E3 Preview: What to expect from 2017's marquee video game expo

Hope you like video games, because your social networks are about to get flooded with countless tweets, posts, pics, hot takes, snarky asides and full-on rants about interactive entertainment. The reason? E3, otherwise known as the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

You’ve likely heard of E3 — it’s in its 24th consecutive year — but you might not know why the annual video game industry convention/circus is such a big deal. Focused primarily on upcoming games and hardware, E3 offers a glimpse into the strategic motivation of some of the world’s biggest entertainment companies. Microsoft (MSFT), Sony (SNE), Nintendo (NTDOY) and others parade their latest and greatest wares, hoping to drum up pre-orders, dominate headline, and ride a wave of gamer goodwill into the lucrative holiday season.

Here’s what you need to know about the most important video game show of the year.

When does it start, exactly?

E3 2017 descends upon the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 13 through June 15, though it unofficially begins a few days earlier with a smattering of gaudy press conferences from major players. This year Electronic Arts kicks things off with an event on Saturday, June 10, followed by Microsoft, Bethesda, Ubisoft and Sony on Sunday and Monday. Here’s the official press conference schedule.

How big is it?

The size and scope of E3 has fluctuated over the years. After flirting with fire code violations in 2005 by letting over 70,000 attendees roam its halls, the ESA (Entertainment Software Association) yanked on the reins, moving the shebang to a series of hotels in Santa Monica and trimming the guest list to a tidy 5,000. Eventually they moved back downtown and the show enjoyed a sort of rebirth. Last year’s E3 had more than 50,000 showgoers, and 2017 will likely exceed that.

Attendees at E3 2016. There were … a lot. (image: ESA)

Some 200 game makers will tout games big and small in booths at the cavernous convention center, but the show is much bigger than that. Twitch and T-Mobile will host an esports arena next door at L.A. Live. Game Awards producer Geoff Keighley will host developer chats, panels and demos at the fan-friendly E3 Coliseum, including appearances by the likes of Jack Black, Ivan Reitman and Neil deGrasse Tyson. Add in dozens of mixers, a handful of huge parties and an untold number of hotel suite showings and it basically takes over L.A.’s thriving downtown district for three full days.

Can I go?

Not if you didn’t buy a ticket. E3 2017 model is the first show to be open to the public. The ESA sold 15,000 and, as you can imagine, they’re all sold out.

But E3 has increasingly become less dependant on conventional on-the-ground reporting to get the word out. The major pre-show press conferences will all be streamed live at various sites (IGN, for instance) and Sony sold movie theater tickets for those interested in watching their gala on a big screen.

Sites like Youtube, Twitch and even Twitter will be streaming all sorts of coverage live from the show floor, including interviews with developers and live gameplay demonstrations. You might not be there in person, but it’s easy to stay informed.

So what big news should we expect?



That’s a super hard question, voice in my head, but here’s a handful of relatively safe predictions:

Microsoft’s Project Scorpio

E3 is often a launchpad for big new hardware announcements, and this year the stage belongs to Microsoft. Expect to get a pretty thorough demo of Project Scorpio, an upgraded version of the company’s One console and counter to Sony’s beefy PS4 Pro.

Microsoft is expected to reveal its Project Scorpio console at E3 2017.