E3 2019: Here's when we'll get a Netflix for video games

E3 2019 is in the books. And while the convention brought plenty of new video game announcements and updates to salivate over for the next few months, it also left plenty of questions — particularly when it comes to cloud gaming.

Ahead of E3, cloud gaming seemed to be all anyone who follows the industry could talk about. That made sense considering that cloud gaming—being able to stream games to devices ranging from smartphones and tablets to years-old laptops and smart TVs without a pricey console or PC—is the Holy Grail of gaming.

Cloud gaming has the potential to let users stream system-intensive video games, the kind you'd normally need a pricey console or PC for, to virtually any device with a screen. We're talking smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs. You'd even be able to start a game on one device, like your home TV, and pick it up on your phone right where you left off.

The technology could bring gaming to a whole new population, and expand the medium's reach, and line the pockets of its biggest businesses.

But after the big show, things are looking a little, well, cloudier. Microsoft didn't spend nearly as much time as it was expected to in discussing Project xCloud, and Sony didn't even show up. That's why we're breaking down where each of the major game companies stand when it comes to gaming in the cloud.

Google Stadia

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) began testing its game streaming service back in 2018 when it offered a beta that let users stream Ubisoft's "Assassin's Creed Odyssey" to their devices via Google's Chrome web browser.

Then on June 6, just ahead of E3, the company dropped some more important details about its service. Namely that it will cost $9.99 per month, and run on Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, and the company's Chromecast TV streaming device.

That $9.99 per-month-price will give you access to a handful of free games, and let you purchase your own games to play. A $129 Founder's Edition of Stadia will get you three months of Stadia Pro and 3 months for you to gift to a friend via a Buddy Pass, a Stadia controller, and a Chromecast Ultra to play on your TV.

While the Pro version of Stadia will launch in November, a free version will eventually hit the market in 2020. That, however, will limit image resolutions for games to 1080p versus the 4K you can get with the Pro edition. The free version will also lack the regular game giveaways that will come with the Pro edition.

Google's got the technical chops to pull off a game streaming service, thanks to its massive data centers spread out across the U.S. That's important for users since the farther away you live from a data center, the greater chance there is for you to run into lag while playing — which would make games unplayable.

Of all of the major streaming options out there, Stadia is the closest to a full consumer launch, and has the potential to be a hit. But Google will need to convince gamers that its service is worth a monthly fee. And so far, the company hasn't showed off any truly impressive offerings outside of games that are either already available for, or coming to, traditional consoles.

Microsoft Project xCloud

Outside of Google, Microsoft (MSFT) is the only other major player in the game streaming space that is fully equipped to blast games into consumers’ eyeballs on any device they own. The company announced Project xCloud back in 2018, and provided a brief update for the service in March, as well as a blink-and-you-missed-it mention at E3.

