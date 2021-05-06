U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    4,157.00
    -3.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,126.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,475.50
    -15.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.60
    +2.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.99
    -0.64 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    +9.40 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    26.88
    +0.35 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2057
    +0.0048 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.10
    -0.38 (-1.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3903
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2220
    +0.0330 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,798.48
    +2,349.39 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,485.51
    +80.20 (+5.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.02
    +4.72 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     
COMING UP:

New weekly jobless claims may reach new pandemic-era low: 538,000 Americans likely filed

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for the results

EA acquires 'Super Mega Baseball' developer Metalhead

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

The Super Mega Baseball franchise will now be part of EA Sports' offerings. Electronic Arts has revealed that it has acquired Metalhead Software, the Canada-based video game developer behind the series. In their announcement, the companies said they'll expand the Super Mega Baseball franchise and will also develop brand new gaming and sports experiences together. 

Metalhead assured fans in a Reddit post that the current team will stay on and that it will continue working out of its studio in Victoria, BC. It also said that the scope of future updates for SMB3 will be smaller going forward as the team moves on to other projects.

"[W]ith EA behind us," the developer wrote, "we'll have access to additional technologies, a wealth of expertise, and a much broader audience. For us, this is also an incredible opportunity to grow our local Victoria team and tech sector with the support of EA, and let us dig into some ambitious new projects." The announcement didn't detail what kind of new projects we can expect from the developer, only that they'll be sports titles, as well. 

This acquisition is yet another step EA has taken to expand EA Sports' lineup. Last year, the gaming titan bought Codemasters, the British developer behind countless racing franchises, and it's also reviving the College Football games. EA Sports' portfolio includes FIFA, Madden NFL, NHL and UFC, as well. As you'd expect, though, fans expressed their concerns about what the acquisition would mean for the SMB games. In particular, fans are worried that they would become riddled with microtransactions, which have been bringing in billions for the company in recent years.

  • Italy’s Debt: ECB Creates Room for Budget Expansion but Fiscal Space Still has Limits – Interview

    Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi is winning critics over with a bold EUR 261bn growth plan, but the country’s public debt will reach new highs. With the ECB managing borrowing costs, have the goalposts for debt sustainability shifted?

  • Lufthansa unit Swiss International to cut jobs, planes and flights

    Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss is cutting its fleet by 15% and its workforce by up to 780 more people, the airline said on Thursday, as it responds to the collapse in passenger numbers caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The airline, which received loan guarantees from the Swiss government worth 1.275 billion Swiss francs ($1.40 billion) last year, said it expects a 20% decrease in demand over the medium term, making restructuring unavoidable. It saw its passenger numbers plunge 90% in the first quarter of 2021, pushing it into a operating loss of 201 million Swiss francs.

