U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,335.42
    -74.71 (-1.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,082.83
    -281.67 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,489.18
    -365.95 (-2.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,986.80
    -46.71 (-2.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.04
    +1.73 (+2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.60
    +6.90 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1287
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7650
    +0.0300 (+1.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3497
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8800
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,188.29
    +2,890.84 (+8.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    843.33
    +22.75 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,371.46
    +74.31 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

Eagle Bancorp Montana Earns $1.7 Million, or $0.26 per Diluted Share, in Fourth Quarter of 2021; Reports Earnings of $14.4 Million, or $2.17 per Diluted Share, for the Year 2021; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.125 per Share

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.
·26 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EBMT

HELENA, Montana, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT), (the “Company,” “Eagle”), the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $1.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $5.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter a year ago, and $4.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter. For the year 2021, net income was $14.4 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, compared to $21.2 million, or $3.11 per diluted share, for 2020.

Eagle’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on January 20, 2022. The dividend will be payable March 4, 2022 to shareholders of record February 11, 2022. The current annualized dividend yield is 2.17% based on recent market prices.

“Our operating results for 2021 reflect solid loan production year-over-year, and record deposit generation,” said Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO. “One of the highlights of 2021 was the announcement of our proposed merger with First Community Bancorp, Inc., and its subsidiary, First Community Bank (“First Community”). First Community is an experienced agriculture and commercial lender with a 130-year operating history in Montana and deep roots in the communities it serves. This transaction will expand our presence across the state of Montana and build on our reputation as an experienced and preferred agricultural lender. We foresee this merger, like other recent acquisitions, resulting in significant benefits to our expanding group of clients, communities, employees and shareholders. We anticipate welcoming First Community clients and employees to our Opportunity Bank family with a closing date anticipated during the first quarter of 2022.”

On October 1, 2021 Eagle announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire First Community Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary, First Community Bank. Headquartered in Glasgow, Montana, First Community is the largest bank headquartered in Northeast Montana, and currently operates nine branches and two mortgage loan production offices, including commercial-focused branches in Helena and Three Forks (Gallatin County). Upon completion of the acquisition, Opportunity Bank of Montana will have 32 retail branches in key commercial and agricultural markets across Montana. This transaction is subject to the approvals of bank regulatory agencies, the shareholders of Eagle and First Community and other customary closing requirements.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights (at or for the three-month period ended December 31, 2021, except where noted):

  • Net income of $1.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $4.7 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter, and $5.2 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter a year ago.

  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.75% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.87% in the preceding quarter, and 4.03% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

  • Revenues (net interest income before the loan loss provision, plus noninterest income) were $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $25.4 million in the preceding quarter and $23.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

  • Purchase discount on loans from the Western Bank of Wolf Point portfolio was $1.2 million at January 1, 2020, of which $334,000 remained as of December 31, 2021.

  • Remaining purchase discount on loans from acquisitions prior to 2020 totaled $658,000 as of December 31, 2021.

  • The accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the Western Bank of Wolf Point, and previous acquisitions was $171,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to interest accretion on purchased loans from acquisitions of $94,000 in the preceding quarter.

  • The allowance for loan losses represented 177.1% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021, compared to 136.9% a year earlier.

  • Total loans increased 10.9% to $933.1 million, at December 31, 2021, compared to $841.1 million a year earlier and increased 5.5% compared to $884.9 million in the previous quarter.

  • Total deposits increased 18.3% to $1.22 billion at December 31, 2021, from $1.03 billion a year ago, and increased 2.3% compared to $1.19 billion in the previous quarter.

  • Eagle remained well capitalized with a tangible common shareholders’ equity ratio of 9.49% at December 31, 2021.

  • Paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on December 3, 2021 to shareholders of record November 12, 2021.

