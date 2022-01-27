U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,390.45
    +40.52 (+0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,511.87
    +343.78 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,629.68
    +87.56 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.50
    +24.04 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.76
    +0.41 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.90
    -27.80 (-1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.97 (-4.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1150
    -0.0095 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7990
    -0.0490 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    -0.0078 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3880
    +0.7280 (+0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,848.09
    -1,180.11 (-3.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    844.25
    +24.74 (+3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.82
    +114.04 (+1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     
Q4 GDP:

U.S. economy expanded at 6.9% annualized rate in Q4, 5.5% expected

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) ramped up in the final months of 2021

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

·1 min read
In this article:
  • EFSI

BERRYVILLE, Va., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCQX: EFSI), the holding company for Bank of Clarke County, whose divisions include Eagle Investment Group, declared a regular cash dividend on January 26, 2022, of $0.28 per common share payable February 18, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 7, 2022.

EFSI Logo 2018 (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Financial Services, Inc.)
EFSI Logo 2018 (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Financial Services, Inc.)

The Bank of Clarke County offers a broad range of commercial banking, retail banking and trust and investment services through 12 bank branches located throughout Clarke and Frederick Counties, as well as the City of Winchester, Towns of Purcellville and Leesburg and Ashburn, VA. The Company's common stock trades on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQX Market under the symbol EFSI.

