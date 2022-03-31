U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,530.50
    -71.95 (-1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,677.99
    -550.82 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,220.52
    -221.76 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,074.89
    -16.18 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.82
    -7.00 (-6.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,941.70
    +2.70 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    -0.13 (-0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1071
    -0.0091 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3270
    -0.0310 (-1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7600
    -0.1000 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,678.16
    -1,355.68 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,061.07
    -35.19 (-3.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

E3 2022 is canceled, but might be back next year

Cherlynn Low
·Deputy Editor, Reviews
·1 min read
A phone's silhouette in front of the E3 logo. (SOPA Images via Getty Images)

Multiple publications are reporting that E3 2022 is fully canceled. Both the physical and a planned digital version of the gaming convention have been scrapped for this year, according to IGN and Variety. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA), which organizes the show, has officially confirmed to Engadget that E3 2022 is canceled, and provided an official statement.

In January, the ESA announced that E3 would be an online-only event, citing concerns over "COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees." According to today's statement, the ESA said "E3 will return in 2023."

The Association added that it "will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer." The organization said it wants to "ensure that the revitalized showcase sets a new standard for hybrid industry events and fan engagement."

Next year's show will be presented "to E3 fans around the world live from Los Angeles," the ESA said. E3 2022 took place online, and in spite of some hiccups, the event saw the announcement of a ton of news.

This story is developing, please refresh for updates.

