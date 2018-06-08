E3 2018: What to expect from gaming’s biggest show

E3 2018 is nearly upon us, and here’s everything we expect from the big show.

For most people, June marks the beginning of summer. It’s an exciting month, punctuated by graduations, vacations and generally awesome weather.

For gamers? All that garbage takes a backseat to E3.

Now in its 24th year, the biggest video game event of 2018 is lumbering towards downtown Los Angeles, ready to demolish rumors, launch memes, resurrect franchises and evangelize the $36 billion interactive entertainment business until every game releasing this year has been sufficiently pre-ordered.

Once an exclusive, industry-only trade show, E3 has expanded in recent years to become a wild mishmash of insiders, fans, journalists and marketers. E3 is mostly about games – stakeholders like Microsoft (MSFT), Sony (SNE) and Nintendo (NTDOY) annually battle it out with huge announcements and reveals – but it also sheds light on the broader trends and motivations of the industry.

Whether you’re an investor interested in diving into gaming’s tumultuous waters or a fan anxious to see the latest and greatest offerings for your platform of choice, E3 is a must-watch event.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s show.

When is it?

E3 2018 technically settles into the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 12 – 14, but in truth, the show begins a few days earlier courtesy several high-profile media events scattered around town. Some of the biggest news of the week happens during these shows:

Saturday, June 9

Electronic Arts: 11:00 AM PST ( stream )

Sunday, June 10

Microsoft: 1:00 PM PST ( stream )

Bethesda: 6:30 PM PST ( stream )

Monday, June 11

Square Enix: 10:00 AM PST ( stream )

Ubisoft: 1:00 PM PST ( stream )

Sony: 6:00 PM PST ( stream )

Tuesday, June 12

Nintendo: 9:00 AM PST ( stream )

How big is it, exactly?

We won’t have specific numbers until after the show has ended, but suffice to say, E3 is big. Really big. After holding steady at between 40,000 and 50,000 attendees for a few years, last year’s show exploded to nearly 70,000. This year’s show could eclipse that.

Nearly 200 game makers will be hawking their goods at the convention center, but E3 spills out far beyond the halls of the LACC. Electronic Arts (EA) will be posted up at the famous Hollywood Palladium for their EA Play fan expo.

If you live near LA, there are still tickets available to the big show. More

The E3 Coliseum, produced by video game host and personality Geoff Keighley, takes place next door at LA Live. Featuring interviews with legendary game makers alongside talks with luminaries like director Darren Aronofsky and the showrunners of HBO’s “Westworld,” it’s an enticing three-day event for fans.

Fan-oriented events will be all over the convention center itself, including an esports arena, Nintendo-hosted tournaments and a “Fortnite” pro-am featuring 100 popular streamers and celebs.

Sounds awesome! Can I go?

Maybe! Though E3 was once only open to industry professionals, it’s now possible to attend as a fan courtesy of a gamer pass. They’re not cheap — it’s $250 for three days — and they tend to sell out. But as of publication, there are still official passes available here.

If that’s too pricey (or if they sell out), you can always watch the show unfold on your favorite streaming site. Game outlets like Gamespot and IGN, and our sister site Engadget, amoung a slew of others will host countless trailers and live demos from the show floor, while Youtube, Twitch and Twitter will be pumping out content all week. It’s the next best thing to being there (and considering the crowds, it might be preferable.)

What will be the big news?

If we already knew that, we’d write it all now and enjoy E3 from the comforts of a Tahitian resort. But based on quite a few leaks and some general industry trends, here are a few guesses:

Sony will play it safe

‘The Last of Us II’ is sure to be a huge crowd pleaser at E3. More