U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,837.32
    -32.97 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,430.64
    +39.12 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,034.44
    -324.35 (-2.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.25
    -8.26 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.37
    +1.62 (+2.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.00
    -19.60 (-1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    26.27
    -0.61 (-2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2070
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    +0.0500 (+3.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3960
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.9660
    +0.2560 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,536.71
    +2,653.49 (+5.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.16
    +24.06 (+2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,675.47
    +61.72 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,559.10
    +150.93 (+0.51%)
     

EAB Finalizes Agreements to Enhance How It Supports Current and Future Students

EAB
·4 min read

Company completes its acquisition of Starfish and announces a new partnership with PowerSchool to be the exclusive provider of Intersect

Washington, DC, March 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education company EAB announced today the completion of its acquisition of Hobsons’ student success platform, Starfish. The addition expands EAB’s postsecondary student success capabilities and expertise, as well as the company’s network of college and university partners.

Today EAB also announced an agreement with PowerSchool that makes EAB the exclusive provider of the Intersect student recruitment platform. The agreement between EAB and PowerSchool enables EAB to sell and support Intersect. This partnership will allow EAB to connect its higher education partners to millions more high school students.

“EAB is committed to supporting students from enrollment to graduation and beyond,” said EAB Chief Executive Officer David Felsenthal. “By adding Starfish to EAB’s suite of technology and services, and becoming the exclusive provider of Intersect, we can accelerate the pace of innovation and further support students at key stages of their educational journeys.”

Help more students find right-fit colleges
Intersect enables colleges and universities to connect with high-intent students who are ready to engage with their institutions. The Intersect platform is integrated into Naviance, a solution that many high school students use to research and explore colleges, often alongside school counselors and parents. Naviance, now a part of PowerSchool, is an integral part of the postsecondary planning process at many K-12 schools. Eighty percent of high school students who connect with a college on Intersect apply to that institution.

“Through YouVisit virtual tours, college research site Cappex, and now Intersect, we offer our partners unparalleled opportunities to engage prospective students—on platforms that facilitate more than 8 million connections each year,” said EAB Enrollment Services President Chris Marett. “EAB’s unrivaled reach, combined with advanced analytics and investments in novel channels, has allowed our partners to grow and diversify their incoming classes despite a historically challenging enrollment environment.”

“We chose to work with both EAB and Intersect because of the opportunities these solutions offered to reach future students and show them how they could thrive at Hofstra,” said Jessica Eads, Vice President for Enrollment Management, Hofstra University. “By more fully integrating EAB services and strategic support with Intersect technology, we can nurture student connections through a variety of channels, use data and analytics to constantly adjust our outreach strategy, and ultimately help prospective students find their best-fit college in an environment of trust where they are comfortable.”

Help more students thrive, persist, and graduate
Together, EAB and Starfish have 25+ years of experience building student success technology. The acquisition complements Starfish’s innovations in early alerts and celebrating students’ success with EAB’s consultative and research-based approach that is proven to help more students persist and graduate. The acquisition will enable EAB to extend new capabilities to EAB partners, such as functionality that allows faculty members to praise students for efforts in class. Schools using the Starfish platform will benefit from EAB’s ongoing investments in technology and research, including a library of more than 300 student success best practices.

With the addition of Starfish, hundreds of community and technical colleges and four-year schools will join EAB’s Student Success Collaborative, a network of institutions working together to improve student experiences and ensure equitable outcomes. “With an expanded Collaborative and the combined experience of two extremely talented teams, we can elevate the way higher education supports all students on their diverse paths to and through college,” said EAB Technology President Scott Schirmeier.

For further information, visit EAB.com/Starfish and EAB.com/Intersect.

About EAB
At EAB, our mission is to make education smarter and our communities stronger. We harness the collective power of more than 1,900 schools, colleges, and universities to uncover and apply proven practices and transformative insights. We work with each school differently to apply these insights through a customized blend of research, technology, and services. From kindergarten to college and beyond, EAB partners with education leaders, practitioners, and staffs to accelerate progress and drive results across three key areas: enrollment management, student success, and institutional operations and strategy.

About Hobsons
Hobsons helps millions of students identify their strengths, explore careers, create academic plans, match to best-fit educational opportunities, and reach their education and life goals. Through our solutions, we enable thousands of educational institutions to improve college and career planning, admissions and enrollment management, and student success and advising.

