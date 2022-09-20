EA Motive is working on a single-player Iron Man game
is putting the finishing touches on its solid-looking , but it's already looking ahead to other projects. EA announced that Motive has teamed up with Marvel to make an Iron Man game.
Although the title is in early development, the company has teased out a few details. It will be a single-player, third-person, action-adventure game with an original story. The idea is that you'll be able to "feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man," .
The Motive team working on the project will be led by Olivier Proulx, who was a senior producer on last year's . Proulx also worked on the single-player side of and so won't be a stranger to Iron Man. “We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh,” Proulx said.
EA said the Iron Man game marks the beginning of its partnership with Marvel as it's the first of several titles they'll make together. one of those is a Black Panther game.