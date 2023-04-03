U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,125.75
    -12.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,464.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,221.75
    -80.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,809.90
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.85
    +4.18 (+5.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.90
    -18.30 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.40 (-1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0800
    -0.0047 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • Vix

    18.70
    -0.32 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    -0.0052 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3800
    +0.5830 (+0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,702.63
    -816.32 (-2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    605.69
    -8.52 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.89
    +108.41 (+0.39%)
     

Eagers Automotive Limited's (ASX:APE) top owners are retail investors with 45% stake, while 31% is held by private companies

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Key Insights

  • The considerable ownership by retail investors in Eagers Automotive indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

  • A total of 14 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

  • Institutions own 14% of Eagers Automotive

If you want to know who really controls Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 45% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And private companies on the other hand have a 31% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Eagers Automotive.

View our latest analysis for Eagers Automotive

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Eagers Automotive?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Eagers Automotive already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Eagers Automotive, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Eagers Automotive is not owned by hedge funds. WFM Motors Pty Ltd is currently the company's largest shareholder with 27% of shares outstanding. With 4.8% and 4.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Vernon Wheatley and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 14 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Eagers Automotive

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Eagers Automotive Limited. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own AU$321m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 45% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Eagers Automotive. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 31%, of the Eagers Automotive stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks for example - Eagers Automotive has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

