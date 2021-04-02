U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.25
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,019.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,362.50
    +46.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,258.80
    +6.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.24
    -0.21 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1783
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • Vix

    17.33
    -2.07 (-10.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6200
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,145.11
    +703.36 (+1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,227.77
    +24.61 (+2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,720.62
    +331.75 (+1.13%)
     

E3 2021 organizers confirm the all-digital event will be '100 percent free'

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

After skipping 2020 for obvious reasons, E3 is still scheduled to return this June as some kind of all-digital event. In the absence of details about what to expect and many rumors about industry participation, a report surfaced claiming that some elements of the show would be placed behind a paywall, with GeForce Now-powered streaming demos.

In a tweet, the ESA said "E3’s 2021 digital show is a free event for all attendees," and confirmed in a follow-up statement that "there will be no elements at E3 2021 that will be behind a paywall." Whether that represents a change in plans, a narrowing of scope after investigating other approaches or something else entirely we don't know, but we'll have to wait to find out exactly what this year's show will be like. For now the situation is at least still funny, as The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest organizer Geoff Keighley tweeted a quick joke about his summer event going "free to play."

Recommended Stories

  • Bond Traders Gird for More Pain After Biggest Loss Since 1980

    (Bloomberg) -- Everyone’s excited about the prospects for a sharp economic recovery as increasing numbers of Americans get their Covid-19 vaccinations. Well, almost everyone -- holders of U.S. Treasuries have serious reasons for concern. The debt is capping its worst quarter since 1980, when former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker was trying to break inflation by sending rates soaring. And with the economy returning to normal, investors are bracing for higher yields and even more losses to come.The Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index sank 4.25% in the three months to March 31, as the bonds came under pressure after the Democrats took the Senate in January and paved the way for a surprisingly large $1.9 trillion spending program championed by President Joe Biden. Add the U.S.’s accelerated vaccine rollout and the Fed’s reluctance to push back against higher yields, and you get a selloff that drove the 10-year rate to the highest since January 2020.Traders and investors see this dynamic extending into the second quarter -- and the rest of the year -- as the Biden administration seeks yet another multi-trillion dollar spending plan and further speeds vaccine deployment. However, the pace of the losses should be more contained, even as the specter of volatility looms.In the first quarter, the market was “firing off on all cylinders when it came to the trajectory toward higher yields, because you had a pathway toward improving fundamentals,” Subareas Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale, said. “I definitely see the case for a steady rise in yields from here on.”Yields on the 10-year climbed more than 80 basis points during the quarter, peaking at 1.77% on March 30, an astonishing about-face after hitting a historic low of 0.31% in March 2020. The 30-year bond had a similar story. While the quarterly jump for both tenors was higher in 2016, the historically low starting point this time set the stage for bigger losses as yields rose.Meanwhile, the breakeven inflation rate for 10-year Treasury inflation protected securities, a gauge of investor expectations for the pace of annual consumer price gains over the next decade, climbed 39 basis points over the quarter and at one point reached as high as 2.37%, a level unseen since 2013.Yet, while that points to inflation running hot enough for the Fed to reach its 2% target, it’s still a far cry from the kinds of forces former boss Volcker sought to tame around four decades ago. And with the Fed’s target range for overnight rates solidly anchored near zero, and its quantitative easing program continuing apace, the picture in short-term yields and monetary conditions is vastly different.Priced In Already?By now, investors have largely priced in much of the encouraging news, so this type of “very disorderly” selloff is likely to abate in the second quarter, according to Bank of America strategist Ralph Axel. The risk is that the upbeat expectations about the recovery haven’t fully materialized yet, opening the door to possible shocks along the way.“The range of outcomes is still very wide,” Axel said. “We’re talking about the darkest depths of the recession or one of the biggest possible growth years we’ve had in decades. We’re kind of teetering between those two possibilities.”Bond investors are also likely to continue challenging the Fed’s resolve, Rajappa said. The most recent phase of the selloff has been led by five- to 10-year notes, which suggests investors are pricing in a more near-term removal of accommodation. Bank of America expects intermediates to underperform as rates continue to climb, Axel said.A slew of Wall Street analysts see the 10-year ending 2021 at around 2%, but there’s potential for a move closer to 2.2% given the expected strong economic recovery, Loomis Sayles portfolio manager Peter Palfrey said. The speed limit on the U.S. economy has increased, meaning the Fed might need to raise its policy rate beyond 2.5%, which would portend higher yields. However, potential tax hikes to pay for the upcoming spending package could impede growth and temper the ascent, he added.(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU Recovery Fund Outlook Faces Shadow of Doubt From S&P, Pictet

