EA Holdings Berhad (KLSE:EAH) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at EA Holdings Berhad (KLSE:EAH) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for EA Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.09 = RM10m ÷ (RM131m - RM15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, EA Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 9.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 22%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of EA Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

It's great to see that EA Holdings Berhad has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 9.0% on their capital employed. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 29%. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

The Bottom Line

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that EA Holdings Berhad has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And since the stock has fallen 60% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

EA Holdings Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

