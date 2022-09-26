U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

E3 will return to LA on June 13th, 2023

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Entertainment Software Association

After missing 2022 altogether, one of the most important gaming trade shows will return next year. On Monday, the Entertainment Software Association announced that E3 2023 will take place between June 13th and June 16th at the Los Angeles Convention Center, with the event open to the public starting on June 15th. Ahead of the show proper, there will also be partner showcases that will start on June 11th.

Before announcing last year’s cancelation, the ESA had planned to host a digital-only event but later changed course. At the time, the organization said it would devote its resources to delivering a “revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer.” For next year’s show, the ESA has recruited the help of ReedPop, a company with experience organizing events like PAX, EGX and Star Wars Celebration.

The 2023 show will be an important one for the ESA. Even before the pandemic, E3 had waned in importance as companies like Sony decided not to take part in the 2019 edition. In many ways, the ESA also has yet to regain the trust of the industry after it inadvertently leaked the contact information of more than 2,000 journalists, analysts and content creators that same year.

