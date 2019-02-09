EA’s Apex Legends Gets Insane 10 Million Players in 72 Hours, Can it Become Bigger than Fortnite?

Electronic Arts Inc. shares are rising, and it seems to be gaining lost grounds with its latest title, Apex Legends, amassing millions of players within a short period.
Watch Apex Legends Gameplay Below + First Impressions
The Canadian gaming giant saw its stock rise by 16 percent on Friday, after announcing that Apex Legends, it’s Fortnite competitor had gained 10 million players and 1 million concurrent players, 72 hours after it was released, and the fans seem to be loving it.
Apex Legends is so much damn fun! Played with many of the homies and had a blast doing it! I wish the looting for guns in the beginning was a little more forgiving but overall, game is awesome!
— Mighty (@Mightymaster123) February 8, 2019
Read the full story on CCN.com.