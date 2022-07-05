U.S. markets close in 1 hour 5 minutes

Eagle Foods Completes Acquisition of Two Iconic Brands from General Mills

·2 min read
In this article:
  • GIS

  • Helper and Suddenly Salad expand Eagle's diversified food platform, helping retailers grow center store category

CLEVELAND, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Foods announced today that it has completed its acquisition of the iconic Helper main meals and Suddenly Salad side businesses from General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS). The acquisition, previously announced on May 25, 2022, signals Eagle's latest move to further diversify its food platform to help families.

Eagle Foods
Eagle Foods

Eagle Foods announced today that it has completed its acquisition of the iconic Helper main meals and Suddenly Salad

"Our investment in these two iconic brands signals an exciting and important next step in the continued growth of Eagle Foods," said Bernard Kreilmann, Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Foods. "We plan to drive growth in convenient meal solutions by investing in the category and brands, providing more tasty, easy-to-prepare, and affordable meal options for families."

The acquisition creates three diversified food platforms within Eagle Foods focused on growing center store categories for retailers – snacks, baking, and meals and sides. Eagle plans to continue investing in its growing snacks and milk business in parallel with this new investment.

"Eagle Foods has been successful in driving brand and category growth by investing in R&D, innovations, marketing, and strong supply chain efficiencies," added Kreilmann. "As the leader in the sweetened condensed milk category, we consistently drive sales and share growth by bringing new households into the category. We expect to do more of the same with Helper and Suddenly Salad."

About Eagle Foods

At Eagle Foods we are builders.  We are builders of brands, categories, and people.  Eagle Foods enjoys a rich heritage with brands that have proven category leadership for more than 150 years.  Eagle is a diversified food company producing and marketing canned sweetened condensed and evaporated milk and snacks products.  As a company, Eagle Foods is passionate about fostering an entrepreneurial spirit that boldly builds better people and better brands while focusing on the positive impact our company, our products and our people have on the world.  Eagle Foods has a bold family of brands that consumers have come to rely on for decades, including Eagle Brand® Sweetened Condensed Milk and Evaporated Milk, Magnolia® Sweetened Condensed Milk, PET® Milk, Milnot Evaporated Milk, Popcorn Indiana, and Cretors Popcorn.  Eagle Foods products are marketed and distributed across all U.S. retail channels, including grocery stores, club stores and mass-merchandisers, as well as foodservice and export, U.S. military, and private label business.  For more information, visit EagleFoods.com.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eagle-foods-completes-acquisition-of-two-iconic-brands-from-general-mills-301580773.html

SOURCE Eagle Foods