CONTACT: John Michaels EAB (202) 747-1788 jmichaels@eab.com


Recommended Stories

  • ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021

    ASML Holding NV has extended a deal to sell chip manufacturing equipment to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China's largest chipmaker, until the end of this year, the Dutch company said in a statement on Wednesday. ASML made the statement after SMIC on Wednesday disclosed a volume purchase agreement under which it has already spent $1.2 billion with the toolmaker. In a clarifying statement issued several hours later, ASML said the agreement began in 2018 and was slated to expire at the end of 2020, but the two companies agreed in February to extend the deal to the end of this year.

  • A $21 Trillion Treasuries Mystery Is Bedeviling Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders have been saying for years that liquidity is there in the world’s biggest bond market, except when you really need it.Last week’s startling gyrations in U.S. Treasury yields may offer fresh backing for that mantra, and prompt another bout of soul-searching in a $21 trillion market that forms the bedrock of global finance. While stocks are prone to sudden swings, such episodes are supposed to be few and far between in a government-debt market that sets the benchmark risk-free rate for much of the world.Yet jarring moves occur periodically in Treasuries, forming a bit of a mystery as no two events have been the same. Some point to heightened bank regulations in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Scrutiny over liquidity shortfalls intensified in October 2014 when a 12-minute crash and rebound in yields happened with no apparent trigger. Panic selling during the pandemic-fueled chaos a year ago, exacerbated when hedge funds’ leveraged wagers blew up, brought the issue to the fore again.And then came last week, when the gap between bid and offer prices for 30-year bonds hit the widest since the panic of March 2020.The latest events “are a stark reminder what happens when liquidity suddenly vanishes in the deepest, largest bond market,” said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors.At issue is whether this vast market is more vulnerable to sudden bouts of turbulence thanks to measures that have made it more difficult for banks to hold Treasuries. Some analysts say the tumult last week was magnified by questions over whether the Federal Reserve will extend an easing of bank capital requirements, which is set to end March 31. Put in place early on in the pandemic, the measure is seen as making it easier for banks to add Treasuries to their balance sheets.The 2014 episode triggered a deep dive into the market structure, and regulators have pushed through some changes -- such as increased transparency -- and speculation has grown that more steps to bolster the market’s structure may be ahead.“While the scale and speed of flows associated with the COVID shock are likely pretty far out in the tail of the probability distribution, the crisis highlighted vulnerabilities in the critically important Treasury market that warrant careful analysis,” Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Monday in prepared remarks to the Institute of International Bankers.There are plenty of potential culprits in last week’s bond-market tumble -- which has since mostly reversed -- from improving economic readings to more technical drivers. Ultra-loose Fed policy and the prospect of fresh U.S. fiscal stimulus have investors betting on quicker growth and inflation. Add to that a wave of convexity hedgers, and unwinding by big trend-following investors -- such as commodity trading advisers.Based on Bloomberg’s U.S. Government Securities Liquidity Index, a gauge of how far yields are deviating from a fair-value model, liquidity conditions worsened recently, though it was nothing like what was seen in March.For Zoltan Pozsar, a strategist at Credit Suisse, the action began in Asia with bond investors reacting to perceived hawkish signs from the central banks of Australia and New Zealand. That sentiment then carried over into the U.S. as carry trades and other levered positions in the bond market were wiped out. A disastrous auction of seven-year notes on Thursday added fuel to the unraveling.Last week’s drama “brings to mind other notable episodes in recent years in which a deterioration in the Treasury market microstructure was primarily to blame,” JPMorgan & Chase Co. strategist Henry St John wrote in a note with colleagues.One key gauge of Treasury liquidity -- market depth, or the ability to trade without substantially moving prices -- plunged in March 2020 to levels not seen since the 2008 crisis, according to data compiled by JPMorgan. That severe degree of liquidity shortfall didn’t resurface last week.The bond-market rout only briefly took a toll on share prices last week, with equities surging to start this week, following a sharp retreat in Treasury yields amid month-end buying.The Fed cut rates to nearly zero in March 2020, launched a raft of emergency lending facilities and ramped up bond buying to ensure low borrowing costs and smooth market functioning. That breakdown in functioning has sparked calls for change from regulators and market participants alike.GLOBAL INSIGHT: Recovery? Yes. Tantrum? No. Yield Driver ModelFor now, Treasuries have settled down. Pozsar notes that the jump in yields has provided an opportunity for some value investors to swoop in and pick up extra yield, effectively helping offset the impact of the leveraged investors who scrambled for the exits last week.“Some levered players were shaken out of their positions,” Pozsar said in a forthcoming episode of Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast. “It’s not comfortable -- especially if you’re on the wrong side of the trade -- but I don’t think that we should be going down a path where we should redesign the Treasury market.”Why Liquidity Is a Simple Idea But Hard to Nail Down: QuickTake(Updates with details on Bloomberg’s liquidity index in 10th paragraph, and a chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here are 9 get-rich tips from Warren Buffett's annual shareholder letters

