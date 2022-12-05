E3 Lithium to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 7

Virtual Investor Conferences

E3 Lithium invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentation on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E3 LITHIUM LTD. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF) Alberta’s leading lithium developer and extraction technology innovator, today announced that Chris Doornbos, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 7, 2022.



DATE: Wednesday, December 7, 2022

TIME: 1 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. MST

LINK: https://bit.ly/3E1tR5k



E3 Lithium Investor Relations is available for 1x1 meetings: December 8, 9 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with total of 24.3 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. As outlined in E3’s Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Clearwater Lithium Project has an NPV8% of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Lithium’s goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 Lithium Ltd.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Sept 17, 2021. The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bashaw District Project, effective July 11, 2022, identified 23.4Mt LCE (inferred). All reports are available on the E3 Lithium’s website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

CONTACTS:

E3 Lithium - Investor and Media Relations

Aneta Fabianova

Manager, Investor Relations

investor@e3lithium.ca

587-324-2775

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com