  • BOE Watchers Look for Signs of Tightening Ahead: Decision Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereThe Bank of England on Thursday may add fuel to investors’ expectations that its next move will be to tighten monetary policy rather than provide fresh stimulus to the economy as the pandemic eases.The U.K. central bank is set to significantly upgrade its growth outlook as the debate shifts away from whether it should cut interest rates below zero to how fast can the economy recoup its pandemic-induced losses. A forecast for inflation around its 2% target within the next two years could be read as an endorsement to growing expectations that interest rates are headed higher, according to Bloomberg Economics.Economists expect the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee to keep rates and bond-buying targets to remain unchanged at noon in London. Many also expect any inflationary surge this year to be short-lived and point to BOE’s statements that it needs to see a sustained rise in prices before pulling back stimulus. That hasn’t stopped investors from pushing up market-based rates, driven by the U.K.’s successful vaccination drive.“Despite the faster recovery, we expect the MPC to forecast inflation remaining around target over its forecast horizon,” Dan Hanson at Bloomberg Economics wrote in a preview of the decision. “That will provide validation for pricing by financial markets.”Inflation has remained below the bank’s 2% target for 1 1/2 years, leaving Governor Andrew Bailey room to wait before acting.The nine-member MPC is expected to vote unanimously to keep their benchmark interest rate at a record low 0.1% and the asset-purchase target at 895 billion pounds ($1.2 trillion) at midday in London, according to a survey of economists by Bloomberg.The BOE has been buying about 4.4 billion pounds of government bonds a week -- a pace that would see the program reach its overall target at the start of November.Some investors expect officials to announce on Thursday that they will slow the rate of buying so that the program stretches to the end of the year instead of ending abruptly. Most other expect no change and will look to Bailey’s press conference and minutes of the meeting for signs of when policy makers might act.“The most I expect, really, is maybe an acknowledgment in the language that the recovery has been very strong, probably ahead of expectations,” said Shamik Dhar, London-based chief economist for BNY Mellon Investment Management.Earlier this week, U.S. Treasury Secretary and former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen ruffled markets saying, “it may be that interest rates will have to rise somewhat to make sure our economy doesn’t overheat.” She later clarified that she wasn’t forecasting rate increases.For the BOE, a decline in the pace of purchases wouldn’t impact the total amount of stimulus reaching markets, unlike the tightening seen last month by the Bank of Canada. Even so, there’s signs the BOE is preparing for broader action. In February, Bailey asked staff to review how the BOE might unwind its stimulus measures.Financial markets have responded to signs that the U.K. economy is bouncing back from its worst slump in three centuries. The yield on the U.K. government’s 10-year bond was over 0.81% on Wednesday, near the highest since before the start of the pandemic. Traders have priced in 12 basis points of rate increases in August 2022 compared to about 6 points a little over a week ago.Much has changed in the U.K. since the BOE’s last forecast round in February. The economy took less of a hit than expected in during the lockdowns to control the coronavirus. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect growth of 5.5% this year, above the 5% pace forecast by the BOE in February. Bloomberg Economics expects a 7% expansion.What Our Economists Say...“With the vaccination program showing little sign of slowing, that’s likely to mean growth is more front-loaded this year compared with the central bank’s February projection. But with the recovery still in its infancy, the central bank is likely to stress there’s a higher than usual bar for tightening policy and that it’s ready to loosen again if needed.”-- Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click here for the full PREVIEWThe new projections will also likely reflect a lower peak in post-crisis unemployment. Previously, the BOE expected the jobless rate to touch 7.8% in the third quarter, but in March, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak extended furlough payments for workers thorough September.The strength of the recovery dependents on households’ willingness to dip into the 150 billion pounds of savings they accumulated when shops and restaurants were closed for lockdown. But some analysts, notably the central bank’s Chief Economist Andy Haldane, worry that higher inflation is around the corner.“The bias will be to keep monetary policy relatively loose and we’ll want to see the whites of inflation’s eyes before we start to raise dramatically,” said Dhar, the economist from BNY Mellon. “That that induces a bias toward maybe overshooting compared with undershooting.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pfizer Sees $26 Billion From Covid Shot, Big Potential Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. laid out a plan to turn its Covid-19 vaccine into a long-term business, clinching supply agreements that will yield $26 billion in sales this year while expanding the shot to children and developing new formulations that can combat variants and be stored more easily.The drugmaker’s revenue forecast was an increase from $15 billion, reflecting the strong demand worldwide for a return to normalcy. Pfizer said it now expects to deliver 1.6 billion doses this year under contracts signed as of mid-April, with half the profits going to its partner in developing the shot, BioNTech SE.The company will add $500 million to its research and development spending this year to invest in Covid-19 treatments and other vaccines using the cutting-edge messenger RNA technology. That investment comes as Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla bets Covid-19 will become endemic, requiring people to get regular shots for years to come.