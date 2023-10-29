Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.14

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EBMT) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.14 per share on 1st of December. This means that the annual payment will be 4.8% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Eagle Bancorp Montana's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Eagle Bancorp Montana's payout ratio of 38% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 19.8% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 34% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.285 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 7.0% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Eagle Bancorp Montana has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Eagle Bancorp Montana that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