COVID-19 Preparations as of December 31, 2021:

  • Loan Accommodations: The Bank offered multiple accommodation options to its clients, including 90-day deferrals, interest only payments, and forbearances. As of December 31, 2021, there was only one remaining loan modification for a nonresidential borrower. All of the other loans originally modified, or 314 borrowers, are now performing according to current loan agreements. The Montana Board of Investments (“MBOI”) offered 12-months of interest payment assistance to qualified borrowers. The Bank qualified approximately 32 borrowers for the MBOI program representing $27.3 million in loans, of which all had aged out of the program as of the third quarter of 2021. There are 15 forbearances for residential mortgage loans, of which all are sold and serviced as of December 31, 2021. Utilization of credit lines were 78.6% at the end of the fourth quarter, compared to 76.4% at the end of the previous quarter.

  • Small Business Administration (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP): During the second and third quarters of 2020, Eagle helped 764 borrowers receive $45.7 million in first round SBA PPP loans. During the first and second quarters of 2021, Eagle supported 646 borrowers in receiving $19.5 million in second round PPP loans. As of December 31, 2021, Eagle had received forgiveness from the SBA for 1,273 loans, representing over $60.8 million now paid in full. The remaining 137 PPP loans from both the first round and second round represent a combined $4.5 million.

    Approximately $407,000 of the income recognized during the fourth quarter of 2021 was related to recognizing origination fees for PPP loan payoffs or forgiveness, compared to $701,000 of income recognized during the third quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet Results

Eagle’s total assets increased 14.2% to $1.44 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.26 billion a year ago, and increased 2.1% from $1.41 billion three months earlier.

Strong commercial real estate and commercial construction activity more than offset PPP loan forgiveness, causing the loan portfolio to grow approximately 10.9% compared to a year ago and grow approximately 5.5% from the previous quarter end. PPP loan forgiveness in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $4.3 million.

Eagle originated $235.4 million in new residential mortgages during the quarter and sold $239.0 million in residential mortgages, with an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 4.11%. This production compares to residential mortgage originations of $265.0 million in the preceding quarter with sales of $270.8 million and an average gross margin on sale of mortgage loans of approximately 4.25%.

Commercial real estate loans increased 29.7% to $410.6 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $316.7 million a year earlier. Commercial construction and development loans increased 41.5% to $92.4 million, compared to $65.3 million a year ago. Construction projects were slow to start in early 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns and supply chain issues. Agricultural and farmland loans decreased 4.1% to $113.3 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $118.2 million a year earlier. Residential mortgage loans decreased 8.7% to $101.2 million, compared to $110.8 million a year earlier. Commercial loans decreased 7.0% to $101.5 million, compared to $109.2 million a year ago, reflecting SBA PPP loan forgiveness. Home equity loans decreased 8.5% to $51.7 million, residential construction loans decreased 1.4% to $45.6 million, and consumer loans decreased 8.5% to $18.5 million, compared to a year ago.

Total deposits increased 18.3% to $1.22 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.03 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased 2.3% from $1.19 billion at September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented 30.2%, interest-bearing checking accounts represented 16.6%, savings accounts represented 18.2%, money market accounts comprised 22.7% and time certificates of deposit made up 12.3% of the total deposit portfolio at December 31, 2021.

Shareholders’ equity increased 2.5% to $156.7 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $152.9 million a year earlier and increased nominally compared to $156.5 million three months earlier. Tangible book value was $19.74 per share, at December 31, 2021, compared to $19.16 per share a year earlier and $19.74 per share three months earlier.

Operating Results

“The low interest rate environment, coupled with lower yields on interest earning assets continued to put pressure on our NIM during the fourth quarter,” said Johnson. Eagle’s NIM was 3.75% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.87% in the preceding quarter, and 4.03% in the fourth quarter a year ago. The interest accretion on acquired loans totaled $171,000 and resulted in a five basis-point increase in the NIM during the fourth quarter, compared to $94,000 and a three basis-point increase in the NIM during the preceding quarter. The investment securities portfolio increased to $271.3 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $240.0 million at September 30, 2021, and $162.9 million at December 31, 2020. Average yields on earning assets for the fourth quarter decreased to 3.99% from 4.41% a year ago. For the year 2021, the NIM was 3.85%, compared to 3.94% for the year 2020.