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • OPEC+ Is Poised to Cool Oil Market With Extra Production

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is poised to agree a production increase this week as it seeks to cool a rapid rally in crude prices.There’s a widespread view within the group that the market can absorb additional barrels, according to people familiar with the deliberations. While the usual differences are present -- with Saudi Arabia cautious and Russia keen to open the taps -- all sides are ready to increase production, they said, asking not to be named because the information was private.That could put the group on track to implement the majority of the 1.5 million barrel-a-day output increase that’s up for debate on Thursday.An agreement to hike OPEC+ supply would be the latest sign that the global economy is recovering from the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The cartel has endured a year of pain, dominated by the deepest output cuts in its history. But the sacrifice has paid off, reviving oil prices back to pre-crisis levels above $60 a barrel.Brent crude rose 0.3% to $62.89 a barrel as of 7:54 a.m. in London. The international benchmark has surged more than 20% this year.“Both the global economic outlook and oil market prospects show signs of continued improvement,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said at the opening of a meeting of the group’s technical experts on Tuesday. “The headwinds of uncertainty that shocked and disrupted the market last year continue to abate.”There are two distinct elements to the production increase that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and it allies will debate this week.First, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective output hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out the extra supply reduction of 1 million barrels a day it’s been making voluntarily in February and March?Robust DemandRussia has been the most consistent advocate for the 500,000 barrel-a-day increase, and other members now largely agree that it should go ahead, according to people familiar with the matter.The top oil executive from the United Arab Emirates, which has also supported output hikes at recent OPEC+ meetings, gave a bullish assessment of the market on Tuesday.“Oil demand is robust,” Sultan Al Jaber, the chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., said at the IHS Markit Ltd. CERAWeek virtual conference. “Demand will rise to above pre-Covid levels by the end of this year.”Adnoc has already signaled it’s preparing to open the taps, allocating customers greater volumes of Murban, Das and Upper Zakum crudes for April compared with March.Saudi ChoiceSaudi Arabia always said that its voluntary supply reduction would only last for two months, but seasoned OPEC-watchers have suggested that Riyadh could phase it out gradually.The kingdom will start to roll back its extra cut as planned in April, but is still discussing internally whether to return all of the barrels in a single month, or over a longer period, said people familiar with the deliberations. The decision will take into account the commissioning of the new 400,000 barrel-a-day Jizan refinery, which could affect both domestic crude consumption and exports, they said.At CERAWeek, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser struck a more cautious tone than his counterpart from the UAE, predicting strong demand in the second half of 2021, and a return to pre-Covid consumption next year.Remarkable ComebackWhatever the Saudis decide, the global oil market is poised to receive its biggest supply boost since August, when OPEC+ first began the process of tapering the 9.7 million barrel-a-day cut agreed in April last year as the pandemic crushed demand.The group appears to think the market is ready for it. Even if OPEC+ boosts production by 2.4 million barrels a day between February and June -- the maximum amount allowed under the current deal -- it will still be able to clear the remnants of the 2020 supply glut by August, the secretariat’s analysts predicted on Tuesday.Achieving that would be a remarkable comeback from one of the biggest crises in the cartel’s history. It’s almost exactly a year since a disagreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia over how to respond to the early stages of the pandemic triggered a monthlong price war. The group flooded the market just as demand plunged, a disastrous decision that pushed crude prices below zero for the first time in history. Twelve months later, fuel stockpiles in industrialized countries aren’t far off target levels and crude prices are close to break-even for some members, presenting “the perfect opportunity for OPEC+ to raise production,” analysts at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said in a note. (Updates with oil price in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

    Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma has lost the title of China's richest man, a list published on Tuesday showed, as his peers prospered while his empire was put under heavy scrutiny by Chinese regulators. Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019 but now trail in fourth place behind bottled water maker Nongfu Spring's Zhong Shanshan, Tencent Holding's Pony Ma and e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo's Collin Huang, the latest list showed.

