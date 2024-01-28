Eagle Materials Inc. Just Recorded A 6.2% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 4.0% to hit US$559m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$3.72, some 6.2% above whatthe analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Eagle Materials after the latest results.

View our latest analysis for Eagle Materials

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Eagle Materials' nine analysts is for revenues of US$2.42b in 2025. This would reflect a satisfactory 7.3% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 7.4% to US$15.62. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.37b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$15.06 in 2025. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Eagle Materials 7.9% to US$230on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Eagle Materials analyst has a price target of US$250 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$170. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Story continues

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Eagle Materials' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 5.8% annualised growth rate until the end of 2025 being well below the historical 12% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.3% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Eagle Materials.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Eagle Materials' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates it is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Eagle Materials. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Eagle Materials going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Eagle Materials that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.