Eagle’s fourth quarter revenues decreased to $21.8 million, compared to $25.4 million in the preceding quarter and $23.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The decrease compared to the prior quarter and the fourth quarter a year ago was largely due to lower volumes in mortgage banking activity. For the year 2021, revenues increased 2.2% to $94.3 million, compared to $92.2 million in 2020.

Net interest income, before the loan loss provision, remained unchanged at $12.0 million in the fourth quarter, compared to the third quarter of 2021, and increased 4.8% compared to $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year 2021, net interest income increased 7.8% to $46.5 million, compared to $43.2 million in 2020.

Total noninterest income decreased 27.2% to $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $13.4 million in the preceding quarter, and decreased 19.7% compared to $12.1 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Net mortgage banking, the largest component of noninterest income, totaled $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $11.7 million in the preceding quarter and $10.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. These decreases were driven by a decline in net gain on sale of mortgage loans, as well as changes in the fair value of loans held-for sale and derivatives. These changes are largely volume driven and are impacted by the reduced volumes in mortgage activity. For the year 2021, noninterest income decreased 2.6% to $47.8 million, compared to $49.1 million in 2020. Net mortgage banking decreased 2.4% to $41.0 million in 2021, compared to $42.1 million in 2020.

Eagle’s fourth quarter noninterest expenses were $19.1 million, compared to $18.8 million in the preceding quarter and $16.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year 2021, noninterest expense increased to $74.2 million, compared to $60.7 million in 2020. The increase is largely attributable to an increase in salary, commissions and employee benefits driven by growth in mortgage loan originations and higher overall staff levels. In addition, acquisition costs were incurred related to the proposed merger with First Community.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the income tax provision totaled $632,000, for an effective tax rate of 26.8%, compared to $1.6 million in the preceding quarter, and $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year, the income tax provision totaled $4.9 million, for an effective tax rate of 25.2%, compared to $7.2 million in 2020, for an effective tax rate of 25.4%.

Credit Quality

The loan loss provision was $285,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $255,000 in the preceding quarter and $379,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. The allowance for loan losses represented 177.1% of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2021, compared to 156.3% three months earlier and 136.9% a year earlier. Nonperforming loans were $7.1 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $7.8 million at September 30, 2021, and $8.5 million a year earlier. Local economies continue to rebound and loan quality has remained strong despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eagle had $4,000 in other real estate owned (“OREO”) and other repossessed assets on its books at December 31, 2021. This compares to $117,000 in OREO at September 30, 2021, and $25,000 at December 31, 2020.

Net loan recoveries totaled $15,000 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loan recoveries of $45,000 in the preceding quarter and net loan charge-offs of $78,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. The allowance for loan losses was $12.5 million, or 1.34% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, compared to $12.2 million, or 1.38% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, and $11.6 million, or 1.38% of total loans, a year ago.

Capital Management

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. continues to be well capitalized with the ratio of tangible common shareholders’ equity (shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) to tangible assets (total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible) of 9.49% as of December 31, 2021.

Recent Events

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company completed a modified “Dutch auction” tender offer (the “Tender Offer”). The Company accepted for purchase 250,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $24.00 per share. The aggregate purchase price for the shares purchased in the Tender Offer was approximately $6,279,000, including fees and expenses relating to the Tender Offer. Therefore, the total price including fees and expenses was $25.12 per share.

About the Company

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, and is the holding company of Opportunity Bank of Montana, a community bank established in 1922 that serves consumers and small businesses in Montana through 23 banking offices. Additional information is available on the Bank’s website at www.opportunitybank.com. The shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “EBMT.”