  • Oil Exports From U.S. Supertanker Port Crash to Zero From Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude exports from Louisiana’s offshore supertanker port tumbled to zero as Asian buyers limited purchases to manage high inventories that threaten to overwhelm storage facilities.The lack of shipments in February from the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port -- for the first time in nearly two years -- is a stark contrast from January when the facility sent out a record of nearly 15 million barrels of domestic crude to buyers in China, South Korea and India, data compiled by Bloomberg show.“Demand from Asia, and more specifically China, for U.S. crude has slowed because of high inventories in that region after recent heavy buying,” said Yuntao Liu, a London-based analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd. Purchases were also likely postponed as U.S. shipments in February would reach Chinese buyers in April, the peak of the country’s refinery maintenance season, he said.China is America’s largest customer for domestic crude. Any slowdown in Chinese appetite for oil may risk plans by U.S. drillers to restore production with crude futures prices trading around $60 a barrel and showing signs of a further recovery. The Covid-19 pandemic has devastated demand and shuttered oil wells across the nation since the start of early last year.“Interest for U.S. oil might return later in March,” said Liu. “Those supplies would arrive in China during May and June when most turnarounds are completed.”East Asia may also be shunning U.S. crude purchases ahead of meetings by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies later this week where discussions will focus on potentially unleashing barrels that had been curtailed. Supplies from LOOP are primarily medium-heavy sour crudes produced in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that compete directly with oil from many OPEC members. A decision to revive supply could mean less interest for loadings at LOOP.“Supplies from the Middle East are the first choice for Asia,” said Liu. “It’s their base load for sour crude.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Novavax CEO: If FDA waits for US data, 'the lag will be a couple of months' for its vaccine

    Novavax (NVAX) is hoping its trial data from the United Kingdom and South Africa can be aggregated and used to apply for an emergency use authorization (EAU) in the U.S. to help expedite the rollout of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Dublin is Top Brexit Relocation Spot for Finance Firms, EY Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Dublin is the favorite destination for finance firms moving jobs into the European Union after Brexit, according to a study by consultancy EY.Three dozen financial services firms are considering moving some U.K. operations to the Irish capital, or have already done so, the review found. Luxembourg is second, attracting 29 companies in total, followed by Frankfurt, which has drawn 23. Twenty businesses are moving business to Paris, according to EY’s survey of public statements by 222 firms through February.Finance firms have announced that about 7,600 jobs will move from the U.K. to the bloc -- an increase of about 100 since EY’s last tracker, published in October. Almost 1.3 trillion pounds ($1.8 trillion) of assets have also moved, up about 100 billion pounds.Some companies have pulled back from the U.K. as policy makers try to establish how much access to the EU’s markets London will have. Think-tank Bruegel said in 2018 that the City could ultimately lose 10,000 banking jobs and 20,000 roles in the financial services industry.There are other signs that some aspects of London’s decades-long dominance of European finance is eroding. This year, the capital lost its crown to Amsterdam as Europe’s top place to buy and sell stock while traders have shifted some interest-rate swaps out of the U.K.“The push and pull of markets across Europe for business historically led from the U.K. continues,” EY partner Omar Ali said. “Such ongoing uncertainty poses the risk of fragmented markets, which is inefficient and costly for all financial services users and potentially damaging to the global competitiveness of both the UK and EU.”(Updates with comment in final paragraph. An earlier version of the story corrected million to billion in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New York Blasts Crypto Market as ‘High-Risk’ and ‘Unstable’

