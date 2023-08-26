Eagers Automotive's (ASX:APE) Dividend Will Be Increased To A$0.24

Eagers Automotive Limited's (ASX:APE) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 22nd of September to A$0.24, with investors receiving 9.1% more than last year's A$0.22. The payment will take the dividend yield to 5.0%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Eagers Automotive's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Prior to this announcement, Eagers Automotive's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 5.4% over the next year. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 80%, meaning that most of the company's earnings are being paid out to shareholders.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from A$0.174 total annually to A$0.71. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Eagers Automotive has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 16% per annum. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

We Really Like Eagers Automotive's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Eagers Automotive (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

