E7 Solutions becomes an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in ITSM

·2 min read

TROY, Mich., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E7 Solutions, an enterprise service management leader with a focus on digital transformation, announced it has become an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in ITSM. A validation of Atlassian's Platinum Solution Partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience, and delivery of consistent, high-quality services to optimize customer satisfaction and outcomes.

E7 Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/E7 Solutions)
E7 Solutions logo (PRNewsfoto/E7 Solutions)

E7 Solutions has achieved the Atlassian ITSM Specialization since the program was launched on April 5th, 2022.

"Atlassian would like to recognize E7 Solutions for their specialized delivery practice, as they have proven success implementing service management principles based on ITIL methodology for improved satisfaction and cost-efficiencies." said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channel.

"The level of commitment in the ITSM Specialization Program recognizes these Atlassian Partners' effort and dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality services to optimize a customer's experience and success."

"We're excited to be part of the Atlassian ITSM Specialization Program. The team has done an outstanding job, and we're all very proud of this achievement," said Edmond Delude, E7 Solutions, CEO, Visionary, and Founder. "We really appreciate the opportunity to grow together with Atlassian and look forward to continued, mutual success."

E7 Solutions, an enterprise service management leader with a focus on digital transformation, is an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in Cloud and Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, with an emphasis on organizations seeking to create robust digital transformations as they relate to cloud migrations and modernized ITSM approaches. E7's full-service approach results in realizing revenue faster, maximizing the return on investment, and enabling continuous innovation and improvement.

For three consecutive years, E7 Solutions has been recognized by Atlassian with these awards: 2020 Partner of the Year for Cloud Services, 2019 Partner of the Year: Cloud, and 2018: Rising Star.

https://www.e7solutions.com/itsm
https://www.linkedin.com/company/e7solutions
https://twitter.com/e7solutions/

Contact: Ashleigh Laabs
ashleigh.laabs@e7solutions.com
989-780-4090 cell/text

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e7-solutions-becomes-an-official-atlassian-specialized-partner-in-itsm-301659989.html

SOURCE E7 Solutions