    (Bloomberg) -- New York’s top law enforcement officer issued a scathing statement on the cryptocurrency market, warning consumers about its susceptibility to “speculative bubbles” and abuse by criminals.“Cryptocurrencies are high-risk, unstable investments that could result in devastating losses just as quickly as they can provide gains,” Attorney General Letitia James said Monday in an investor alert.It’s the strongest language James, who has taken several recent enforcement actions in the sector, has used to describe the rapidly evolving industry. Her warning comes after Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, quadrupled last year and has been hitting new highs this year.“The recent dramatic run-up in price of virtual currencies (especially bitcoin) promises the lure of unrealistic returns and has opened the door for con artists and cheats,” James said.Read More: Bitcoin Jumps as Citi Expresses Optimism, Risk Assets ReboundBut Eric Turner, director of research at Messari, said the attorney general was overstating the concerns. Messari provides research on the cryptoeconomy to investors, regulators and the public, according to its website.James’s statements will “scare people” instead of “genuinely educating them about cryptoassets,” Turner said. He pointed to Goldman Sachs Inc.’s reopening of its crypto desk and other large institutions rolling out tools like trading and custody as evidence that James wasn’t on the right track.“The fact is crypto is becoming a multitrillion-dollar space and creating high-paying jobs around the world,” Turner said. “If New York continues to treat the industry with unreasonable hostility you’ll see all of this opportunity pass the state by.”All of the world’s cryptocurrencies have a $1.47 trillion market cap now.James said trading in virtual assets exposes investors to increased chances of market manipulation as well as conflicts of interest among trading platform operators.“Many operators of virtual currency trading platforms are themselves heavily invested in virtual currencies, and trade on their own platforms without oversight,” she said.She warned investors that cryptocurrencies can be difficult to cash out of and offered limited protection from fraud.“Virtual currency trading platforms operate from various places around the world, many of which are inaccessible to American law enforcement,” she said.Wild SwingsJames highlighted the volatility of the currencies, which she said are “easy to create” and spread.“Their underlying value is highly subjective and unpredictable,” she said. “As a result, prices can swing wildly upward and crash without warning or any change in the real economy.”James, a Democrat, issued a separate warning to brokers, dealers, salespeople and investment advisers that they could face “both civil and criminal liability” if they fail to register with the state when doing business with virtual currencies.The dual warning to investors and the industry is an effort at “leveling the playing field” amid examples of industry participants taking unnecessary risks with investors’ money, she said.Crypto exchange Bitfinex reached a settlement with James last month over allegations that it hid the loss of commingled client and corporate funds and lied about reserves. Without admitting or denying wrongdoing, the officials who control Bitfinex and the affiliated stablecoin Tether agreed to pay $18.5 million and provide the state with quarterly reports on the composition of Tether’s reserves for the next two years. The companies will end all trading activity with New Yorkers.Read More: Bitfinex Settles New York Probe Into Tether, Hiding Losses“All investors should proceed with extreme caution when investing in virtual currencies,” James said. “We will not hesitate to take action against anyone who violates the law.”(Updates with researcher’s comment in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exxon touts growing dividends, cutting spending as climate challenges loom for Big Oil

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday unveiled plans to grow dividends and curb spending with projections that were less bold than previous years after the top U.S. oil and gas producer posted a historic annual loss for 2020. Investor pressure has mounted for Exxon to cut costs, improve financial returns and better prepare for the energy transition to lower-carbon fuels. At its investor day presentation, the company reaffirmed plans to keep project spending between $16 billion and $19 billion in 2021, and between $20 billion and $25 billion a year through 2025.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Will RBA Resort to ‘Tough Talk’ to Defend Its Credibility?

    The RBA is widely expected to reinforce its forward guidance for three more years of near-zero rates, while also addressing the market dislocation.

