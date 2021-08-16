U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.50
    -7.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,352.00
    -68.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,115.00
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.30
    -9.90 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.07
    -1.37 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    -0.24 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.75
    +1.16 (+7.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3859
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3390
    -0.2310 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,413.48
    +1,156.33 (+2.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.86
    +76.37 (+6.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,177.25
    -41.46 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

E3 Metals Graduates to Tier 1 of TSX Venture Exchange

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology innovator, is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval to graduate to the Tier 1 of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

By graduating to the TSXV's top tier under the Mining industry segment, E3 Metals will benefit from improved service standards, reduced compliance obligations and increased access to institutional investors. The TSXV classifies issuers into different tiers based on certain standards including historical financial performance, stage of development and financial resources, with Tier 1 being the premier tier and reserved for the TSXV's most advanced issuers with the most significant financial resources.

"We are pleased to become a Tier 1 issuer," commented E3 Metals' CEO, Chris Doornbos. "This graduation is yet another milestone for us and a signal to the market of how far we have come."

"As we continue our growth plans this year it is important for us to remain committed to ensuring our visibility as a publicly traded company continues to enhance. We believe the graduation will provide us with greater access to investors and generate additional awareness," Chris Doornbos added.

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta and an NPV8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Metals' goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada.

For more information about E3 Metals, visit http://www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Chris Doornbos, President & CEO
E3 METALS CORP.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Dec 21, 2020. E3 Metals has also released three NI 43-101 Technical Reports providing a total resource of 7.0Mt LCE. The Clearwater Lithium Project PEA resource estimate, identifying 2.2Mt LCE (inferred) effective December 21, 2020; the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report effective October 27, 2017 identifying 0.9Mt LCE(inferred); and the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA) identifying 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) dated June 4, 2018. All reports are available on the Company's website (e3metalscorp.com/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE e3 Metals Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/16/c3507.html

Recommended Stories

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • SoFi in Good Financial Standing

    One way to evaluate the current state of the economy is by viewing which companies are succeeding. Fiscal environments characterized by high liquidity and low interest rates pave the way for more risk to be taken. Financial services firms like Upstart (UPST) and SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) both posted quality Q2 earnings last week. SoFi provides student loan refinancing, but has transitioned to a broader lending platform. (See SoFi Technologies stock charts on TipRanks) Reporting on the positi

  • AMC Failed to Live Up to the Hype Last Week

    Shares of the multiplex operator have declined in the four trading days since it posted better-than-expected financial results. Let's take a closer look.

  • Asia stocks slip as China's economy stumbles

    Figures on July retail sales, industrial production and urban investment all missed forecasts, a trend that is only likely to get worse given the recent tightening in coronavirus restrictions there. "Asia's low vaccination rates and low tolerance for community spread suggest it is the region most at risk economically from the Delta variant," said JPMorgan economist Bruce Kasman. "China is in the midst of removing policy supports, which looks likely to restrain domestic demand growth and weigh on regional performance through the rest of this year," he added.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's China Woes, Giga Berlin to Soon Come Online, Earnings Fail to Lift Nio, Lordstown On Track, Fisker's Debt Financing and More

    The EV space was brimming with activity in the week ended Aug. 13, with fund raising and earnings dominating the headlines. Tesla's July Deliveries Tumble But Musk Isn't Bothered: Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s China sales fell 69.4% month-over-month in July, according to data released by industry body China Passenger Car Association. About three-fourth of the wholesale sales were exported. Later, Tesla's CEO Elon Musk explained away the weakness through a tweet, stating the company makes cars for

  • BP Bought Up Exxon Stock. It Slashed Stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft.

    British oil giant BP more than doubled its investment in Exxon stock, and cut stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft in the second quarter.

  • ContextLogic Doesn’t Get its Earnings Wish

    The boom in ecommerce caused by the COVID-19 pandemic propelled several firms toward sky high revenues and valuations. As the trends pull back, and consumers leave mobile shopping platforms in favor of brick and mortar retail, ecommerce companies are feeling the pain. After its IPO in December 2020, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has felt reality kick in after economies reopened in the spring, and once again after its Thursday earnings call last week. (See ContextLogic stock charts on TipRanks) Downgr

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders are still up 731% over 3 years despite pulling back 26% in the past week

    The GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG ) share price has had a bad week, falling 26%. But over three years the...

  • Moderna’s Stock Crumbled This Week. Investors Are Questioning Its Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Stock Index Futures Pull Back Ahead of Monday’s Open

    On Sunday evening, stock index futures are retreating across the board.

  • Why Sonos Shares Surged Friday After Hours

    Smart speaker and sound accessory company Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) was one of the top gainers after hours Friday. Here’s why shares of Sonos were surging late Friday. What Happened: A ruling by U.S. International Trade Commission Judge Charles Bullock showed that tech giant Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) infringed on five patents owned by Sonos, Bloomberg reported. The ruling puts Sonos one step closer in a global battle against Google that could keep several products from reaching

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • eBay Earnings: 5 Numbers You Should Know

    Its pool of active buyers shrank, and eBay handled lower volume than it did a year ago. One of eBay's core growth metrics, its pool of active buyers, shrank 2% year over year to mark a sharp turnaround compared to the previous quarter. Meanwhile, eBay is getting a big boost from its advertising and digital payments offerings, which helped overall revenue rise 11% despite declining volume.

  • A Closer Look At Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GILD) Impressive ROE

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices