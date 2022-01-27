U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,324.50
    -17.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,929.00
    -126.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,107.00
    -51.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,958.50
    -14.20 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.97
    -0.38 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -15.90 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    -0.52 (-2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1204
    -0.0040 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.07
    -0.09 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3415
    -0.0047 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0120
    +0.3520 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,428.17
    -1,281.27 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    831.69
    -24.12 (-2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.19
    +7.41 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

E3 Metals To Drill First Lithium Evaluation Wells in Alberta

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EEMMF

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTCQX: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology innovator, is pleased to announce its drilling program to complete up to three lithium evaluation wells in Alberta. These will be the first wells drilled for the specific purpose of evaluating lithium in the province. The wells will be located within the Clearwater Project Area (the "Clearwater") to determine the optimal location for commercial operations and to upgrade the resource to Measured and Indicated, as defined by NI 43-101.

The evaluation wells will confirm water chemistry, lithium concentrations, and reservoir characteristics. The data collected will be a critical part of the Company's Aquifer Management Plan ("AMP"). It evaluates the aquifer brine flow and pressure which determine the longevity of brine production for Direct Lithium Extraction. The Company has a total of 7.0Mt LCE of Inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. The Clearwater Preliminary Economic Assessment1 ("PEA") has outlined an operation producing 20,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide per year with a pre-tax NPV (8%) of US$1.1 Billion. The Clearwater Project hosts 2.2Mt LCE of the Company's 7.0Mt LCE Inferred mineral resources1.

The results from the evaluation wells will be used to determine how E3 Metals will develop the brine production across the Clearwater. They will also assist in the upgrade of the Company's Clearwater resource to Measured and Indicated. This will provide E3 Metals with a clear and defined area for its first commercial lithium production zone within the Clearwater. The resource upgrade will be the basis for producing a prefeasibility study and booking western Canada's first lithium reserve.

With a clear path now defined under newly passed Bill 82, regulatory oversight for lithium is in the jurisdiction of the Alberta Energy Regulator ("AER"). The AER oversees the energy industry in the province. Given the operational similarities between conventional hydrocarbon production and lithium production in Alberta, E3 Metals is pleased to be working with the AER on these permits. E3 Metals is in the process of applying for the necessary well licences required for the drill program.

"The wells we plan on drilling into the Leduc Aquifer in the Clearwater Project will the first ever lithium evaluation wells in Alberta," commented CEO, Chris Doornbos. "The true benefit is the 70 years of drilling experience into this aquifer and the data that has come along with it. The long history of exploring and exploiting this aquifer in Alberta, since its discovery by Imperial Oil in 1947, has provided E3 Metals a massive advantage on our development plans. These new wells will be used to evaluate the Company's commercial brine production zone and future expansion plans in the area."

About E3 Metals Corp.
E3 Metals is a lithium development Company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta and an NPV8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Metals' goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

For more information about E3 Metals, visit http://www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 METALS CORP.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Dec 21, 2020. E3 Metals has also released three NI 43-101 Technical Reports providing a total resource of 7.0Mt LCE. The Clearwater Lithium Project PEA resource estimate, identifying 2.2Mt LCE (Inferred) effective December 21, 2020; the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report effective October 27, 2017 identifying 0.9Mt LCE (Inferred); and the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA) identifying 3.9Mt LCE (Inferred) dated June 4, 2018. All reports are available on the Company's website (e3metalscorp.com/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE e3 Metals Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/27/c7822.html

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Futures Wipe Losses as Stocks Fall on Hawkish Fed: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures wiped off earlier losses, while European stocks trimmed declines, signaling easing concern about the Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy stance to quell inflation.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Factors That Ap

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayNvi

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Great Long-Term Picks, Say Analysts

    The stock market is a game for the long haul. As Warren Buffett has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.” Buffett would probably argue that investors should stick to their guns despite the correction we’re seeing today. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. Yes, we have market headwinds right now – but the long-term trend has been bullish,

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • Intel stock punished again as slimmer profit margins ding earnings forecast, but CEO sticks to his plan

    Intel Corp. executives expect profit margins to remain pressured in the long term as the chip maker builds out manufacturing capacity, leading to a disappointing earnings guidance that dinged the company's stock Wednesday afternoon.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • Tesla Beats on Profit But No Cybertruck, New Vehicles This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. set a record for profit but warned that supply chain problems will keep it from introducing new vehicle models this year while it focuses on expanding production of its current lineup.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Id

  • Tesla tops earnings estimates, stock falls after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down Tesla earnings and how supply chain challenges are striking the electric vehicle company.

  • Chevron Hikes Dividend 6% as Oil Prices Surge Near $90 a Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. raised its quarterly dividend 6% as the company attempts to share the benefits of rising oil prices with shareholders. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Factors That Appear Linked to Long CovidChevron will pa

  • Chip Gear Maker Lam Research Posts Mixed Results, Gives Weak Outlook

    Semiconductor equipment maker Lam Research reported December-quarter results that edged views on earnings but missed on sales.

  • AT&T Stock 2022 Rally Fizzles Amid Questions Over Discovery Deal

    The telecom giant beat fourth-quarter earnings and revenue estimates. AT&T stock, which has rallied in 2022, reversed down on the news.

  • Musk Declares Cybertruck ‘Awesome’ as Tesla Stock Rises Ahead of Key Earnings Report

    Elon Musk has been driving Telsa's new Cybertruck and he thinks it's 'awesome.' An electric truck opens a substantial new market for Tesla.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P, Dow close slightly lower following Fed decision

    Stocks ended mixed on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision, in which the central bank affirmed market expectations that it was nearing the start of interest rate hikes as the economic recovery progressed and inflation remained hot. However, the Fed offered little in the way of concrete details about the timing and speed of its balance sheet reduction process.

  • Microsoft Azure is ‘gaining some ground on Amazon,’ strategist says

    Synovus Senior Portfolio Manager Dan Morgan joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Microsoft earnings.