“Based on what we’ve seen, we believe that a durable demand for our Covid-19 vaccine -– similar to that of the flu vaccines –- is a likely outcome,” Bourla said in remarks prepared for a Tuesday analyst call.Shares of Pfizer were up 0.2% to $39.89 at 1:47 p.m. in New York trading. Through the close of trading on Monday, the drugmaker had gained 8.2% this year.In the first quarter, the Covid-19 vaccine known as BNT162b2 drew $3.5 billion in sales, based on deliveries to more than 50 countries, the New York-based company said in its earnings statement Tuesday.”We are in discussions with a number of countries around the world for multi-year contracts for the potential supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses during 2022 and beyond,” Bourla said.Meanwhile, the vaccine partners are studying their shot in children ages 6 months to 11 years old. Pfizer expects to seek an emergency-use authorization for two cohorts (age 2 to 5, and 5 to 11) in September, and for those six months to 2 years in the fourth quarter. Clearance is expected imminently for those 12 to 15.Next-Generation ShotBourla said Pfizer is testing a third dose of the existing formulation of its Covid shot to determine whether a booster provides protection against SARS-CoV-2 virus variants currently in circulation.The company has begun evaluating an updated formulation that encodes the spike protein of the variant first identified in South Africa. “This study is designed to establish a regulatory pathway to update the current vaccine to address any future variant of potential concern in approximately 100 days,” Bourla said.Pfizer expects immunogenicity data for both studies in early July. That month, or in early August, the company will also report safety data from an ongoing study of the vaccine in pregnant women.The drug giant is also seeking to improve delivery. On Friday, Pfizer approached U.S. regulators with data that would support the vaccine being stored at standard refrigerator temperatures for as long as four weeks. It’s also working on a new formulation that could be stored in a refrigerator for 10 weeks, and as long as six months at -50° to -70° centigrade. Bourla said he expects data from this formulation in August.Antiviral CandidatesSeparately, Pfizer is testing two antiviral candidates -- one drug given intravenously, one pill -- to treat patients who have contracted Covid. The former will launch into late-stage studies in May, while the latter will kick start in July.Altogether, Pfizer is boosting its full-year guidance for adjusted research and development expenses in a range of $9.8 billion to $10.3 billion “to incorporate anticipated spending on incremental Covid-19 related programs and other mRNA-based projects that are not part of the BioNTech collaboration,” Chief Financial Officer Frank D’Amelio said in prepared remarks.Pfizer and BioNTech are splitting R&D costs related to their vaccine.Bourla, speaking in an interview with Bloomberg, said the current profit and cost-sharing dynamic that exists between the company and BioNTech is “set in stone” moving into the future, even as it reconfigures its strategy for an endemic phase of Covid.2022 ProductionPfizer and BioNTech will have the capacity to produce at least 3 billion doses in 2022. The companies have already made progress in securing vaccine contracts for next year and beyond.Pfizer has signed a supply agreement with Israel to provide enough Covid shots to protect every eligible citizen in 2022, and with Canada to supply as many as 125 million doses in 2022 and 2023, with options of 60 million additional doses in 2024.Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten said those who have been fully immunized will likely only need a single booster shot each year as immunity wanes. Pfizer will still deliver full two-dose regimens to places where the vaccine rollout has been slower going into the years ahead.But some on Wall Street remain skeptical that the Pfizer-BioNTech partnership can maintain high demand for its vaccine well into the future.“Sales are clearly exceeding expectations, and this trend likely continues into 2022,” said JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott in a note to investors. “However, these sales are unlikely to be sustainable anywhere near current levels longer term.”Beyond CovidPfizer’s foray into messenger RNA, the new technology that’s been validated in the pandemic, goes well beyond its Covid vaccine, according to Bourla.The company will move two mRNA flu shots into clinical trials come the third quarter, and will also explore using the technology to address other infectious diseases, cancers and genetic disease.Asked whether Pfizer had considered acquiring BioNTech, Bourla said he speaks with the German company’s CEO and Chief Medical Officer “almost every day,” and that they would embark on new partnerships, but declined to comment on deal prospects.Excluding the Covid vaccine, Pfizer’s core drug business showed significant growth, leading it to raise revenue guidance specific to that portfolio by $200 million for the year. The results were stronger than some rivals who saw sales suffer in the first quarter after a new surge in U.S. virus cases.Overall, revenue in the quarter was $14.58 billion, stronger than the $13.62 billion that analysts had expected on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. First-quarter adjusted earnings per share were 93 cents, up 47% from 63 cents a year ago.Blood thinner Eliquis sales grew 25% year-over-year to $1.65 billion, topping Wall Street estimates. Breast cancer drug Ibrance and its Prevnar vaccine franchise, however, underperformed analysts’ expectations.“It was a difficult quarter in general for the industry,” Bourla said in the interview. “Our ability to have such a phenomenal performance in the other business makes me even more proud.”(Adds CEO comment on Pfizer’s partnership with BioNTech in the 16th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Recovery hopes to underpin Wall Street, vaccine makers slide