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s landmark recovery fund has yet to commence, but some analysts are already voicing concern over the risk of a delay and its severe ramifications for the region’s economy.S&P Global Ratings said it sees a delay in bond issuance to fund the 750-billion-euro ($880 billion) program to the fourth quarter, compared with current expectations for around mid-year. Meanwhile, Pictet Wealth Management said its “baseline scenario” is for the disbursement of funds to take place in the third quarter, warning that any later would pose risks to its forecast for German yields to rise to 0% by year-end.While concerns over a delay currently appear to be a minority view, they emerged after an emergency request in Germany last week to block the legislation required for the fund. The country’s top court is expected to reach a decision on whether to issue a preliminary order to stop the law soon. Hanging in the balance is the EU’s primary economic response to the pandemic-induced recession, which has been aggravated by a botched vaccine rollout and extended lockdowns in France and Italy.“The delay would be very negative news, especially if it’s an indefinite delay,” Frank Gill, head of EMEA sovereigns at S&P, said in an interview.S&P’s view is predicated partly on the risk that Germany’s Federal Constitutional Court could transfer the opinion to the European Court of Justice, according to Gill. The European Commission declined to comment.Germany’s constitutional court has sought guidance from the EU’s top court in the past. It was most recently involved in a challenge by critics of the ECB’s quantitative-easing program, asking judges whether the ECB had overstepped its powers. The EU court last year faced a stinging attack from the German judges over its 2018 decision to back the ECB, arguing the Luxembourg-based tribunal had overstepped its powers.Quick ResolutionEuropean Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has called for the legal attack to be “dealt with in short order” in order to free up the funds, which particularly assist the bloc’s most debt-laden nations.Bundesbank President and ECB Governing Council Member Jens Weidmann said he doesn’t expect the court to block Germany’s participation and appealed to the judges to resolve the issue swiftly. A decision is expected within days.Read More: U.S.-Style Fiscal Boost Isn’t Answer for Europe, Weidmann SaysOptimism and RisksThe recovery fund, which will see the EU borrow money on financial markets to finance economic support measures for member states, is seen as a key pillar in the region’s battle against the fallout from coronavirus. It’s also expected to inject more optimism into European assets.Read More: Euro Zone’s Crunch Quarter for Crisis Recovery Is Starting BNP Paribas SA expects European bond yields to catch up with their global peers in the second half of the year, citing a “glass half full” view on fiscal policy, among other measures. BofA Global Research sees the fund benefiting banks, capital goods, utilities and renewables.Pictet is also a believer in Europe’s recovery, raising its year-end forecast for German 10-year bond yields to 0% from minus 0.2% previously. Yet that hasn’t stopped the wealth manager from war-gaming risks in the event of a delay to the fund.It “could put our forecast of the 10-year Bund yield moving to 0% later this year at risk,” wrote analysts led by Thomas Costerg in a note to clients.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Bull Market Roulette Wheel Just Keeps Landing on Winners

    (Bloomberg) -- No matter how dim a view is taken on valuations, or the untethered exuberance of its retail devotees, or even its actual age, the bull market in stocks keeps managing to deliver goods to its faithful.Big tech falling? Energy and bank shares pick up the pace. Meme stocks out of vogue? Try software makers that have yet to turn any profits. Discovery Inc. ‘A’ shares got you down? That’s OK. Its ‘B’ class just inexplicably rallied the most in 16 years.For every retrograde price action in 2021 there always seems to be an equal and opposite reaction, keeping the market aloft. This week it was chip stocks such as Applied Materials Inc. and electric-vehicle makers like Tesla Inc., jumping as an overextended reflation trade took a pause. Up a fourth week in five, the S&P 500 Index hit the 4,000 milestone for the first time.Not that the single-stock blowups have been easy to digest -- look at ViacomCBS Inc. losing half its value a week ago in the Archegos Capital debacle. And trying to time peaks remains brutal. Nevertheless, investors are unbowed. They poured $86 billion of fresh money into equity exchange-traded funds in March, smashing records for a second straight month, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.“There is a fear of missing out to a certain extent,” said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at Vantagepoint Investment Advisers. “Having that back-and-forth between growth and value is actually a positive where it provides broader opportunities for investors. It keeps people more attracted to focusing on equity markets.”Read more: Market Timers in S&P 500 Pay a High Price for Perfect PrescienceTechnology stocks, laggards in 2021 amid hopes over a return to economic normalcy, sprung up the leaderboard during the holiday-shortened week as France’s renewed pandemic lockdown helped revive the stay-at-home trade. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed almost 3% for the best gain in two months, beating the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000, which added 0.2% and 1.5%, respectively, over the span.Also contributing to Nasdaq’s resilience was Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. joining Intel Corp. in announcing robust spending plans and President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal, unveiled Wednesday, which included a major push to accelerate the adoption of battery-powered cars.You can credit massive monetary and fiscal support for the equity buoyancy, though a nagging feeling among doubters is that all the stimulus could lead to a painful retracing.Read more: Block Trade Mess Revives Fierce Debate on ‘Leverage Gone Wrong’Just as violently as they fell during the pandemic crash, stocks have rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 80% since bottoming a year ago. That return already surpasses the total gain achieved in three of the 13 previous full bull runs. In some circles, the speed of the recovery is a sign that the 12-month advance is merely an extension of the bull market that started in 2009.Others view the pandemic recession as the start of a new cycle. In their thinking, despite sky-high valuations, yields perking up, and day traders heading outdoors, a reasonable rebuttal is that bull markets basically never die this soon.In 13 previous bull cycles in the past century or so, none ended at this point of the cycle -- if you consider March 2020 as the cycle’s start. Even the shortest one made it to two years. The average bull market lasted half a decade, with the S&P 500 climbing 10% in the second year.It’s psychology. Confidence builds over months and years. The emotional journey from denial to acceptance to euphoria is long. Momentum builds slowly in the economy, too.“Ultimately the market follows the economy, and the real economy is like an ocean-going vessel,” said Rich Weiss, chief investment officer of multi-asset strategies at American Century Investments. “It takes miles for an ocean-going vessel to actually turn around, and the same is true for the economy.”Granted, with the Covid-19 pandemic driving monetary policy and the economy into uncharted territory, nothing in the past may be a precedent for now. Still, regardless of the length of a cycle, investors would be better off holding onto stocks, a Bank of America study led by strategists under Savita Subramanian suggested. Her team compared the S&P 500’s performance in the 12 months before and after a market peak, and found that more than two-thirds of the time, the gains leading up to the terminal high were enough to offset subsequent losses.“Just because we’ve never had a one-year-long bull market doesn’t mean we can’t have one,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “But I put more faith in the fundamentals, and right now the fundamentals show that equities are going to continue to go higher.”Analysts are ratcheting up their first-quarter earnings estimates at the fastest rate since at least 2004. For the full year, S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase 25% to a record $172.90 a share this year, and rise at a double-digit percentage through at least 2023, analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.Those estimates may prove conservative, according to Jonathan Golub, a strategist at Credit Suisse. During the previous two cycles, analysts who had underestimated corporate America’s earnings power at the initial stage of a recovery had to spend the first few years upgrading their estimates, according to the firm’s data.“Now we have Biden rolling out the infrastructure plan so there’s a tremendous amount of policy stimulus there and in the pipeline,” said Ed Campbell, portfolio manager and managing director at QMA. “We’re going to see booming growth this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Should Get Charged Up About Cash Machine ReNew Power

    India’s largest pure-play renewable energy company merging with RMG Acquisition Corporation II ReNew commands remarkable 83% Ebitda margin and expanding Expects annualized Ebitda growth of 30.7% from 2021 to 2025 Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. owns 49% and will keep large stake after deal closes Chairman Sumant Sinha founded ReNew in 2011, will remain at the […]