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," “will”’ "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," and "potential." These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, mergers, including the proposed transaction with First Community, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the current global COVID-19 pandemic, statements regarding the asset quality of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees and capital requirements; general economic conditions and political events, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected; the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including but not limited to the efficiency of the vaccine rollout, new variants, steps taken by governmental and other authorities to contain, mitigate and combat the pandemic, adverse effects on our employees, customers and third-party service providers, the increase in cyberattacks in the current work-from-home environment, the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity and prospects, continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, lead to a tightening of credit and increase stock price volatility, and potential impairment charges; competition among depository and other financial institutions; loan demand or residential and commercial real estate values in Montana; the concentration of our business in Montana; our ability to continue to increase and manage our commercial real estate, commercial business and agricultural loans; the costs and effects of legal, compliance and regulatory actions, changes and developments, including the initiation and resolution of legal proceedings (including any securities, bank operations, consumer or employee litigation); inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins or reduce the fair value of financial instruments; adverse changes in the securities markets; other economic, governmental, competitive, regulatory and technological factors that may affect our operations; cyber incidents, or theft or loss of Company or customer data or money; the effect of our recent acquisitions, including the failure to achieve expected revenue growth and/or expense savings, the failure to effectively integrate their operations and the diversion of management time on issues related to the integration.

In addition, future factors related to the proposed transaction between Eagle and First Community, include, among others: the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the right of one or both of the parties to terminate the definitive merger agreement between Eagle and First Community; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Eagle or First Community; the possibility that the proposed transaction will not close when expected or at all because required regulatory, shareholder or other approvals are not received or other conditions to the closing are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all, or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed combination could have adverse effects on the market price of the common stock of Eagle; the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction will not be realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where Eagle and First Community do business; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the transaction; Eagle’s and First Community’s success in executing their respective business plans and strategies and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; and other factors that may affect future results of Eagle and First Community; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the parties operate; the risk that the proposed combination and its announcement could have an adverse effect on either or both parties’ ability to retain customers and retain or hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers; the risk that the proposed combination may be more difficult or time-consuming than anticipated, including in areas such as sales force, cost containment, asset realization, systems integration and other key strategies; revenues following the proposed combination may be lower than expected, including for possible reasons such as unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the transactions; the unforeseen risks relating to liabilities of Eagle or First Community that may exist; and uncertainty as to the extent of the duration, scope, and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on First Community, Eagle and the proposed combination.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States, or GAAP, the Financial Ratios and Other Data contains non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP disclosures include: 1) core efficiency ratio, 2) tangible book value per share, 3) tangible common equity to tangible assets, 4) earnings per diluted share, excluding acquisition costs and 5) return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s operational performance and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such financial performance. In particular, the use of tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets is prevalent among banking regulators, investors and analysts.

The numerator for the core efficiency ratio is calculated by subtracting acquisition costs and intangible asset amortization from noninterest expense. Tangible assets and tangible common shareholders’ equity are calculated by excluding intangible assets from assets and shareholders’ equity, respectively. For these financial measures, our intangible assets consist of goodwill and core deposit intangible. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders’ equity by the number of common shares outstanding. We believe that this measure is consistent with the capital treatment by our bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios and present this measure to facilitate the comparison of the quality and composition of our capital over time and in comparison, to our competitors.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Further, the non-GAAP financial measure of tangible book value per share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for book value per share or total shareholders’ equity determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are presented below.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It; Participants in the Solicitation

In connection with the proposed transaction with Eagle and First Community, Eagle has filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 that includes a joint proxy statement of Eagle and FCB and a prospectus of Eagle. The registration statement on Form S-4, as amended, was declared effective by the SEC on December 22, 2021, and Eagle and FCB mailed the definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus to their respective shareholders on or about December 23, 2021. The proposed transaction involving Eagle and FCB will be submitted to Eagle’s shareholders and FCB’s shareholders for their consideration on January 26, 2022. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. Before making any voting decisions, investors and security holders of Eagle and First Community are urged to read the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety because they contain important information. Investors and security holders can obtain free copies of the registration statement and the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC by Eagle through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with or furnished to the SEC by Eagle are available free of charge on Eagles internet website at www.opportunitybank.com, or by contacting Eagle. The contents of the Eagle website is not deemed to be incorporated by reference into the registration statement or the joint proxy statement/prospectus.

