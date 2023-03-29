U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

The Eagle Academy Foundation All-Male College Fair Returns

PR Newswire
·2 min read

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eagle Academy Foundation (EAF), renowned for advocating and promoting educational achievements and success for young men of color, announces the return of its annual All-Male College Fair (AMCF), Friday, March 31, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM. Held at Borough of Manhattan Community College, EAF's signature event will connect over 1,000 NYC Public School students with admissions representatives from approximately 75 colleges and universities.

The AMCF is a higher-education exploratory event for High-School students designed to increase knowledge about the college-going process for young men of color. This year's event features a March Madness-inspired "Bracketology" theme, helping juniors navigate the Fair with ease and intention, empowering them to curate a personalized Final Four of best-fit institutions, and ultimately determining where they want to showcase their talents on a college campus.

Established in 2016, the AMCF is the brainchild of EAF's President & CEO, Donald M. Ruff Jr., and has grown in scale and impact, empowering young men of color through engagement with college representatives to gain a deeper understanding of postsecondary opportunities.

"In a social climate that is overly critical of Black and Brown boys and devalues their educational potential, we're determined to create opportunities that show them their aspirations are attainable. The All-Male College Fair, which began as an exclusive Eagle Academy network event, has scaled into a city-wide initiative impacting thousands of young men. By addressing the historical lack of opportunities for this demographic and connecting them with colleges that emphasize and promote upward social mobility, we're making a difference in their lives and empowering them to reach their full potential," said Mr. Ruff.

The AMCF is sponsored by New York Life and is a signature event of EAF's new Eagles Soaring Beyond (ESB) Initiative. ESB is powered by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Altman, Robin Hood, and Tiger Foundations.

About EAF:
EAF is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving educational, career, and life outcomes for young men of color in New York City and across the country. EAF builds capacity for students, adults, and systems, through post-secondary supports, professional development, and strategic partnerships respectively. The Foundation developed and supports the Eagle Academy schools—a network of six traditional public schools serving young men from marginalized communities across the five boroughs of New York City and Newark, N.J. For more information, visit eafny.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-eagle-academy-foundation-all-male-college-fair-returns-301784813.html

SOURCE Eagle Academy Foundation

