U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,235.61
    -11.83 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,233.40
    -246.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,118.94
    +49.51 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,330.01
    -5.80 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.08
    +0.17 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.20
    -13.40 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    28.03
    -0.12 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2124
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4990
    +0.0370 (+2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4110
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0200
    +0.3850 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,108.05
    +3,042.76 (+8.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.49
    +34.65 (+3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,146.68
    +12.62 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,161.80
    +213.07 (+0.74%)
     

E3 2021 catch up

Brian Heater
·5 min read

If you’re like me, you spent the weekend longing for the mixed bag that is downtown Los Angeles during E3. I’ve got fond memories of fish tacos, The Last Bookstore, watching playoff basketball in garishly lit hotel lobbies and, of course, video game press conference after video game press conference.

For a second year in a row, the show’s gone all virtual, owing to…well, you know, that pesky virus that has defined the past year and a half of our lives. Last year’s show was canceled altogether (though a handful of companies still kept to the schedule). Show organizers simply didn’t think they would be able to pull together a digital event -- and frankly, it’s probably for the best that they understood those limitations.

The 2021 event, which kicked off on Saturday, marks the first all-virtual version of the event. For the time being, it’s also the last. Mayor Eric Garcetti kicked off the show by announcing that E3 would return to the LA Convention Center in 2022.

Gaming had a banner 2020, and while growth has slowed, as parts of the world look forward to a post-pandemic life, things are still growing. Some well-timed numbers from NPD this morning point to a 3% year-over-year growth for May 2021, as spending on gaming rose to $4.5 billion. Year-to-date, things are up 17%.

The timing of last year’s canceled event was certainly unfortunate from a hardware standpoint. Console refreshes are massive events at E3. 2020 gave us the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Announcements were relegated to Sony and Microsoft’s own events. That meant the companies were able to draw things out -- revealing small details, piece by piece, rather than saving everything for the big show. It’s a strategy that lends itself much better to virtual presentations and blog posts than it does big conventions.

Sony is sitting this one out, too. While it’s entirely possible the company will be holding a big, virtual State of Play event at some point this summer, it won’t be tied to E3. Still, some Sony execs like PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst used the opportunity congratulate Microsoft on “a great showcase” on Twitter. So that’s a nice thing.

Thus far, Microsoft is the only one of the big three to present at the event. Nintendo will be holding a Treehouse event tomorrow. The Switch Pro could be on tap for the event, with an upgraded OLED display and internals. That would likely also mean a bunch of upgraded content for the new version of the four-year-old console.

Microsoft, meanwhile, went big on games. Understandable, given the recent launch of the Series X. And, let’s face it, these virtual events are perfectly suited for playing a whole bunch of trailers. The company showcased 30 games (and a fridge) in all. Of those, 27 will be part of the Xbox Game Pass, in case you had any doubt about what the future of gaming on the Xbox will look like. The event was framed as a combination Xbox and Bethesda showcase, having acquired the publisher earlier this year.

“Our growing family of 23 studios is devoted to advancing the medium we all love,” the company writes, “so we were happy to share that now through the end of the year, you can look forward to back-to-back monthly releases coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one, led by a record five new titles from Xbox Game Studios this holiday, including Halo Infinite.”

Highlights include:

Halo Infinite got a trailer and some in-game multiplayer footage. The latest version of the beloved Xbox mainstay is arriving this holiday season.

Starfield will be arriving November 11 [deep breath] 2022. The expansive space title will be an Xbox exclusive at launch.

Forza Horizon 5 will arrive in November. The latest installment of the popular racing series is set in Mexico.

In a no-brainer crossover event, Sea of Thieves will be teaming up with Pirates of the Caribbean for gameplay featuring Captain Jack Sparrow and others.

Age of Empires IV got an extended trailer and release date: October 28.

Battlefield 2042 got its first gameplay, including a sweet new wing suit.

Microsoft’s Flight Simulator will be hitting the new Xboxes on July 27th, along with a Top Gun expansion pack. That’s in honor of Top Gun: Maverick, which is apparently still coming out at some point.

