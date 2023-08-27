Eagle Mountain Mining Limited's (ASX:EM2) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Eagle Mountain Mining Limited's (ASX:EM2) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Eagle Mountain Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Australia and the United States. With the latest financial year loss of AU$30m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$22m, the AU$29m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Eagle Mountain Mining will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Eagle Mountain Mining is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$9.0m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 94% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Eagle Mountain Mining given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Eagle Mountain Mining currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

