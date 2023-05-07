U.S. markets closed

e-therapeutics Full Year 2023 Earnings: UK£0.015 loss per share (vs UK£0.017 loss in FY 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Net loss: UK£8.27m (loss widened by 2.5% from FY 2022).

  • UK£0.015 loss per share.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

e-therapeutics shares are up 8.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that e-therapeutics is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

