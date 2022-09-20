U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

EA Motive is working on a single-player Iron Man game

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Marvel/EA

EA's Motive Studio is putting the finishing touches on its solid-looking Dead Space remake, but it's already looking ahead to other projects. EA announced that Motive has teamed up with Marvel to make an Iron Man game.

Although the title is in early development, the company has teased out a few details. It will be a single-player, third-person, action-adventure game with an original story. The idea is that you'll be able to "feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man," EA claimed in a statement.

The Motive team working on the project will be led by Olivier Proulx, who was a senior producer on last year's surprisingly great Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Proulx also worked on the single-player side of Marvel's Avengers and so won't be a stranger to Iron Man. “We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh,” Proulx said.

EA said the Iron Man game marks the beginning of its partnership with Marvel as it's the first of several titles they'll make together. Rumors suggest one of those is a Black Panther game.

