Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) Shares Could Be 33% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

How far off is Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£3.10m UK£4.90m UK£5.40m UK£5.76m UK£6.07m UK£6.32m UK£6.53m UK£6.72m UK£6.89m UK£7.04m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 6.75% Est @ 5.22% Est @ 4.14% Est @ 3.39% Est @ 2.87% Est @ 2.50% Est @ 2.24% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.3% UK£2.9 UK£4.3 UK£4.5 UK£4.5 UK£4.5 UK£4.4 UK£4.3 UK£4.1 UK£4.0 UK£3.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£41m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£7.0m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (6.3%– 1.6%) = UK£155m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£155m÷ ( 1 + 6.3%)10= UK£84m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£126m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£5.7, the company appears potentially overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Eagle Eye Solutions Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.843. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Expensive based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for EYE.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Eagle Eye Solutions Group, we've compiled three fundamental items you should consider:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Eagle Eye Solutions Group that you should be aware of. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for EYE's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