Eagle, First Community, their respective directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be considered participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of Eagle is set forth in its proxy statement for its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 10, 2021 and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitations and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, is contained in the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC.



Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020

Assets:

Cash and due from banks

$

10,938

$

16,320

$

14,455

Interest bearing deposits in banks

43,669

71,609

47,733

Federal funds sold

6,827

7,011

7,614

Total cash and cash equivalents

61,434

94,940

69,802

Securities available-for-sale

271,262

240,033

162,946

Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock

1,702

1,702

2,060

Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock

2,974

2,974

2,974

Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

25,819

42,059

54,615

Loans:

Real estate loans:

Residential 1-4 family

101,180

99,447

110,802

Residential 1-4 family construction

45,635

43,474

46,290

Commercial real estate

410,568

380,071

316,668

Commercial construction and development

92,403

78,058

65,281

Farmland

67,005

64,824

65,918

Other loans:

Home equity

51,748

52,990

56,563

Consumer

18,455

18,940

20,168

Commercial

101,535

95,554

109,209

Agricultural

46,335

53,645

52,242

Unearned loan fees

(1,725

)

(2,098

)

(2,038

)

Total loans

933,139

884,905

841,103

Allowance for loan losses

(12,500

)

(12,200

)

(11,600

)

Net loans

920,639

872,705

829,503

Accrued interest and dividends receivable

5,751

6,218

5,765

Mortgage servicing rights, net

13,693

12,941

10,105

Premises and equipment, net

67,266

66,537

58,762

Cash surrender value of life insurance, net

36,474

36,265

27,753

Goodwill

20,798

20,798

20,798

Core deposit intangible, net

1,780

1,919

2,343

Other assets

6,334

7,832

10,208

Total assets

$

1,435,926

$

1,406,923

$

1,257,634

Liabilities:

Deposit accounts:

Noninterest bearing

368,846

367,127

318,389

Interest bearing

853,703

827,422

714,694

Total deposits

1,222,549

1,194,549

1,033,083

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

21,779

21,001

24,752

FHLB advances and other borrowings

5,000

5,000

17,070

Other long-term debt, net

29,869

29,850

29,791

Total liabilities

1,279,197

1,250,400

1,104,696

Shareholders' Equity:

Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares

authorized; no shares issued or outstanding)

-

-

-

Common stock (par value $0.01; 20,000,000 shares authorized;

7,110,833 shares issued; 6,794,811, 6,776,703 and 6,775,447 shares

outstanding at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively

71

71

71

Additional paid-in capital

80,832

80,957

77,602

Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan

(5,729

)

(5,883

)

(145

)

Treasury stock, at cost (316,022 and 335,386 shares at December 31, 2021

and December 31, 2020, respectively

(7,321

)

(7,631

)

(4,423

)

Retained earnings

85,383

84,505

73,982

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax

3,493

4,504

5,851

Total shareholders' equity

156,729

156,523

152,938

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,435,926

$

1,406,923

$

1,257,634



Income Statement

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest and dividend income:

Interest and fees on loans

$

11,474

$

11,619

$

11,549

$

45,134

$

45,381

Securities available-for-sale

1,249

1,094

889

4,238

3,742

FRB and FHLB dividends

61

62

86

255

370

Other interest income

30

32

27

120

161

Total interest and dividend income

12,814

12,807

12,551

49,747

49,654

Interest expense:

Interest expense on deposits

356

350

551

1,474

3,614

FHLB advances and other borrowings

23

37

117

175

1,183

Other long-term debt

390

389

391

1,558

1,687

Total interest expense

769

776

1,059

3,207

6,484

Net interest income

12,045

12,031

11,492

46,540

43,170

Loan loss provision

285

255

379

861

3,130

Net interest income after loan loss provision

11,760

11,776

11,113

45,679

40,040

Noninterest income:

Service charges on deposit accounts

329

318

282

1,213

1,096

Mortgage banking, net

7,675

11,665

10,455

41,035

42,051

Interchange and ATM fees

493

570

415

1,982

1,538

Appreciation in cash surrender value of life insurance

209

181

165

721

645

Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities

12

11

(335

)

23

733

Other noninterest income

997

608

1,112

2,795

3,004

Total noninterest income

9,715

13,353

12,094

47,769

49,067

Noninterest expense:

Salaries and employee benefits

11,673

12,262

10,562

48,766

38,836

Occupancy and equipment expense

1,702

1,665

1,342

6,448

5,019

Data processing

1,369

1,171

1,215

5,035

4,722

Advertising

426

326

287

1,276

911

Amortization

142

144

164

573

659

Loan costs

610

654

669

2,736

1,880

FDIC insurance premiums

89

81

75

332

222

Postage

84

93

103

386

363

Professional and examination fees

356

790

254

1,756

1,335

Acquisition costs

726

35

-

761

157

Other noninterest expense

1,939

1,579

1,670

6,097

6,563

Total noninterest expense

19,116

18,800

16,341

74,166

60,667

Income before provision for income taxes

2,359

6,329

6,866

19,282

28,440

Provision for Income taxes

632

1,583

1,702

4,863

7,234

Net income

$

1,727

$

4,746

$

5,164

$

14,419

$

21,206

Basic earnings per share

$

0.26

$

0.73

$

0.76

$

2.17

$

3.12

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.26

$

0.73

$

0.76

$

2.17

$

3.11

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

6,543,192

6,525,509

6,768,720

6,653,935

6,795,503

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

6,563,512

6,544,044

6,815,072

6,655,735

6,820,306



ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended or Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020

Mortgage Banking Activity (For the quarter):

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

$

9,825

$

11,503

$

11,959

Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives

(2,439

)

(35

)

(1,352

)

Mortgage servicing income, net

289

197

(152

)

Mortgage banking, net

$

7,675

$

11,665

$

10,455

Mortgage Banking Activity (Year-to-date):

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

$

46,086

$

36,391

Net change in fair value of loans held-for-sale and derivatives

(5,443

)

5,968

Mortgage servicing income, net

392

(308

)

Mortgage banking, net

$

41,035

$

42,051

Performance Ratios (For the quarter):

Return on average assets

0.48

%

1.37

%

1.63

%

Return on average equity

4.37

%

12.09

%

13.68

%

Net interest margin

3.75

%

3.87

%

4.03

%

Core efficiency ratio*

83.86

%

73.36

%

68.59

%

Performance Ratios (Year-to-date):

Return on average assets

1.06

%

1.74

%

Return on average equity

9.18

%

15.02

%

Net interest margin

3.85

%

3.94

%

Core efficiency ratio*

77.23

%

64.89

%

Asset Quality Ratios and Data:

As of or for the Three Months Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020

Nonaccrual loans

$

4,835

$

5,657

$

6,257

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

-

34

392

Restructured loans, net

2,224

2,116

1,824

Total nonperforming loans

7,059

7,807

8,473

Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets

4

117

25

Total nonperforming assets

$

7,063

$

7,924

$

8,498

Nonperforming loans / portfolio loans

0.76

%

0.88

%

1.01

%

Nonperforming assets / assets

0.49

%

0.56

%

0.68

%

Allowance for loan losses / portfolio loans

1.34

%

1.38

%

1.38

%

Allowance / nonperforming loans

177.08

%

156.27

%

136.91

%

Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter

$

2

$

4

$

98

Gross loan recoveries for the quarter

$

17

$

49

$

20

Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter

$

(15

)

$

(45

)

$

78

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020

Capital Data (At quarter end):

Tangible book value per share**

$

19.74

$

19.74

$

19.16

Shares outstanding

6,794,811

6,776,703

6,775,447

Tangible common equity to tangible assets***

9.49

%

9.67

%

10.51

%

Other Information:

Average total assets for the quarter

$

1,433,003

$

1,382,186

$

1,268,402

Average total assets year-to-date

$

1,357,249

$

1,331,988

$

1,219,890

Average earning assets for the quarter

$

1,274,817

$

1,233,500

$

1,131,621

Average earning assets year-to-date

$

1,209,715

$

1,188,014

$

1,092,551

Average loans for the quarter ****

$

942,783

$

926,748

$

888,331

Average loans year-to-date ****

$

914,804

$

905,478

$

874,669

Average equity for the quarter

$

158,208

$

157,078

$

151,002

Average equity year-to-date

$

157,014

$

156,616

$

141,160

Average deposits for the quarter

$

1,215,046

$

1,163,979

$

1,024,871

Average deposits year-to-date

$

1,138,608

$

1,113,109

$

954,500

* The core efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing non-interest expense, exclusive of acquisition

costs and intangible asset amortization, by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

** The tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders' equity,

less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by common shares outstanding.

*** The tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that is calculated by dividing shareholders'

equity, less goodwill and core deposit intangible, by total assets, less goodwill and core deposit intangible.

**** Includes loans held for sale



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Core Efficiency Ratio

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Calculation of Core Efficiency Ratio:

Noninterest expense

$

19,116

$

18,800

$

16,341

$

74,166

$

60,667

Acquisition costs

(726

)

(35

)

-

(761

)

(157

)

Intangible asset amortization

(142

)

(144

)

(164

)

(573

)

(659

)

Core efficiency ratio numerator

18,248

18,621

16,177

72,832

59,851

Net interest income

12,045

12,031

11,492

46,540

43,170

Noninterest income

9,715

13,353

12,094

47,769

49,067

Core efficiency ratio denominator

21,760

25,384

23,586

94,309

92,237

Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

83.86

%

73.36

%

68.59

%

77.23

%

64.89

%



Tangible Book Value and Tangible Assets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020

Tangible Book Value:

Shareholders' equity

$

156,729

$

156,523

$

152,938

Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net

(22,578

)

(22,717

)

(23,141

)

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

$

134,151

$

133,806

$

129,797

Common shares outstanding at end of period

6,794,811

6,776,703

6,775,447

Common shareholders' equity (book value) per share (GAAP)

$

23.07

$

23.10

$

22.57

Tangible common shareholders' equity (tangible book value)

per share (non-GAAP)

$

19.74

$

19.74

$

19.16

Tangible Assets:

Total assets

$

1,435,926

$

1,406,923

$

1,257,634

Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net

(22,578

)

(22,717

)

(23,141

)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

1,413,348

$

1,384,206

$

1,234,493

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets

(non-GAAP)

9.49

%

9.67

%

10.51

%



Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net interest income after loan loss provision

$

11,760

$

11,776

$

11,113

$

45,679

$

40,040

Noninterest income

9,715

13,353

12,094

47,769

49,067

Noninterest expense

19,116

18,800

16,341

74,166

60,667

Acquisition costs

(726

)

(35

)

-

(761

)

(157

)

Noninterest expense, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)

18,390

18,765

16,341

73,405

60,510

Income before income taxes

3,085

6,364

6,866

20,043

28,597

Provision for income taxes, excluding acquisition costs

related taxes (non-GAAP)

827

1,592

1,702

5,055

7,274

Net Income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)

$

2,258

$

4,772

$

5,164

$

14,988

$

21,323

Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.26

$

0.73

$

0.76

$

2.17

$

3.11

Diluted earnings per share, excluding acquisition

costs (non-GAAP)

$

0.34

$

0.73

$

0.76

$

2.25

$

3.13



Return on Average Assets, Excluding Acquisition Costs

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2021

2020

For the quarter:

Net income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)*

$

2,258

$

4,772

$

5,164

Average total assets quarter-to-date

$

1,433,003

$

1,382,186

$

1,268,402

Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)

0.63

%

1.38

%

1.63

%

Year-to-date:

Net income, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)*

$

14,988

$

12,718

$

21,323

Average total assets year-to-date

$

1,357,249

$

1,331,988

$

1,219,890

Return on average assets, excluding acquisition costs (non-GAAP)

1.10

%

1.27

%

1.75

%

* See Earnings Per Diluted Share, Excluding Acquisition Costs table for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation.