  • ‘MMT-Lite’ Is Reshaping Markets and May Get $2 Trillion Lift

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one key takeaway for financial markets after a year of pandemic, it’s that officials now seem predisposed to throwing huge amounts of money at protecting their economies.For some strategists this embrace of ultra-low interest rates and record fiscal spending is becoming a flirtation with Modern Monetary Theory, which says governments can spend heavily when price pressures are low. President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion dollar infrastructure plan is set to be the next big outlay.Whatever the truth of the claim about MMT, the flood of cheap money is reshaping markets. Pricing models have warped, a new breed of activist retail investor is amassing on forums such as WallStreetBets and Bitcoin is surging. Even the recent hedge fund blowup failed to dispel the liquidity-fueled optimism. The next big shift may be a breakout in inflation, judging by warnings from the likes of former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers.“What Covid-19 has done is accelerated fiscal policy and fiscal response, and married closer and closer coordination with monetary tools,” said Viktor Shvets, head of Asian strategy with Macquarie Capital Ltd. “It’s not MMT yet, but it comes very close to it. The result is market signals atrophy and deteriorate.”In stocks, day traders flush with stimulus checks and mobilized by “meme” culture have made a mockery of traditional investing rules. Call-option frenzy has eased but remains historically elevated in derivatives markets. Cryptocurrencies have soared atop the tide of cash injections.Government policies that Mary Nicola, global multi-asset portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments, describes as “MMT-lite” are also galvanizing the inflation debate headlined by Summers.Economic SlackHer counter to warnings over price pressures amid the recovery from Covid-19 is that high unemployment shows economies have slack. Market expectations for inflation over the next decade have climbed steeply but remain roughly in line with the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal.“We see the COVID-19 crisis as a deflationary shock which enables these ‘MMT-lite’ strategies to be adopted, at least for now,” Nicola said.At the other end of the spectrum are calls to back assets like commodities and gold to hedge inflation risk. JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists last month said commodities appear to have begun a supercycle of years-long gains.This year’s bond market selloff signaled investor concern that price pressures may force an earlier than expected tapering of stimulus, thereby disappointing MMT proponents like the left wing of Biden’s Democratic party.For Macquarie’s Shvets, investors will continue testing the policy backdrop for weaknesses, but there is no normalization in sight.“Most investors are asking how do we normalize fiscal policy,” he said. “Well you don’t. The only thing that can derail it is if suddenly we have stagflation. But it’s very hard to generate inflation in a world that’s highly leveraged, highly financialized.”With the TideInvestors, meanwhile, are rowing with the tide of global liquidity, which has helped stocks vault about 51% over the past year.“I don’t get too wrapped up in the exact particulars of historic average values when we’re in a totally different zipcode for interest rates,” said Scott Berg, global equities portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price. “We’re in this crazy weird world -- stay invested, stay in the game.”Officials seem convinced that history will judge global fiscal support of $14 trillion and counting, backed by expansive monetary policy, to be the right response to the crisis. Some veteran market watchers agree.“What we’ll remember is that the benefits of very aggressive policy intervention appeared to vastly outweigh the cost,” said Andrew Sheets, chief cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley.(Updates with Biden’s plan in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Shareholder Says Archegos Is ‘Wake-Up Call’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Herro said Credit Suisse Group AG’s expected losses from the Archegos Capital crisis should lead to sweeping changes to its culture and oversight practices.“Risk controls still are not where they should be,” Herro said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Wednesday. “Hopefully this is a wake-up call to expedite the cultural change that is needed in this company.”The chief investment officer of Harris Associates -- one of Credit Suisse’s largest shareholders -- said that while the damage can be repaired, Harris would re-examine its investment if changes weren’t forthcoming.“If we believe that the management team we are invested with are not capable of producing value in the future, then we will sell the stock,” Herro said. “At this stage, we are not there with Credit Suisse.”Credit Suisse warned on Monday that it faces big losses tied to Archegos, a U.S. hedge fund that defaulted on margin calls. The figure may run into the billions, according to people with knowledge of the matter, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts said media speculation of a $3 billion to $4 billion loss was “not an unlikely outcome.” The Archegos furore comes at the same time the bank is gauging the financial impact of Greensill Capital’s collapse.Herro also said Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who took the helm last year, is the right person for the job. Outgoing chairman Urs Rohner bore the brunt of his criticism as he called for a clearout of “the people who are responsible for accepting a culture that doesn’t balance risk and return.”Rohner “has been on top of this organization for 10 years and presided over this,” Herro said. “I only wish the board would have acted sooner in removing him.”Spying ScandalHarris supported Tidjane Thiam, Gottstein’s predecessor, when he was caught up in a spying scandal in 2019. Despite Herro’s backing, the scandal led to the ouster of Thiam after a power struggle with Rohner, and rattled the usually quiet world of Swiss banking.Credit Suisse may still be suffering from that decision, Herro said.“One of the things that didn’t help was when we had the spygate scandal over a year ago and we lost some good people-- the CEO, the chief operating officer,” Herro said. “That left a bit of a void.”Herro, who welcomed the imminent arrival of new chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio as an opportunity to reset the organization, also said it would be “prudent” of the Swiss lender to pause its share buyback program. In a subsequent Bloomberg Radio interview, he even ruminated on the unlikely possibility of the investment banks of Credit Suisse and cross-town rival UBS Group AG joining forces.“Especially in light of what has happened in the last few weeks, one has to ask oneself whether there is something that can be done to add critical mass to these investment banks by putting them together,” he said.(Updates with details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits 4,000 on tech power, recovery optimism