    Wall Street was set for a steady start on Thursday as confidence in the economic recovery offset jitters in American pharmas over rights to their COVID vaccines. Futures contracts in the S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrials were all slightly firmer. The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record high on Wednesday as investors bet on recovery from the pandemic lifting 'cyclical' companies that typically rise in lockstep with an economic rebound.

  • RBI Steps Up Loan Relief, Liquidity for India’s Virus Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up hereIndia’s central bank announced new loan-relief measures for small businesses and pledged to inject 500 billion rupees ($6.8 billion) of liquidity to support the economy against a second deadly coronavirus wave.Some businesses will be eligible for loan restructuring to give them more time to repay debt and keep them going through the pandemic, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an unscheduled address on Wednesday. He also announced steps to boost credit for health care services, provide fresh lending to vaccine-makers and a bond-buying program.The Covid-19 wave that has slammed India in recent weeks is likely to worsen before tapering off sometime later this month, forecasters warn. Pressure from industry groups has started mounting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose lockdowns across the country to stem its spread, a move he has so far resisted to avoid the economic damage suffered last year.“Given the state of daily infections and the impact on economy, the announced measures are a start, but perhaps not material enough to help the financial sector,” said Saswata Guha, senior director of financial institutions at Fitch Ratings Ltd. in India. “The impact of the second wave can be much more on the small businesses and individual borrowers.”READ: World’s Biggest Covid Crisis Threatens Modi’s Grip on IndiaSovereign bonds gained, with the yield on benchmark 10-year notes falling two basis points to 5.99%. Banking shares rose 1.1%, outperforming a 0.6% gain in the bellwether stocks index. The rupee weakened to 73.97 versus the dollar.“The devastating speed with which the virus affects different regions of the country has to be matched by swift-footed and wide-ranging actions that are calibrated, sequenced and well-timed so as to reach out to various sections of society and business right down to the smallest and the most vulnerable,” Das said.Here are the key takeaways from Das’s speech:RBI to buy 350 billion rupees of bonds under the ‘Government Securities Acquisition Programme’ -- India’s version of quantitative easing -- on May 20Sees outlook ‘highly uncertain’ and clouded with downside risks, but doesn’t see a major change to inflation forecastCentral bank allowed lenders to dip into their floating provisions to set aside money for bad loans till March 31 2022Small businesses can avail a fresh loan recast, provided they weren’t part of a previous program last September and were servicing debt regularly as of March 31RBI will provide separate liquidity of up to 100 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) via three-year repo operations to small finance banks to lend to poor borrowersDas has been meeting with bankers and shadow lenders in recent weeks to discuss the economic situation, possible stress to balance sheets and credit flow in the system.Localized lockdowns imposed by Indian states to flatten the world’s fastest-rising pandemic curve have already started to impact businesses and jobs, with the potential to increase the number of problem loans.(Updates with analyst comment in third paragraph, details in fourth and fifth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jessica Alba’s net worth skyrockets in Honest Company IPO

    In an interview with Fortune, Alba talked about taking her “fourth baby” (a.k.a. her company) public.