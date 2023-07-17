Eagle Mountain Mining Up 18%, Insiders Still In The Red By AU$458k

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased AU$2.1m worth of Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 18% over the past week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling AU$458k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Eagle Mountain Mining

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD & Executive Director Charles Bass bought AU$2.0m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.16 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.13 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Charles Bass was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Charles Bass purchased 12.45m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.17. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Eagle Mountain Mining

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Eagle Mountain Mining insiders own 35% of the company, worth about AU$14m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Eagle Mountain Mining Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Eagle Mountain Mining insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Eagle Mountain Mining. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Eagle Mountain Mining has 5 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