    The S&P 500 breached the 4,000 mark for the first time on Thursday, powered by gains in technology shares and optimism about a pickup in global economic activity. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors rose, with technology , communication services and energy gaining more than 1%.

  • U.S. Treasuries’ Worst Quarter Since 1980 Upended Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The promised end of the pandemic draws closer with every shot in the arm. So in the first three months of 2021, traders raced to position themselves for a post-Covid world by girding for super-charged growth and higher inflation.This reflation trade put Treasuries on course for their worst quarter since 1980, with the global bond plunge sending yields surging to pre-pandemic levels. These sharp moves spooked investors, who were already turning away from pandemic favorites, like tech companies, into value stocks poised to benefit from economic reopening. Market fever dreams played out in cryptocurrencies and newfangled ways to take companies public. And even as the U.S. dollar proved its resilience, traditional haven currencies were battered.At the same time, recovery measures of new U.S. President Joe Biden helped to flood money markets and, if he has his way, this will soon be followed by trillions of dollars in additional infrastructure spending. All the while, the Federal Reserve shows little inclination to rein in long-end yields.“Generally reflation has been the dominant driver of global price action,” said Simon Harvey, senior market analyst at Monex Europe, who revised his dollar outlook this week. “What wrong-footed most people coming into 2021 is just how aggressive the U.S. outperformance was going to be.”Here are some of this quarter’s most notable moves:Treasuries’ RoutWith the size of U.S. stimulus putting the nation on course for a swift economic rebound from the pandemic, it’s no surprise that U.S. Treasuries led the global rates selloff. They’re on track to record their worst quarter since 1980, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes. By comparison, the retreat seen in Europe and Asia was in line with quarterly declines seen in 2019 and 2020, respectively.Treasuries extended losses this week, fueled by Biden’s plans to accelerate the vaccine campaign and rebuild infrastructure. The divergence between U.S. and European markets was borne out in the spread between benchmark Treasuries and bunds, which widened more than 50 basis points. That about matched the move seen in the final quarter of 2016, and a bigger jump hasn’t been seen since 1993.Read More: Bond Rout Reignites as U.S. Stimulus Bets Overshadow Quarter-EndDominant DollarThe climb in U.S. yields relative to major peers helped to drive a surge in the dollar that ran counter to many expectations for 2021 as the currency turned from a prime haven at the height of market turmoil in March 2020 into a bet on U.S. economic supremacy.Traditional havens of the currency world -- the Japanese yen and Swiss franc -- bore the brunt of the selling, with each suffering their worst quarter in years.The importance of pandemic recovery was evident across currency markets. In a change from last year’s Brexit wrangling, the outlook for the British pound was all about the U.K.’s vaccine drive, which far outpaced the European Union’s effort, setting the euro up for its worst quarter since 2015.Brazil’s currency, which fell more than 7%, was among the poorest performers over the period as the country struggled to contain its mounting Covid crisis. Turkey was one of the few emerging markets whose currency did even worse. While much of that is the result of a shock decision to fire the central bank chief, that move came after the monetary authority raised its benchmark in response to global rate and foreign-exchange pressures.Read More: Dollar Reigns Supreme With Rate Gaps ‘Too Big to Be Ignored’Stock RotationsBillions are on the move as investors rotate away from previously high-flying areas and toward pockets of the market that stand to benefit from a brightening economic outlook. In that environment, tech stocks -- 2020’s undisputed winners -- have lagged, while smaller companies have outperformed. The Russell 2000 index of smaller firms outperformed the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 for the second-straight quarter, beating it by about 10 percentage points. Value stocks, too, stepped into the limelight, with the Russell 1000 value index beating its growth counterpart by roughly the same amount.“We would expect that rotation to continue,” said Adam Phillips, managing director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors. “Moving forward, it’s going to be more about the recovery plays, and that’s not a story that’s going away.”But the rise in rates rattled more speculative corners of the market as investors started to question lofty valuations. Sentiment soured, for instance, on special purpose acquisition companies, a group that came to symbolize risky behavior in equities. An index tracking SPACs is down roughly 21% since its mid-February peak. Meme-stock mania also cooled: An index tracking companies including GameStop Corp. and Naked Brand Group Ltd. is down about 28% since its recent January high, data compiled by Bloomberg show.