Square Enix also held its customary big showcase on Sunday. The publisher will be releasing a bunch of new Marvel titles. Highlights include:

The long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy. The adventure title is set to launch this October.

Marvel’s Avenger, meanwhile, will be getting the Black Panther-themed expansion pack, War for Wakanda. That’s arriving in August.

It wouldn’t be a Square Enix event without a Final Fantasy spinoff, right? The perennial favorite RPG is birthing Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin, which arrives on a slew of different platforms next year.

Ubisoft, meanwhile, made waves on Saturday with a first look at the new Avatar adaptation, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Extraction is due out on September 16. Originally titled Rainbow Six: Quarantine, the name was changed for obvious reasons.

Capcom and Take-Two will showcase tonight, followed by Nintendo Direct and Bandai Namco tomorrow. On Thursday, EA is set to hold its own Play Live event. Meanwhile, here's some video of that new Xbox fridge. Who said there wasn't any new hardware?

 

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Far From the Tree’: First Look at Disney’s Annecy-Bound Raccoon Survival Short — Exclusive

    Ahead of Tuesday's Annecy festival premiere, director Natalie Nourigat discussed animating raccoons, tough love parenting, and her attachment to Oregon.

  • Beats Studio Buds review: The stemless AirPods we've always wanted?

    The noise-canceling $150 Beats Studio Buds are targeted at both Apple and Android users, delivering very good sound and voice-calling capabilities along with an excellent design. While Android users may be pleased, Apple users may be disappointed with what's missing.

  • 2022 Subaru Forester Will Have a Fresher Look

    New images of the Japan-spec version show a new front end and some other visual updates for the all-wheel-drive compact SUV.

  • Craving Culture: The English Lake District

    The Lake District in North West England is the perfect destination for travelers seeking both the solace of nature and cultural inspiration. The post Craving Culture: The English Lake District appeared first on Worth.

  • Melissa McCarthy Comedy ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’ Wraps Production Early In Australia; Netflix To Shoot Second Set Of Episodes At A Later Date

    Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone’s Netflix comedy series God’s Favorite Idiot has wrapped up production earlier than expected in Australia—and now, we know why. The Guardian reported on Tuesday that just eight of 16 episodes originally planned for had been shot, when production came to a halt. This apparently caused concern for many on the production […]

  • Race Rewind: Late-race restart decides $1 million payday

    Relive all the action from the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway that saw one team walk away with a $100,000 pit stop bonus and a driver take home $1 million.

  • 'Redfall' is an open-world vampire shooter from the studio behind 'Dishonored'

    Arkane and Bethesda have unveiled 'Redfall,' an open-world vampire shooter for Xbox Series X and PC due in 2022.

  • 'Forza Horizon 5' takes players to Mexico with amazing graphics

    During this week's Microsoft and Bethesda video game press conference, Playground Games not only announced the next installment in the "Forza Horizon" series, but gave us a release date and a lot of information. Like the past games, the location is one of the biggest bits of news: "Forza Horizon 5" will take place in Mexico. Enormous deserts, vibrant cities and towns, lush rainforests and even a volcanic crater all make appearances.

  • Beats Studio Buds review: The Beats for everyone

    With the Studio Buds, Beats covered the basics and added bonuses like hands-free Siri and Dolby Atmos in Apple Music -- for $150.

  • ‘Too Big to Fail’ May Not Apply in China Anymore: Goldman

    (Bloomberg) -- The size and type of defaults that have occurred in China in recent times indicate that the notion of “too big to fail” may no longer apply to the nation’s borrowers, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.There has been a noticeable up-tick in defaults by Chinese state-owned enterprises since late 2019 and some of the borrowers that have failed to repay debt recently such as China Fortune Land Development Co. have had large amounts of outstanding bonds, analysts including Kenneth H

  • Sea-Doo Maker Says Pandemic Boom Offers Industry a Reset

    (Bloomberg) -- From factory closures to the Suez Canal logjam and the global chip shortage, Sea-Doo manufacturer BRP Inc. was caught in all the supply-chain headaches of the past 15 months. But there’s been an upside, according to its chief executive officer: “a complete reset” of the industry that’ll mean fewer price promotions.The pandemic, with its restrictions on travel and close contact, sent consumers rushing to buy recreational products such as snowmobiles, all-terrain vehicles and person

  • China’s Xiong’an New Area Begins Using Digital Yuan for Salary Payments

    The country is testing the currency in different pilots.

