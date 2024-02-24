Eagers Automotive (ASX:APE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.50

Eagers Automotive Limited's (ASX:APE) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$0.50 on 28th of March. This makes the dividend yield about the same as the industry average at 5.3%.

Eagers Automotive's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Eagers Automotive's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

EPS is set to fall by 1.1% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 76%, which is definitely on the higher side.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.20 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.74. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Eagers Automotive has grown earnings per share at 17% per year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Eagers Automotive's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Eagers Automotive has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. Is Eagers Automotive not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

