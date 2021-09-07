EAB Partners with Nine Midwestern Higher Education Institutions and 100+ Nonprofits to Expand College Access for Chicago’s Underserved Students

The new initiative—Greenlight Match—enables students to build a single online profile and receive competing offers of admission and financial aid

Chicago, IL, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education company EAB announced a new initiative—Greenlight Match—to expand the impact community-based organizations (CBOs) have on college access for underserved students. The program launches in Chicago this fall and enables more than 100 local CBOs to work with high school students to build free online student profiles that are reviewed by multiple colleges and universities at the same time. Students will then receive competing offers of admission and financial aid, increasing the number and types of schools they consider.

The initiative combines EAB’s existing relationships with universities and nonprofits with Concourse Global technology, which enables schools to make admission and scholarship offers to students—with no applications required. Together, the companies seek to avoid undermatching—a trend where some Black, Hispanic, and other underserved students are not given the same opportunities as their peers to enroll at an institution that will enable them to achieve their aspirations.

“Greenlight Match harnesses the Concourse platform to flip the script on the traditional admissions process,” said Chris Marett, President of EAB Enrollment Services. “Rather than forcing students to identify schools and apply to them, it intelligently matches anonymized student profiles to colleges. This is an exciting new way to leverage EAB’s extensive CBO and school relationships and offer Chicago high school students—and soon students nationwide—a better way to connect with colleges.”

This process takes place earlier than historic enrollment deadlines, giving students more time to review financial aid offers and finalize admissions decisions. CBO and school counselors will guide students participating in Greenlight Match by assisting them with their profiles and helping them evaluate colleges.

Story continues

“We are excited to be among the initial institutions partnering with EAB and Concourse on this important initiative,” said Jeff Mavros, Director of Admissions, Illinois State University. “We are committed to making an exceptional educational experience accessible to all qualified students, and we believe this partnership represents a new opportunity to do just that. We appreciate the transparency and convenience afforded to students by the Greenlight Match program, and we look forward to working with these bright and talented students throughout the process this year.”

The nine institutions participating in the program include Augustana College, Bradley University, Butler University, Columbia College, Hope College, Illinois State University, Knox College, National Louis University, and Valparaiso University. These universities are committed to improving college access for underserved students in the Chicago area. As part of this initiative, participating schools will offer early admissions decisions and financial aid packages designed to increase equity.

The initiative builds on EAB’s College Greenlight, a nationwide effort uniting colleges and 1,500 CBOs to reduce barriers for students who have traditionally experienced obstacles when applying to colleges, such as confusing financial aid systems, information and opportunity gaps, and burdensome college application processes. The College Greenlight community serves 750,000 students annually. EAB’s goal is to expand the Greenlight Match program beyond Chicago to the entire College Greenlight network.

“Throughout our long partnership, College Greenlight has provided HFS with invaluable resources to help make college more accessible to hundreds of underserved students in the greater Chicagoland area,” said Matthew Suss, Director of College Advancement, HFS Chicago Scholars. “Greenlight Match will not only allow us to provide additional opportunities for our scholars, but it will allow us to continue to build stronger relationships between our students and area colleges.”

About EAB

At EAB, our mission is to make education smarter and our communities stronger. We harness the collective power of more than 2,100 schools, colleges, and universities to uncover and apply proven practices and transformative insights. And since complex problems require multifaceted solutions, we work with each school differently to apply these insights through a customized blend of research, technology, and services. From kindergarten to college and beyond, EAB partners with education leaders and practitioners to accelerate progress and drive results across three key areas: enrollment management, student success, and institutional operations and strategy. Learn more at EAB.com.

About Concourse Global

Concourse is an online platform where universities apply for students, flipping the traditional admissions power dynamic. The company’s mission is to increase access to higher education by making admissions simpler, student-centric, and more equitable. Concourse’s radical reinvention of the process creates more opportunities for students, reduces counselor workload, and gives universities powerful software tools to diversify and target enrollments. Learn more at www.concourse.global.

CONTACT: John Michaels EAB (202) 747-1788 jmichaels@eab.com