“You’re seeing corrective phases in those previously hot areas, but it’s happening through a process of rotation, so the money is just going to other parts of the market,” Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, said by phone. “There was so much hype and so much appreciation that, yes, I think it’s natural and healthy to see rollovers in those areas.”Volatility EverywhereBut while benchmark stock indexes glide along, the subsurface churn has been extremely violent. A model from Bank of America that plots how much value is being created and destroyed each day in individual stocks shows that 2021 has generated more turbulence than virtually any other year. The volatility -- which is prevalent among small-cap stocks as well -- is just being masked because up-and-down moves in different companies over days and weeks have tended to offset each other.Read more: Blowups and Rotations Making This Market Just as Brutal as 2020Meanwhile, turbulence in the $21 trillion Treasury market has been on the rise. The ICE BofA MOVE Index, a gauge of U.S. bond volatility, has been grinding higher. The measure currently clocks in at 67, higher than its one-year average of 52 and well above September’s low of 37.Commodities SupercycleRaw materials from copper to oil have started the year off strong, with investors flocking to commodities as a popular pandemic recovery trade and to hedge against inflation.The 23-member Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index in February reached the highest in almost eight years before easing this month, and still remains on track to notch a gain this quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. even went as far as to flag the start of a new commodities supercycle. An upcoming energy transition could constrain oil supplies, while at the same time boosting demand for metals required in renewables infrastructure, JPMorgan analysts said in a report last month.Bond SalesInvestors in credit benefited from a narrowing in spreads to pre-pandemic levels, but that did little to offset the negative impact from the broader rise in rates -- the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Bond Index’s 5% drop has it on course for its worst quarterly return since 2008.Emerging-market bond spreads drifted wider, but the shift wasn’t enough to throw bond sales off track. The gap between emerging-market hard currency debt and Treasuries rose seven basis points in the quarter, according to a JPMorgan Chase & Co. index, compared with a 335-basis point jump the same period last year.That said, cracks have recently started to show on issuance front. Indonesia shrank the size of a debt offering, Russia canceled a bond sale and South African debt saw lower demand than usual.Read More: ‘The Sweet Spot Is Behind Us’: Bond Rout Hits Deals Around WorldBitcoin BoomCryptocurrencies have had a marvelous 2021 so far. Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital asset, has doubled since the start of the year, gaining 104% in its second-best quarterly performance since June 2019. Much of its momentum has been driven by wider institutional acceptance, with more mainstream firms taking a greater interest in crypto assets. At the same time, applications for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds also trickled in, with Fidelity Investments the latest firm to join the list of crypto-ETF hopefuls.Meanwhile, fans, including Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk, have argued the coin can be a great store of value -- Bitcoin gained after the electric-vehicle maker said that it put more than $1 billion into the coin.Still, others worry it’s run up too far, too fast and could be losing its shine as speculation grows that retail investors are becoming less involved in the market. Bitcoin hit a record of $61,742 in mid-March and is roughly 4% off its highs.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage Firms Warned to Prepare for a ‘Tidal Wave’ of Distress

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage companies could face penalties if they don’t take steps to prevent a deluge of foreclosures that threatens to hit the housing market later this year, a U.S. regulator said Thursday.The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warning is tied to forbearance relief that’s allowed million of borrowers to delay their mortgage payments due to the pandemic. To avoid what the bureau called “avoidable foreclosures” when the relief lapses, mortgage servicers should start reaching out to affected homeowners now to advise them on ways they can modify their loans.“There is a tidal wave of distressed homeowners who will need help,” Dave Uejio, the CFPB’s acting director, said in a statement. “Servicers who put struggling families first have nothing to fear from our oversight, but we will hold accountable those who cause harm to homeowners and families.”In a separate compliance bulletin released Thursday, the CFPB said that companies “that are unable to adequately manage loss mitigation can expect the bureau to take enforcement or supervisory action.”More than 2 million borrowers as of January had either postponed their payments or failed to make them for at least three months, the bureau said. Once government-authorized forbearance plans begin to end in September, hundreds of thousands of people may need assistance getting back on track.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • IRS tax refunds to start in May for $10,200 unemployment tax break: Here's what you need to know

