Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to Issue Third Quarter 2022 Results and Hold Investor Conference Call

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
·2 min read
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (Nasdaq: EGLE), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the midsize drybulk segment, announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022, after the close of stock market trading on November 3, 2022. Members of Eagle Bulk’s senior management team will host a call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 4, 2022 in order to discuss company results and provide an update on market fundamentals.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at ir.eagleships.com. To access the call by phone, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIcc27852061574d51b01e45b8dc164b47 and you will be provided with dial-in details. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile midsize drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

Company Contact
Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc.
investor@eagleships.com
+1 203-276-8100

Media Contact
ICR, Inc
+1 203-682-8350

Source: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc



