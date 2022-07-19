E3 Lithium Announces Company Officer Appointments

CALGARY, AB, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - E3 LITHIUM LTD. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OU7A) (OTCQX: EEMMF) Alberta's leading lithium developer and Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology innovator, is pleased to announce the appointment of three new company officers.

Leigh Clarke joined E3 Lithium in early 2022 as its Director, Corporate Strategy & Sustainability and was promoted to VP, Corporate Strategy & Sustainability in June 2022. Mr. Clarke is a seasoned legal professional with more than 30 years of experience in the energy industry, including practicing regulatory and energy law and as a senior vice president stewarding corporate strategy.

Peter Ratzlaff joined E3 Lithium in early 2021 as its Director, Resource Development and was promoted to VP, Resource Development in June 2022. Mr. Ratzlaff has more than 25 years of diversified engineering, production and operations experience. Mr. Ratzlaff is a registered Professional Engineer (P.Eng) with APEGA and leads E3 Lithium's drilling program and team, which is currently drilling Alberta's first brine production wells for the purpose of evaluating lithium.

Chris Ward joined E3 Lithium in early 2021 as its Manager, Process Development and was promoted to VP, Clearwater Project in June 2022. Mr. Ward has more than 25 years of experience in design, operations and project management of mining assets across North and South America, completing several +$1B projects. Mr. Ward is a registered Professional Engineer (P.Eng) with APEGA and is overseeing E3 Lithium's field pilot plant, Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) and progress to commercial operations.

"The promotions of Leigh, Peter and Chris reflect the maturation of the company, aligned with our significant growth plans over the short- and long-term," said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. "These professionals are playing key roles in driving the company to achieve some major milestones, including the successful completion of a drilling program, field pilot plant and Pre-Feasibility Study, to steadily move towards commercial production of battery quality, EV-ready lithium."

Mr. Clarke, Mr. Ratzlaff and Mr. Ward have been appointed as company officers, joining Chris Doornbos and Raymond Chow, CFO.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with total of 24.3 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. As outlined in E3's Pre-liminary Assessment, the Clearwater Lithium Project has an NPV8% of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Sept 17, 2021. The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report over the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA), effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). The Bashaw District resource estimate is outlined with the news release titled "E3 Lithium Outlines 23.4 Mt LCE Inferred Mineral Resource in Consolidated Bashaw District" dated July 11, 2022, the full technical report will be made available within 45 days of the news release date. All reports are available on the Company's website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

