Inc.

  • 12.17 TextbookRush

  • 12.18 VitalSource Technologies LLC

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global E-textbook Rental Market 2023-2027
Global E-textbook Rental Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-textbook-rental-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-534-56-million-from-2023-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301705091.html

SOURCE Technavio

