E-Waste Recycling Containers Available for Delivery from East Coast Electronics Recycling

BEDFORD, NH / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2022 / Do you have piles of old electronics taking up space in your office or warehouse? East Coast Electronics Recycling (ECER Inc.) can help! We offer various recycling services, like computer recycling, to make the process easy and convenient for you. E-waste recycling containers are now available for delivery. We can bring the recycling center to your business or municipality with our container program!

Without proper e-waste & computer recycling practices, household electronics end up in landfills (often illegally). Estimates show that computers and other electronic devices contribute to lead, mercury, and other heavy metals leaching into landfills. These toxins can harm our environment as well as contaminate the soil & water sources, so it's important for us as citizens to try to do what we can here at home by recycling our e-waste properly, just like towns across the world have already done with much success.

Electronics recycling is important for many reasons. For one, it keeps harmful toxins and pollutants from causing harm to our surroundings. Second, it helps conserve natural resources. Third, we can reuse valuable materials that would otherwise be wasted. Lastly, with all of the new regulations being put into place by state and local governments, your company could be facing legal & financial consequences for not properly disposing of your old electronics.

ECER Inc. is dedicated to promoting good electronics disposal habits. They believe that by making e-waste & TV recycling more accessible to all, they are doing their part to promote good stewardship of the environment.

Their container program is also a perfect solution for towns, businesses, or organizations that frequently turn over sizable amounts of electronics throughout the entire year. If your organization needs a handful of pallets of e-waste recycled here and there, you may want to consider the pick-up option.

Story continues

What You Get From ECER

East Coast Electronics Recycling offers open & closed top recycling containers that can be delivered to your facility. After choosing which e-waste container is suited for the type and amount, they will schedule a delivery time with the site contact. The crew arrives on schedule to complete the drop-off, and from there, the company or organization is free to load it up with all electronics: anything with a plug or battery.

For reliable & dependable e-waste collection & secure data destruction, ECER Inc. has been the reliable name in computer & smartphone recycling for over 20 years. Regardless of the volume of equipment you have, they have you covered. Finally, they offer the added benefit of data security that ensures nothing is left on any & all devices will end up where you don't want it to go.

About ECER

East Coast Electronics Recycling has established itself as one of the pioneers in e-waste recycling. They offer a wide variety of containers, pick up, and delivery services that they can customize for your needs. For a simple, no obligation quote, simply visit their webpage for more information.

CONTACT:

Michael De Fortuna

Phone: (877) 537-9940

https://ecerinc.com/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5o7ZrpNC3pOeF0bzYd_GQw/?guided_help_flow=5

https://business.facebook.com/East-Coast-Electronics-Recycling-101658031574511

https://www.linkedin.com/company/east-coast-electronics-recycling

SOURCE: East Coast Electronics Recycling





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/688787/E-Waste-Recycling-Containers-Available-for-Delivery-from-East-Coast-Electronics-Recycling