  • Rocket Companies Short Squeeze Gives $25B Single-Day Boost To Dan Gilbert's Wealth

    Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) founder Dan Gilbert’s wealth got a $25 billion booster on Tuesday as the holding company gets the attention of retail investors on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, according to Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index. What Happened: Gilbert, Age 59, has moved up 19 spots to No. 16 on the index that tracks 500 of the world’s richest. A large chunk of Gilbert’s fortune, 93% to be precise, is comprised of his stake in Rocket, reported Bloomberg. See also: How to Buy Rocket Companies (RKT) Stock Why It Matters: The one-day jump in Gilbert’s wealth is the largest so far in the year, noted Bloomberg. As of press time, Detroit-based Rocket Companies with subsidiaries such as Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans was the most discussed company on WallStreetBets, according to SwaggyStocks data. WallStreetBets investors previously carried out short squeezes in the stocks of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and others. Rocket reported 162% revenue growth and 350% growth in net income for the fourth quarter, which beat analyst estimates. The company’s shares have shot up since last Friday. S3 Partners data indicates the Rocket has currently $1.2 billion in short interest — making it one of the most shorted stocks in the market. Price Action: Rocket shares traded nearly 8.2% lower at $38.20 in after-hours trading on Tuesday after shooting up almost 71.2% in the regular session. Photo by Steve Jennings on Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRocket Companies Overtakes GameStop, Palantir As WallStreetBets' Top Interest© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AUD/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground Against Australian Dollar

    AUD/USD settled below 0.7760 and is testing the support at 0.7735.

  • What Will Happen To Bitcoin In The Next Decade?

    Bitcoin's first decade of existence was marked by scandals and wild price swings. Will the next decade be similar or is the cryptocurrency poised for bigger things?

  • 13 years after investing in an obscure Chinese automaker, Warren Buffett’s BYD bet is paying off big

    A $232 million investment has ballooned into a $5.9 billion stake.

  • Monthly stimulus checks may be on the way for families later this year

    A bill in Congress would give families up to $300 a month per child starting this summer.

  • Staff at some major U.S. firms to keep masks on in Texas even as state lifts mandate

    Japanese carmaker Toyota, which has its U.S. headquarters and a factory in Texas, said it was looking into the move by Governor Greg Abbott to roll back the mask mandate, and it doesn't contemplate any immediate changes. "The early read is – no change for us," Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said.

  • Is Bitcoin Useless?

    Bitcoin passed its tenth anniversary of the release of its whitepaper, first introducing it to the world, in 2018. But assessments of the cryptocurrency's impact in the last decade or so have mostly been negative. Is bitcoin useless?

  • Tesla Former Board Member Says Elon Musk Company Won't Remain 'King Of The Hill In Electric Forever'

    A former board member of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) said Tuesday that the company is unlikely to remain the “king of the hill” in electric vehicles forever, CNBC reported. What Happened: Steve Westly said on CNBC’s “Power Lunch” that he had been bullish on the Elon Musk-led automaker for the last 10 years and it’s “hard to imagine an auto company executing better than Tesla has.” Westly pointed to the company’s latest earnings release in January where it said it had a “multi-year horizon” and expected to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock “No one else in the auto world is doing that. Having said that, Tesla is not going to be king of the hill in electric forever,” said Westly. Why It Matters: The venture capitalist noted that there have been large-scale commitments on EVs from legacy automakers such as General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). “Tesla is not just getting hit from the high end,” said Westly on the availability of EVs from Volkswagen marques such as Audi and Porsche. Tesla also faces increased competition from Chinese EV rivals, which have more affordable offerings. The analyst noted increased competition in Europe where according to him the company was “No. 1, they’re now No. 4.” See Also: Tesla's Share Of European EV Market Reduced To 3.5% “They’re getting competition from all sectors. They’re going to have to double down to compete.” Tesla’s plans to make a more affordable $25,000 vehicle have left Chinese rivals such as Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO), and others unfazed. In January, a two-door $4,500 EV made by Wuling — a joint venture of GM and state-owned SAIC Motor — outsold Tesla’s Model 3 in China by nearly two-to-one. Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.45% lower at $686.44 on Tuesday and gained 0.34% in the after-hours session. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNio Says Chip Shortage Will Hit EV Production In Q2Such Popularity, Much Wow! Dogecoin Now Available At 1,800 ATMs Across US© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021

    ASML Holding NV has extended a deal to sell chip manufacturing equipment to Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, China's largest chipmaker, until the end of this year, the Dutch company said in a statement on Wednesday. ASML made the statement after SMIC on Wednesday disclosed a volume purchase agreement under which it has already spent $1.2 billion with the toolmaker. In a clarifying statement issued several hours later, ASML said the agreement began in 2018 and was slated to expire at the end of 2020, but the two companies agreed in February to extend the deal to the end of this year.