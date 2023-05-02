Do Eagle Materials' (NYSE:EXP) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Eagle Materials with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Eagle Materials Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Eagle Materials has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Eagle Materials' EPS soared from US$8.87 to US$12.08, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 36%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Eagle Materials maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 17% to US$2.1b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Eagle Materials Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Eagle Materials has a market capitalisation of US$5.4b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at US$66m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. This would indicate that the goals of shareholders and management are one and the same.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Eagle Materials with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b is about US$8.2m.

Eagle Materials offered total compensation worth US$6.6m to its CEO in the year to March 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Eagle Materials Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Eagle Materials' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Eagle Materials is worth keeping an eye on. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Eagle Materials that you should be aware of.