  • EU Starts $1 Trillion Debt Plan That Will ‘Transform’ Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is testing investors’ appetite to fund nearly $1 trillion of debt over five years as it seeks to finance its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The bloc opened books on debut 10-year bonds as part of its NextGenerationEU (NGEU) program, which will finance grants and loans to member states. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an interview published Monday the NGEU stimulus will “transform the future of Europe.”The bonds, which are likely

  • Exclusive-Shell weighs blockbuster sale of Texas shale assets

    LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Royal Dutch Shell is reviewing its holdings in the largest U.S. oil field for a potential sale, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, marking a key moment in its shift away from fossil fuels as it faces growing pressure to slash carbon emissions. The sale could be for part or all of Shell's position in the U.S. Permian Basin, located mostly in Texas, which accounted for around 6% of the Anglo-Dutch company's total oil and gas output last year. Shell declined to comment.

  • Vaccine Stocks Slide After Novavax Shot Proves Highly Effective

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s top makers of Covid-19 vaccines are dropping after tests of Novavax Inc.’s shots showed they were 90% effective at preventing symptoms.Stocks tied to inoculations already cleared for emergency use fell in Monday’s trading, led by Moderna Inc.’s slide of as much as 9.5%. Pfizer Inc. fell 1.6% and the drugmaker’s German partner BioNTech SE dropped 6.1%. Even the consumer giant Johnson & Johnson slipped 0.6%, slightly more than the S&P 500 index as the broader market drop

  • BOE’s Bailey Says Sterling Libor Switch Is ‘Pretty Much’ There

    (Bloomberg) -- Many of the issues thrown up in the transition away from sterling Libor appear to have been addressed, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said Monday, delivering a confident assessment of the U.K.’s exit from the discredited benchmark.Britain, the home of Libor, is making faster progress than the U.S. and Japan. U.K. replacement rate Sonia, the Sterling Overnight Index Average, has seen widespread take-up the derivatives market, and firms were instructed in April to stop issui

  • Rolls-Royce boss under fire for saying workforce is 'a bit too old'

    The chief executive of Rolls-Royce has come under fire for remarking that its workforce is “frankly a bit too old”. Speaking at a technology conference in London, Warren East said one of the challenges he faced when he joined the jet engine maker was its older workforce. His comments were in response to a question about inspiring young engineers at the company and ensuring it had an “exciting” atmosphere. However, the remarks sparked a furious backlash with critics calling his comments "disgrace

  • America's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Boom Could Send ESG Stocks Soaring

    With President Biden about to unleash a potential trillion-dollar spending spree on green infrastructure, ESG investors could see opportunities in the years to come

  • Crisis Reaches Crossroads for Global Interest Rates: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Federal Reserve’s much awaited interest-rate meeting this week is just one of a panoply by global central banks whose policies are increasingly diverging as economies respond in different ways to the coronavirus crisis.An anticipated decision in Washington on Wednesday to stay the course with an easing stance for the duration of the American summer may only underscore how what was o

  • Gold Hits Four-Week Low and Copper Slips Ahead of Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slid to the lowest in almost a month as a U.S. bond rally lost steam ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, which may give clues on future monetary policy. Copper also fell.Bullion retreated as Treasury yields ticked higher, curbing the appeal of the non-interest-bearing metal. Bullion has posted two straight weekly declines.Economic stimulus and low interest rates have helped boost precious and base metals this year, and investors are wary that economic growth and inf