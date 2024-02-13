Eagle Bulk Shipping Insider Ups Holding By 41% During Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.'s (NYSE:EGLE ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Justin Knowles bought US$80k worth of shares at a price of US$47.27 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$58.67. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Justin Knowles purchased 3.15k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$46.08. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Eagle Bulk Shipping insiders own 2.6% of the company, worth about US$15m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Eagle Bulk Shipping Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Eagle Bulk Shipping insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Eagle Bulk Shipping insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Eagle Bulk Shipping (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

