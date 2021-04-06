U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

Microsoft and Nintendo sign up for a free, all-digital E3

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has confirmed its plans for this year’s E3. After canceling last year's event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ESA is bringing back E3 as an all-digital show that will be completely free to virtually attend. It will take place between June 12th and 15th.

Nintendo and Xbox are among the big names who’ll be part of E3, along with Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Games and Koch Media. The ESA says there will be more additions to that lineup, but as it stands, the notable omissions include Sony, EA, Activision Blizzard, Square Enix, Sega and Bandai Namco. Sony skipped E3 2019 and was going to do the same last year, so it wouldn’t be surprising for the company to forego this year’s edition as well.

There has been lots of discussion about the future of E3 over the last year or so, and whether the event still has a viable place in the industry. In the absence of E3 2020, many developers and publishers ran their own digital showcases and others got some shine from the likes of Summer Game Fest. However, the ESA is planning to hold E3 2022 as an in-person event, so it’s clearly confident that the trade show will remain a fixture of the gaming calendar.

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group may allocate as much as 40% of its $1.9 billion global fund to China as it begins investing there, according to the firm’s new head for the country.“Later in the year, we’re thinking of launching a China fund to address China investment,” Daisy Cai said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Monday. The country could make up roughly about a third to 40% of B Capital’s global fund, she added.The U.S. currently accounts for slightly more than half of B Capital’s global investment, while South and Southeast Asia, Latin America and Europe make up the rest.Saverin’s Venture Firm Enters China With Ex-SoftBank PartnerB Capital hired Cai, a former SoftBank Vision Fund partner, to run a team of about 10 investment professionals initially from Hong Kong and focus on Chinese tech startups serving businesses in health care, financial services and transportation, among others. As general partner at B Capital, which Saverin founded with former Bain Capital executive Raj Ganguly in 2015, she’s tasked with helping expand the young venture house’s global footprint.Cai said B Capital recently invested in Xingyun Group, which helps international brands expand their e-commerce operations in China. It’s also looking at backing a major auto parts retail chain, she added, without naming the company.“We believe that China is as big of an opportunity in the global tech market as the U.S.,” Ganguly told Bloomberg News last week. Saverin added his firm will bet on startups serving businesses in China where “the economy is vast but tech innovation is still under-invested relative to the industrial sector.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sarcos Robotics Plans SPAC Deal for $1.3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Sarcos Robotics is planning to go public through a reverse merger with blank-check company Rotor Acquisition Corp.The Salt Lake City-based robot maker and the special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, will have a combined valuation of $1.3 billion including debt, the company said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The deal includes a potential earnout of an additional $281 million based on the performance of the stock after the merger.To help fund the transaction, the companies have raised about $220 million in a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, from investors including BlackRock Inc., Millennium Management, Palantir Technologies Inc., Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc. and Schlumberger, as well as from their own executives.Sarcos develops robotic systems for non-repetitive tasks that are designed to increase productivity among industrial and military workers. Its wearable devices help people move heavy objects with mechanical limbs and support, reducing workplace injuries and allowing employees less capable of strenuous labor to carry out tasks such as lifting airport baggage and manufacturing components without assistance.Led by Chief Executive Officer Ben Wolff, Sarcos will receive as much as $496 million in proceeds from the SPAC transaction, the company said in the statement. Wolff was a co-founder of Clearwire Corp., which was acquired by Sprint Corp. in 2013.The company will lease its exoskeleton, wearable device starting at $100,000 a year, similar to the total cost of hiring a worker for $25 an hour in the U.S., Wolff said in an interview.“Our value proposition is,” he said, “to deliver the productivity of three, four or five workers, depending on the use cases, industry and the job etc.”Initial versions of the devices cost “Hundreds of thousands of dollars” to make, Wolff said. He projects that cost will shrink to $65,000 once Sarcos achieves full-scale production in five years. Currently, the company’s only product in the market is an inspection and surveillance robot, which Wolff said will account for a small portion of its revenue once bigger and more expensive, products are commercialized.Rotor raised $276 million in its initial public offering in January. Its CEO is former Credit Suisse First Boston President Brian Finn, while its chairman is Stefan Selig, a former Bank of America Corp. executive and a U.S. Commerce Department official during the Obama administration.When the combined company’s stock price reaches $15 and $20, there are 1 million shares, representing $280 million, that are structured in an earnout, Selig said.“We did that so everybody is incentivized and aligned to do what we are hoping and expecting to happen here, which is to create significant long-term value,” he said.(Update with interviews with Sarcos and Rotor executives.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Capital hike brings Air France under government's wing

  • Suez Agrees to $1.9 Billion Australian Sale to Cleanaway

  • U.S. Bankruptcy Tracker: First Quarter Was Busier Than Average

    (Bloomberg) -- Bankruptcy courts saw a greater-than-average number of filings in the first quarter, though a year-on-year decline highlights the impact of cheap cash flowing to troubled borrowers.All told, 45 firms with at least $50 million of liabilities sought court protection from creditors in the U.S. during the first three months of the year. The pace matched that of the final quarter of 2020, but it’s slower than the 52 filings seen in the corresponding period of last year.Excluding 2020, such a pace hasn’t been seen since 2010, which saw 48 filings in the first quarter, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.U.S. bankruptcy courts are expected to be relatively muted compared with 2020 as ample credit flows to the riskiest companies.“I don’t see why this year there would be a huge slew of filings,” given the availability of credit to struggling firms, said Adam Plainer, global co-chair of the restructuring group at law firm Dechert.But the current sluggish state of restructuring doesn’t mean that pandemic-driven distress is over, Plainer said in an interview. The outlook for entertainment and casual dining is uncertain and filings in the energy sector are likely to pick up, he said.Howard Marks, co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management, bemoans a “challenging” time for traditional distressed investing.“To get to higher returns these days, you have to be willing to extend credit to somebody who is not clearly coming back,” Marks said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Monday. By the time Oaktree raised capital for a record $15 billion distressed-debt fund in July, “the greatest opportunities were past,” Marks said.The amount of traded distressed bonds and loans fell to about $92 billion as of April 2, down 1.8% week-on-week, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The amount of troubled bonds rose 0.1% while distressed loans fell 7.5%.Click here for a worksheet of distressed bonds and loansThere were 243 distressed bonds from 133 issuers trading as of Monday, the lowest since Jan. 6, 2020, according to Trace data.Diamond Sports Group LLC had the most distressed debt of issuers that hadn’t filed for bankruptcy as of March 26, Bloomberg data show. Its parent company, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., said in a March filing that it expects Diamond to have enough cash for the next 12 months if the pandemic doesn’t get worse.Click here for more news on distressed debt and bankruptcy. First Word is curated by Bloomberg editors to give you actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources, including Dow Jones and Twitter. First Word can be customized to your Worksheet, sectors, geography or other criteria by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.