U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,825.50
    +25.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,844.00
    +172.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,842.50
    +105.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.90
    +12.10 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.64
    +0.37 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.50
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    -0.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.96
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8640
    -0.0690 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,998.81
    +498.70 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    452.91
    +20.69 (+4.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.83
    +67.38 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

E3 Lithium begins drilling first lithium evaluation well in Alberta

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EEMMF

CALGARY, AB, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - E3 Lithium (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTCQX: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Lithium" or "E3"), Alberta's leading lithium developer and Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology innovator is pleased to announce it has started drilling the first lithium evaluation well in Alberta. The well will be completed in E3's Clearwater Project area, east of the Town of Olds, Alberta. Drilling operations are expected to be completed by mid-July. Following drilling, a service rig will be moved onsite to commence testing of the formation to verify brine chemistry and flow rates.

The lithium concentrations and production testing help validate E3's geological model and supports the upgrade of its resource to Indicated and Measured. This work will support commercial development and the basis for the Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS).

"We are very excited about drilling and completing the first well in Alberta specifically targeting lithium," said Chris Doornbos, CEO of E3. "We are working with a local Alberta company, CWC Energy Services' drilling division, Ironhand, using a conventional oil and gas drill rig. This is an example of the benefits of operating in Alberta; having the ability to mobilize local equipment operated by local Albertans."

Leduc No 1, 1947. Courtesy of the Glenbow Archives (CNW Group/e3 Metals Corp.)
Leduc No 1, 1947. Courtesy of the Glenbow Archives (CNW Group/e3 Metals Corp.)
E3 Lithium No 1, 2022 (CNW Group/e3 Metals Corp.)
E3 Lithium No 1, 2022 (CNW Group/e3 Metals Corp.)

The Company has engaged Native Ads Inc. to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company. This programmatic digital advertising campaign will run for up to 12 months where 75% of the costs will be directly allocated to the cost-per-click impression costs of media placements and distribution and 25% will be allocated for content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization, and strategic digital advertising consulting.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta and an NPV8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Lithium's goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO
E3 Lithium

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Dec 21, 2020. E3 Metals has also released three NI 43-101 Technical Reports providing a total resource of 7.0Mt LCE. The Clearwater Lithium Project PEA resource estimate, identifying 2.2Mt LCE (inferred) effective December 21, 2020; the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report effective October 27, 2017 identifying 0.9Mt LCE (inferred); and the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA) identifying 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) dated June 4, 2018. All reports are available on the Company's website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

 

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE e3 Metals Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/24/c9181.html

Recommended Stories

  • Imperial Oil to extract lithium from historic Alberta oil field

    The companies plan to draw lithium from under Imperial's Leduc oil field using E3's proprietary technology.

  • Imperial and E3 Lithium form strategic agreement on lithium pilot project in Alberta

    Imperial Oil Limited (TSE: IMO) (NYSE American: IMO) and E3 Lithium (TSXV: ETMC) (OTCQX: EEMMF) announced today a collaboration to advance a lithium-extraction pilot in Alberta, exploring the redevelopment of an historic oil field into a potential new leading source of lithium for Canada's growing critical minerals industry.

  • Peloton and 2 other major ‘zombie’ companies could soon go to $0, leading stock research firm CEO says

    “Time is running out for cash-burning companies kept afloat with easy access to capital,” New Constructs CEO David Trainer said in a Thursday research note.

  • S&P 500 May Have Another 24% to Fall, 150 Years of Market History Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 Index may have another 24% to fall by year-end, if the past 150 years of financial-market history are any guide.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsThat’s according to Societe Gene

  • Insiders Are Flashing a Strong Buy Signal for These 2 Stocks

    Downturns can bring a lot of pain, but they can also bring on plenty of opportunities, as lower stock prices start making costs of entry more attractive. Before taking advantage of these opportunities, however, investors need to find a recognizable signal that will set them apart. One popular signal to follow is the insider buying, the trades made by high-ranking company officers whose positions give them the ‘inside’ track on their company’s likely prospects – and therefore, of the stock’s pros

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on AMD Stock

    With the seemingly endless selection of headwinds plaguing 2022, this year is panning out like no other in recent times. Just ask investors in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). After making a habit of consistently outperforming the market, AMD shares have been on the backfoot in 2022 (down 43%) – a highly irregular occurrence. Yet, according to Morgan Stanley’s Joseph Moore, despite the macro uncertainty, it is now time investors cotton on to the opportunity following the stock’s decline. “While the

  • Mars has secretly become bigger than Coca-Cola, and the reason might not have much to do with candy bars

    As it announced a CEO change, Mars revealed its sales have doubled over the last decade

  • Carnival Cruise Lines earnings: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Carnival Cruise Lines' stock ahead of its earnings report tomorrow.

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Netflix to lay off 300 workers, BofA slashes price target on the stock

    Yahoo Finance entertainment reporter Allie Canal joins the Live show to break down Netflix's decision to lay off employees and Bank of America's price target slash on the streaming platform's stock.

  • What Did Warren Buffett See in Occidental That Carl Icahn Missed?

    Berkshire Hathaway ( ) purchased another 9.6 million shares of Occidental Petroleum ( ), increasing the behemoth's total stake to 16.3% as oil prices remain volatile. The Berkshire conglomerate, run by billionaire Warren Buffett, said it spent $530 million acquiring the shares of the oil company, whose stock rose by 1% following the announcement, but had fallen by 13% during the past month, according to a regulatory filing. Berkshire now owns 152.7 million shares, worth about $8.52 billion.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • China’s Tech Giants Lost Their Swagger and May Never Get It Back

    (Bloomberg) -- On trading floors in New York and Hong Kong, the brightening mood toward Chinese technology companies is unmistakable: With stocks like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. surging from multi-year lows, talk of a new bull market is growing louder.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boo

  • Bill Gates’ Latest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at the top 10 picks from Bill Gates’ latest stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and go directly to Bill Gates’ Latest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Bill Gates is a prominent name in the tech industry. He’s the […]

  • Jerome Powell is the worst Federal Reserve policy maker in my lifetime

    Powell is being bullied by the stock and bond markets into raising interest rates more quickly and will send the economy into recession.

  • Intel delays for $20 billion Ohio factory amid stalled CHIPS Act

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at the potential delays Intel's Ohio factory may face due to the CHIPS Act passed by Congress.&nbsp;

  • U.S. oil refinery execs meet with Biden over high gas prices

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger reports on the top takeaways from President Biden's meeting with seven oil refinery executives.

  • JPMorgan Says Retail Investors Are Finally Bailing on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the last bulls at the party are finally yielding to the bear market, bailing from stocks at the fastest rate in nearly two years.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USRetail inve

  • Is Altria Stock a Buy Despite FDA Plans to Take JUUL Products off the Market? Analyst Weighs In

    Altria (MO) investors got smoke in their eyes on Wednesday, seeing the shares shed 9% in the session. The decline came on account of a report stating the FDA is readying to order Juul to pull its vapor products off the market. The tobacco giant best known as the seller of Marlboro cigarettes, acquired a 35% in Juul in 2018, which represents an important part of Altria’s reduced-risk product portfolio. According to the reports, JUUL can appeal the decision, but in any case, the products will be t

  • Oil: ‘We’re seeing that reciprocal demand destruction,’ commodity strategist says

    Bloomberg Intelligence Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impact of inflation on oil and gas, President Biden’s plead to Congress for a 3-month gas tax suspension, and the outlook for commodities.