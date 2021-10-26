U.S. markets open in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,577.25
    +19.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,736.00
    +116.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,590.00
    +94.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,319.90
    +9.60 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.05
    +0.29 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.90
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    -0.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1624
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.93
    -0.50 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3820
    +0.0052 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9170
    +0.2180 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,811.95
    -203.44 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,508.78
    +1,266.10 (+521.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,265.42
    +42.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

E3 Metals Begins Trading on the OTCQX Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology innovator, is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market and upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink market. Today, its common shares begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of EEMMF. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/. E3 Metals common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ETMC, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol OU7A.

The OTCQX Best Market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade EEMMF. It is also the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for E3 Metals, as it provides transparent trading, visibility, and accessibility for its U.S. investors. Being listed on a qualified international exchange enables E3 Metals to utilize its home market reporting to make its information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to reach the milestone of trading on OTCQX," commented Chris Doornbos, President & CEO. "It provides US investors additional access to invest in the Company as the lithium and battery metal sectors continue to gather momentum. It has been a key part of our strategy to grow our international shareholder base and promote greater liquidity as we continue our focus on our Clearwater Lithium Project."

Greenberg Traurig LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, PTC Market Group Inc. connects a diverse network of broker dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The company enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group Inc. creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About E3 Metals Corp.
E3 Metals is a lithium development Company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta and an NPV8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Metals' goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. For more information about E3 Metals, visit http://www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO
E3 METALS CORP.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Sept 17, 2012. E3 Metals has also released three NI 43-101 Technical Reports providing a total resource of 7.0Mt LCE. The Clearwater Lithium Project PEA resource estimate, identifying 2.2Mt LCE (inferred) effective Sept 17, 2021; the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report effective October 27, 2017 identifying 0.9Mt LCE (inferred); and the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA) identifying 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) dated Sept 17, 2021. All reports are available on the Company's website (e3metalscorp.com/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE e3 Metals Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/26/c0414.html

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Here's Why Exela Technologies Rocketed Higher Today

    Shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA), a business process automation company, skyrocketed Monday after the company announced a new business relationship with one of the largest franchisors in the world. Exela said that the unnamed franchisor will use its digital mailroom (DMR) service to allow remote employees to access company data securely and quickly. According to Exela, its DMR is a user-configurable document management system that digitizes mail and other documents, making them easily shareable, searchable, and secure.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 2% on Monday following bullish analyst commentary. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Nvidia's stock. Nvidia's stock is a buy, according to analysts at Piper Sandler.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in October

    Unless this is your first time visiting The Motley Fool, you've probably seen articles that discuss the importance of long-term investing. This helps further minimize the impact of short-term market volatility on your total returns. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick their top tech stocks to buy in October.

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    The electric vehicle sector is in focus for investors today, and that has the American depositary shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surging. As of 11:50 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were at session highs up almost 5%. Over the weekend, Chinese competitor XPeng made some announcements about its autonomous technology that got investors excited.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Will Exxon Mobil Remain in S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index? Time May Be Running Out.

    Time is running out for Exxon Mobil to remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, but its earnings release Friday could settle that matter. There are 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, including Johnson & Johnson (ticker: JNJ), Chevron (CVX) and Target (TGT). In recent years, constrained by weak oil prices, capital spending on future growth projects and other expenses, Exxon Mobil (XOM) has kept its quarterly dividend at 87 cents a share.

  • Why XPeng Stock Was Flying Higher on Monday

    Shares of XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) were gaining altitude on Monday, surging as much as 12.2%, though they ended the trading day up 11.5%. The Chinese electric vehicle company plans to roll out a flying car that is also roadworthy, but it also made a few down-to-earth announcements. HT Aero, an affiliate backed by XPeng and its founder He Xiaopeng, showcased a flying car at XPeng's annual Tech Day event on Sunday.

  • Tesla Stock Gets a New Street-High Price Target

    Tesla (TSLA) surprised Wall Street in its latest quarterly statement, but that in itself is unsurprising; the EV leader has made a habit of leaving analysts’ forecasts in the dust. Still, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas believes the latest set of excellent results were “significant” for two particular reasons. For one, despite well-documented industry-wide supply shortages, the company is exhibiting “extraordinary” top line growth,” with sales now annualizing at 1 million units and Tesla reaching th

  • Why Fastly, Teladoc, and Lemonade Stock Jumped Higher on Monday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), telehealth specialist Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and innovative insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) all surged higher on Monday. The share-price moves were likely due to broader market momentum for tech stocks -- particularly growth tech stocks like these three names. Finally, many growth tech stocks were up several percentage points or more.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Cloudflare Stock?

    Up nearly 40% over just the past month, it's fair to wonder whether Cloudflare is still worth buying.

  • Three High-Dividend Stocks With Ultrasafe Payouts

    The three companies each nudged out other reliable payers offering lower yields to take spots in New Constructs' model portfolios of dividend stocks.

  • Here’s What Makes Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Great Stock Investment

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Health Care. The largest sector overweight was Industrials. The portfolio had no exposure to the Utilities or […]

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock tumbled nearly 10% to a seven-month low on Oct. 21 after the tech giant posted a weak third-quarter report. IBM's revenue rose just 0.3% year-over-year to $17.6 billion, which missed estimates by $190 million.

  • Here’s Why Alger Mid Cap Remains Optimistic in InMode Ltd. (INMD)

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Health Care. The largest sector overweight was Industrials. The portfolio had no exposure to the Utilities or […]

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Verizon, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stands out as one of three companies offering 5G service in the U.S. However, investors have at least three compelling reasons to buy this stock that are unrelated to the 5G oligopoly, along with at least one obstacle that might give those same investors pause. Verizon's focus on service is hardly new. RootMetrics recently gave Verizon a 16th consecutive annual award for its network experience, while it won the most awards from JD Power for network quality for the 27th year in a row.

  • DWAC dips 10% after short-seller Iceberg bets against stock

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the special purpose acquisition which plans to take former President Trump's social media venture public slid 10% on Monday afternoon after short-seller Iceberg Research announced it was betting against the stock.