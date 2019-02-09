U.S. Markets closed

EA’s Apex Legends Gets Insane 10 Million Players in 72 Hours, Can it Become Bigger than Fortnite?

Jimmy Aki

Electronic Arts Inc. shares are rising, and it seems to be gaining lost grounds with its latest title, Apex Legends, amassing millions of players within a short period.

Watch Apex Legends Gameplay Below + First Impressions

The Canadian gaming giant saw its stock rise by 16 percent on Friday, after announcing that Apex Legends, it’s Fortnite competitor had gained 10 million players and 1 million concurrent players, 72 hours after it was released, and the fans seem to be loving it.


