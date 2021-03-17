EA Play hits Xbox Game Pass on PC tomorrow

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play more than 60 additional games on PC at no extra cost starting on March 18th. Game Pass PC and Ultimate members will at last get access to EA Play on Windows 10 beginning at 5PM ET on Thursday.

The lineup includes the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order , FIFA 20 and Need for Speed Heat, along with games from the Battlefield, Madden NFL, Command & Conquer and The Sims franchises. You'll receive rewards for some games each month and you can check out timed trials and play up to 10 hours of new and recent EA games. EA Play also offers discounts for the EA Desktop store.

It emerged earlier this month that Star Wars: Squadrons would arrive on EA Play sometime in March. Subscribers will have access to the space dogfighting game starting tomorrow as well.

Playing EA Play games through a Game Pass membership is a little convoluted, at least at first. You can select a game from the Windows 10 Xbox app, but you'll need the EA Desktop app to actually run it. You'll also need to link your Xbox and EA accounts before you can download any games.

EA Play's arrival on Game Pass for PC has been a long time coming. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have had access to the service on Xbox consoles since November .