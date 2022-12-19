E-textbook rental market size to grow by USD 534.56 million from 2023 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global e-textbook rental market as a part of the education services market, which covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The global e-textbook rental market size is estimated to increase by USD 534.56 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 21.01%.
Global e-textbook rental market – Vendor analysis
Vendor offerings -
Alibris Inc. - The company offers thousands of titles with free return shipping and a worry-free guarantee on rentals.
Alphabet Inc. - The company offers eBooks and audiobooks on rent online through its app.
Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers rental, new, and used textbooks for a flexible period of time.
Barnes and Noble Inc. - The company offers online rental services for textbooks in the US.
Vendor landscape - The global e-textbook rental market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer e-textbook rental in the market are Alibris Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Barnes and Noble Inc., BibliU Ltd., BIGGER Words Inc., Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Bookfinder.com, BookLender.com, Chegg Inc., eCampus.com, Follett Corp., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Scribd Inc., TextbookRush, and VitalSource Technologies LLC and others.
The global e-textbook rental market is highly competitive due to the presence of various established publishers and emerging start-ups. Vendors are innovating with their solutions, which has resulted in increasing mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Vendors across the globe are offering different methods of payment, such as the pay-as-you-go and subscription models, to reach out to every segment and cater to the needs of different consumers. A few e-textbook rental companies collaborate with schools and educational institutions to establish their presence in the market.
Global e-textbook rental market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Global e-textbook rental market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (academic and non-academic) and revenue stream (subscription services and pay-as-you-go-model).
The academic segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing popularity of e-textbooks in K-12 schools, the higher education segment, and other educational institutions. Many schools and educational institutions prefer the subscription payment model to buy licensed e-textbooks. These factors will contribute to the growth of the market by the academic segment during the forecast period.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global e-textbook rental market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global e-textbook rental market.
North America is projected to account for 35% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of the BYOD policy and robust IT infrastructure, especially in developed economies such as the US. The growth can also be attributed to the presence of many start-ups and e-textbook rental service providers in the region.
Global E-textbook rental market – Market dynamics
Leading drivers - The cost-effective pricing model is driving the global e-textbook rental market growth. Numerous companies are converting their traditional textbook curriculum into digital versions, such as e-textbooks. Many students rent these e-textbooks instead of buying them online. E-textbook rental service providers, such as Chegg, BookRenter, and eFollett, provide rental subscriptions to students. This, in turn, is leading to the growth of the market. Thus, the affordability of renting e-textbooks is expected to contribute to market growth significantly during the forecast period.
Key trends - The rising integration of software with digital textbooks is a trend in the market. E-textbooks enable students to highlight important content and take notes. Inkling, a digital publisher, announced a social aspect to e-textbooks, which would allow students to review and rate books as well as share information and notes with peers in classrooms. Software is being integrated into digital e-textbooks to make them user-friendly and practical, with the help of videos, 3D images, and built-in tests. Such initiatives will support the growth of the global e-textbook rental market during the forecast period.
Major challenges - The increasing threat from open-source content is a major challenge to the global e-textbook rental market growth. Many niche players and a few established vendors offer free online instruction material and resources. Moreover, open-source information is also available for scientific and technical publishing. Hence, many consumers are hesitant to subscribe to paid journals. They prefer alternative websites that offer open-source materials at affordable prices. These factors are posing a significant threat to market growth.
What are the key data covered in this e-textbook rental market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the e-textbook rental market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the e-textbook rental market and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the e-textbook rental market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of e-textbook rental market vendors
E-textbook Rental Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
161
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.01%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 534.56 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
18.98
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Key countries
US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Alibris Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Barnes and Noble Inc., BibliU Ltd., BIGGER Words Inc., Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Bookfinder.com, BookLender.com, Chegg Inc., eCampus.com, Follett Corp., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Scribd Inc., TextbookRush, and VitalSource Technologies LLC
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports
