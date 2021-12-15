U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,697.51
    +63.42 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,878.38
    +334.20 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,511.78
    +274.14 (+1.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,175.04
    +15.39 (+0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.39
    +0.66 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.40
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1289
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4630
    +0.0250 (+1.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3262
    +0.0033 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0790
    +0.3490 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,889.51
    +1,657.31 (+3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,244.00
    +26.54 (+2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.75
    -47.89 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,459.72
    +27.08 (+0.10%)
     

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to Present at Noble’s Virtual Transportation & Logistics Investor Forum

Eagle Shipping Intl. (USA) LLC

STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (Nasdaq: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk”, “Eagle”, or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the midsize drybulk segment, today announced that its CEO, Gary Vogel, will present at Noble Capital Markets’ Virtual Transportation & Logistics Forum which is to be held on December 16, 2021 at 09:00 EST. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session moderated by Noble Capital Markets senior equity research analyst, Poe Fratt.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at Channelchek (http://www.channelchek.com), the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will later be archived on Channelchek as part of Noble’s C-Suite Series (www.channelchek.com/c-suite)

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile midsize drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

Company Contact
Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.
investor@eagleships.com
+1 203 276 8100

Media Contact
Rose & Company
+1 212 359 2228

Source: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Roblox stock is down today

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why Roblox stock is down after reporting fourth quarter earnings.

  • Despite the big plunge, Cathie Wood sees her plan returning 40% annually in the next 5 years — here are Ark Invest’s latest buys

    After much "soul searching," Wood says her strategy still has "huge" potential.

  • Why Nio Stock Got Crushed Today

    Electric vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) was in free fall today, slumping as much as 10% as of 12:20 p.m. ET, on Wednesday. Nio is one of the many growth stocks crashing ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy, though investors in the EV manufacturer have been gripped by more than just inflationary fears. Investors are getting more skeptical about putting their money into shares of China-based companies after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently decided to tighten its grip on foreign companies listed in the U.S. The SEC will accomplish this by implementing a law requiring companies to submit their accounts reports and other documentation for audit.

  • Is It Time to Buy the 8 Worst-Performing Dividend Stocks of 2021?

    The least bad among the big large-cap dividend payers so far this year are pharmaceutical stocks. As of mid-December, Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) are in the red, with the most egregious losses among these being the 31.6% year-to-date loss being nursed by Viatris.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Finally Popped Today

    What happened For five long days, it looked like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock could do no right -- the share price just kept dropping as investors sought out cheaper ways to play the global semiconductor shortage.

  • Why analysts love Apple right now

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses Apple stock nearing $3 billion market cap and the company's next generation of products.

  • Buy NIO Stock Ahead of This Event, Says Analyst

    No two ways about it, Nio (NIO) stock has been in a rut and unable to shake off the bearish sentiment. Shares are down 25% over the past month alone, due to a combination of factors, including the fear of US delisting for Chinese stocks and a generally tough environment for growth names. However, the company might have an ace up its sleeve which could help turn sentiment around. On Saturday (Dec 18), the EV maker will host its fifth annual NIO Day. At least one new model will be unveiled, the ET

  • Medtronic Hits FDA Snag For Diabetes Business — Leading A Rival To Pop

    Medtronic received a warning from the Food and Drug Administration regarding its diabetes business on Wednesday, leading MDT stock to tumble.

  • Why Nio Shares Tanked Today

    Investors are being reminded of several risk factors that need to be considered with this investment.

  • 10 Very Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 very cheap stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Very Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now. Conventional wisdom would suggest that inflation worries over the past few months would have given value stocks more […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrencies have taken over where last year's coronavirus vaccine stocks left off. The company holds more than 79% of the market, according to BIS Research.

  • HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Analysts Just Cut Their EPS Forecasts Substantially

    Market forces rained on the parade of HEXO Corp. ( TSE:HEXO ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their...

  • Stocks pop on Fed decision to speed up tapering

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre gives an update on the market as the Fed speeds up the tapering program and forecasts that inflation will remain relatively elevated into 2022.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 981% to 5,569% in 2022

    In a little over two weeks, the curtain will close on what should go down as another winning year for the stock market. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, three widely followed companies are expected to deliver sales growth in 2022 ranging from a low of 981% to as much as 5,569%. The first ultra-popular stock expected to deliver a more than tenfold increase in revenue for the upcoming year is Canadian marijuana stock Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Wall Street has Sundial pegged to bring in almost $540 million in sales in 2022, up from an estimated $50.5 million this year.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the absolute best stocks to own — check out 3 choice picks from his collection

    At a basic level, all companies have the same purpose — only some excel at it.

  • 10 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best semiconductor stocks to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for 2022. In early December, the Semiconductor Industry Association, a trade and lobbying group, revealed that global semiconductor sales had […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks turn positive as traders eye Fed decision to speed up tapering

    Stocks fell on Wednesday as investors mulled the Federal Reserve's final monetary policy decision of 2021, which came against a backdrop of persistent inflationary pressures.

  • Will QuantumScape Recover In 2022?

    A shift from the internal combustion engine to electric vehicles is undisputed. QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is working on the next-generation batteries that could step up the ongoing shift to electric vehicles. QuantumScape's product is still in the development stage. As an early-stage company, QuantumScape's stock price is volatile.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) Still a Safe Investment?

    Palm Capital, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over the three months ending 30 June 2021, our portfolio increased by 0.5% after management fees & trading expenses. Since the fund started, three and a half years ago, its portfolio has returned 14.3% […]

  • Experts react to Fed announcement to speed up tapering

    Dana Peterson, The Conference Board Chief Economist, and Jeanette Garretty, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management Chief Economist, join Yahoo Finance Live to assess the Fed's decision to accelerate its tapering schedule and the ways in which the market is responding to this news.