Contacts:
Peter J. Johnson, President and CEO
(406) 457-4006
Laura F. Clark, EVP and CFO
(406) 457-4007








Recommended Stories

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Down Sharply on Tuesday

    Shares of e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) took a hit on Tuesday, extending a bearish trend for shares this year. The growth stock is likely down due to a combination of a tough day in the overall market and another price-target cut on Shopify shares from an analyst. KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck lowered his price target for the stock on Tuesday, dropping it from $1,750 to $1,250.

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    E-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has been a market darling, appreciating more than 3,000% since going public in 2015. Why is Shopify's stock price falling? There are a few potential things to point to in Shopify's case.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Stocks: GE declines on revenue miss, 3M climbs on earnings beat, IBM boosted by sales growth

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi review recent earnings reports from General Electric, 3M, and IBM.

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • Down Over 67% From All-Time Highs, Are EV Stocks ChargePoint Or EVgo Buys?

    Electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure stocks ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) have gotten caught up in the growth stock sell-off that has swept through the U.S. stock market. Similarly, many EV stocks, such as Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), fell over 30% in just the first three weeks of 2022. Investors looking for pick-and-shovel plays in the EV industry may consider buying the dip in ChargePoint or EVgo.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • IBM stock rises after topping Q4 estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details IBM's Q4 earnings report in which it beats estimates.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge as investors await Fed policy-setting meeting

    U.S. stocks extended their losses at the start of Tuesday's session as investors await the Federal Reserve's policy-setting meeting amid worries over fast-approaching rate hikes and a lackluster start to earnings season.

  • Dividend Aristocrats Lose AT&T but Gain Church & Dwight and Brown & Brown

    The telecom titan had gone a year without raising its payout and it was due to cut it after Warner Media spinoff. The consumer products company and insurer, meanwhile, have been raising their payouts for 25 and 28 years, respectively.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Dalio Says U.S. in Decline as China Rises, Warns of Election Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said there’s a “reasonable chance” neither major U.S. political party will accept the results of the 2024 election.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Slide as Fed, Russia Keep Traders on Edge: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine Upd

  • Forget Interest Rates: I'm Still Buying These 2 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Over the past several months, rising interest rates have caused many investors to reduce their exposure to higher-growth tech stocks. At the beginning of the year, I also sold a few of my weaker growth stocks -- including Snap, Pinterest, Palantir, and Bumble -- to raise more cash. Here are two high-growth stocks I still increased my exposure to, even as rising interest rates created a hostile market for the entire cohort.

  • Strong 4th-Quarter Results Show IBM's Plan Is Working

    Sales rose 6.5% to $16.7 billion

  • Microsoft to release first earnings report since announcing Activision Blizzard deal

    Microsoft will report its Q2 earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday, its first call since it announced it will acquire Activision Blizzard.

  • 2 No-Brainer Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

    When you're looking for stalwart stocks to preserve your portfolio's value while also providing exposure to long-term growth, healthcare businesses can be quite appealing. More importantly, they're both absolutely indispensable for their customers, which gives them staying power. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a healthcare sector juggernaut, earning its market cap of around $253 billion by producing a galaxy of critical goods and hardware for hospitals, diagnostic clinics, and research institutions.

  • Down 38% to 51%: 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    The metaverse is one of the most exciting technology trends on the horizon, and it represents a massive opportunity for investors. If the emerging product and services category even comes close to that level, it's virtually certain to create some big winners on the stock market. With that in mind, read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX), Unity Software (NYSE: U), and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as top metaverse stocks trading at big discounts from recent highs.