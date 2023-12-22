Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.45

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.45 per share on the 31st of January. This means the annual payment is 5.9% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Eagle Bancorp's stock price has increased by 42% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Check out our latest analysis for Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Having paid out dividends for 5 years, Eagle Bancorp has a good history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but Eagle Bancorp's payout ratio of 45% is a good sign for current shareholders as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 33.8% over the next 3 years. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 64% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

Eagle Bancorp Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Eagle Bancorp has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was $0.88, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.80. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 15% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

Story continues

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, Eagle Bancorp's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 1.9% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Eagle Bancorp's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While Eagle Bancorp is earning enough to cover the dividend, we are generally unimpressed with its future prospects. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Eagle Bancorp has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.