    The IRS will start refunding money to people in May who already filed their returns without claiming the new tax break on unemployment benefits.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • ‘Green Tidal Wave’ Lifts Clean Energy Stocks With Biden Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- As President Joe Biden gets ready to lay out the infrastructure portion of his economic package, investors are refocusing on an industry that’s recently been battered: green energy.Some of the newest S&P 500 members such as solar-power company Enphase Energy Inc. and lighting supplier Monolithic Power Systems Inc. climbed on Wednesday after tumbling from their January peaks. The selloff followed a surge of 572% and 106%, respectively, in 2020. Elon Musk’s giant Tesla Inc. also rallied after largely underperforming the equity benchmark this year.“My sense is green energy and clean tech stocks went on a tear between the election and the inauguration, suggesting buy the rumor, sell the news,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “You could argue that some of these green stocks have given up all of the good news from the Biden win. If that’s the case, then progress toward the Biden infrastructure plan should be at least neutral and potentially favorable for green energy and clean tech.” Read more: Biden Plans $2.25 Trillion Spending, Corporate Tax HikesCombating climate change and boosting green energy is a key aspect of Biden’s plan, with $174 billion in proposed funding for electric vehicles and a 10-year extension for tax credits that have aided wind, solar and other renewable-energy projects. He’s also looking to expand tax credits for the underground storage of carbon dioxide, which would help develop technology that could directly capture greenhouse-gas emissions from the air as well as from industrial sectors like steel and cement making.The electric-vehicle portion of the plan, in particular, is likely to benefit investments tracking the area, according to Dan Ives, senior equity research analyst at Wedbush Securities.“For the EV sector, the Street has been awaiting this day since Biden was elected,” he wrote in a note on Wednesday. “The combination of a Biden administration and a Blue Senate sets the stage for a green tidal wave in the U.S. to kick off, with electric vehicles the centerpiece,” he added, referring to a Democratic Senate. Read more: Biden Infrastructure Plan Targets Electric Cars, Clean PowerTwo ETFs that follow the EV industry -- the KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) and the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV) -- have struggled recently, down 13% and 7% respectively from their February peaks. That’s after rallying 71% and 62% in 2020.“We saw a pretty big surge in a lot of green energy names, so I think in the short term, valuations may be a bit stretched,” said Matthew Weller, global head of market research at Forex.com. “But over the time frame of quarters or years, they could be well positioned to benefit.”Still, some investors are waiting for the adoption of green technology to accelerate further before making huge bets.“At the margin there is more interest, there’s the potential for some additional company and even sector inclusion,” said Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “But we need to see -- especially if you look at EV -- there has to be a significant ramp higher in implementation and usage. That’s something we think is going to eventually happen but not in the immediate future.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Is Trading Near Record-High Again But Analyst Says We Are Staring At A Meltdown

    Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent gains may be short-lived and “the whole rally in crypto is getting very long in the tooth,” according to Boris Schlossberg, a leading foreign exchange expert. What Happened: “I think we’re very, very close to perhaps an intermediate-term top here. A little bit of a correction is certainly due at this point,” Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Trading Nation.” BTC traded 0.54% lower at $59,354.38 over the past 24 hours at press time, but was up 11.2% over the past week, indicating a recovery. It has an all-time high of $61,683, hit last month. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Bitcoin’s Recent Gains: The cryptocurrency’s recent gains came after PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) said it will allow its U.S. customers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay at millions of online merchants around the globe. PayPal’s move came a day after payments giant Visa Inc (NYSE: V) said it would allow payments to be settled directly via cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain. Schlossberg noted that Bitcoin’s high degree of volatility will likely mean transactions on platforms such as PayPal’s will be “infinitesimally small” compared to regular currency. However, he feels Bitcoin is a better store of value than gold. See Also: Why Is Ethereum Surging, Outperforming Bitcoin Today? CME Group’s Plan: Further, Schlossberg said that derivative exchange CME Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CME) plan to launch Micro Bitcoin futures contracts on its platform in early May could rattle bitcoin’s price even if investors like it or not. The Micro Bitcoin futures will be one-tenth the size of one Bitcoin. Schlossberg noted that Bitcoin topped out the last time CME launched bitcoin futures in late 2017. Matt Maley, chief marketing strategist at Miller Tabak, said in the same “Trading Nation” interview that if Bitcoin moves to the downside below $52,000, its going to be a “big warning flag” and give the cryptocurrency its first lower low of the year. Maley added it Bitcoin breaks above its recent highs of $61,000, it “should see another leg higher.” However, he agreed with Schlossberg that bitcoin is going to see a lot more big declines along its way in a very volatile session. Read Next: 5 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies Of Q1 (No — Bitcoin, Dogecoin Don't Make The Cut) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Will Be Employing A Lot More People At Giga Texas Than It Thought It WouldCramer Says Forget Tech And Look To These Sectors In Q2© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Equinox Group Draws SPAC Interest After $350 Million 2020 Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Equinox Group is fielding interest from blank-check firms that would take the company public after it lost around $350 million last year amid the pandemic, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Despite the loss, the gym chain has started to solicit interest from suitors including special purpose acquisition companies that value Equinox, including its SoulCycle entity and other brands, at $7 billion or more, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing private results.Equinox Group’s consolidated revenue was around $650 million last year, the people said. Cash at gym unit Equinox Holdings was $50 million after the company paid down part of a revolving credit line, one of the people added.Members were able to freeze or cancel their accounts when the spread of Covid-19 first shut gyms last year, pressuring the company’s financial results and forcing it to furlough thousands of workers.A representative from Equinox didn’t respond to requests for comment. Sportico previously reported that the chain had received interest from SPACs and private equity firms.The entire fitness industry is reeling from forced closures tied to the pandemic. Chains including Gold’s Gym International Inc., 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide Inc. and the owner of New York Sports Clubs sought bankruptcy protection last year.Gyms have been allowed to reopen in many cities, though social distancing, cleaning guidelines and capacity limitations remain in place. Indoor fitness classes like SoulCycle recently started up again in New York, and the spin chain has also been offering outdoor classes in select locations. Equinox bought a majority stake in SoulCycle in 2011.The company last year secured funding from private equity firm Silver Lake to build a digital platform, now known as Equinox+, and add as many as 50 locations annually.Closely held Equinox received a minority investment in 2017 from L Catterton, a consumer-focused private equity firm, and is backed by principals of billionaire Stephen Ross’s Related Cos. Price quotes on the fitness company’s $1.02 billion loan due 2024 have hovered around 93 cents on the dollar.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • My parents claimed me on their 2019 taxes and received my third stimulus check, but I don’t qualify based on my 2020 taxes. Will the IRS ask for it back?

    ‘Am I safe to spend the money? Or will the Internal Revenue Service want it back from me when the next tax season rolls around?’

  • Rapper Ice Cube accuses Robinhood of trademark infringement in act of 'transparent retribution'

    Stock trading platform Robinhood has a new legal opponent in rapper Ice Cube. The artist filed a federal lawsuit in California Wednesday accusing the company of damaging his reputation by using his image to promote its products, without his consent.

  • Bitcoin backer MicroStrategy initiated at a buy at BTIG, partly on the back of $95,000 forecast for the crypto by 2022

    BTIG analyst Mark Palmer initiates coverage of Microstrategy Inc. on Thursday with a buy rating and a $850 price target.

  • Taxpayers won’t have to file extra paperwork to get this valuable unemployment tax break, IRS confirms

    The Internal Revenue Service has an important message for people who already filed their 2020 taxes before a valuable tax break became law. The exemption only applied to 2020 jobless benefits, but the problem was, around the time President Joe Biden signed the sprawling relief package in early March approximately 66 million households had already filed their 2020 income taxes. As the pandemic battered businesses, a peak of 23 million people were out of work in April 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • In squeezed euro debt sales, governments curb inflated hedge fund demand

    The ECB's massive bond-buying programme has fuelled a bonanza in euro zone sovereign debt, with some investors vastly overstating their orders at debt sales in a bid to secure the coveted paper. Borrowers including the European Union, France and Spain are moving to rein in orders from hedge funds in their syndicated bond sales, a government official and four banking sources involved in the deals told Reuters. The aim is to stem a deluge of inflated orders from these funds, which vastly overstate their demand in an attempt to guarantee they secure their desired amount of bonds, according to the sources.