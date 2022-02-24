U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,127.50
    -94.50 (-2.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,311.00
    -755.00 (-2.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,130.75
    -376.75 (-2.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.10
    -45.00 (-2.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.50
    +7.40 (+8.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.30
    +57.90 (+3.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    +0.81 (+3.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1169
    -0.0139 (-1.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    36.92
    +8.11 (+28.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3393
    -0.0150 (-1.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7310
    -0.2490 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,409.20
    -3,261.41 (-8.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    798.39
    -71.98 (-8.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,279.52
    -218.66 (-2.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     

Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 7, 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EGRX
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EGRX) today announced that the Company will release its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Monday, March 7, 2022, before the market opens.

Scott Tarriff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Date

Monday, March 7, 2022

Time

8:30 a.m. ET

Toll free (U.S.)

866-831-8713

International

203-518-9822

Webcast (live and replay)

www.eagleus.com, under the “Investor Relations” section

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week after the call's completion by dialing 800-839-0866 (US) or 402-220-0662 (International) and entering conference call ID EGRXQ421. The webcast will be archived for 30 days at the aforementioned URL.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include vasopressin, PEMFEXY™, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and its oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc:
Lisa M. Wilson
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Just Dropped

    Shares of Chinese electric car company Nio (NYSE: NIO) dropped 2.5% as of 12:15 p.m. ET today on some rather curious news. As DigiTimes Asia reports, the Chinese electric car powerhouse is now looking into making ... cellphones. If true, that sounds like a strange move for Nio, but as DigiTimes explains, it kind of makes sense in an odd way, because Nio "reportedly plans to make its own phones designed specifically to interact with its cars."

  • 4 Beaten-Down Stocks That Can Skyrocket 250% (or More) Over the Next 3 Years

    To begin with, electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Nio (NYSE: NIO) has dipped 63% since hitting an all-time closing high in early 2021. Nio's underperformance looks to be the result of Wall Street expecting multiple compression from growth stocks as interest rates rise, as well as worries about persistent supply chain issues tied to the pandemic. In particular, Nio and other auto stocks have had their production constrained by semiconductor chip shortages.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Rolls-Royce shares among biggest FTSE 100 faller after CEO's exit call

    Shares in the engine giant plummeted 16.4% in mid-morning trading in London to 98.4ps.

  • China Tech Rout Resumes on Policy Jitters Before Alibaba Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks tumbled by the most in seven weeks, tracking a broader selloff due to tensions in Ukraine, with investors weighing the risk of further regulatory tightening on the sector. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invades Ukraine in Worst European Crisis of Postwar EraRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assault: Markets WrapRussi

  • Russia-addled Wall Street may be banking on a rescue: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • The Russia Issue Is Hurting the Stock Market. How Things Could Get Worse.

    Stocks are reeling, but there isn’t full-blown panic. Several developments need to occur for the stock market to take another nosedive.

  • Nvidia Stock Gets Disconnected From Reality

    Such was the case with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA); its recent fiscal fourth-quarter results topped expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia said revenue hit a record $7.6 billion in the fourth quarter, a 56% jump year over year, generating record earnings of $1.18 per share, double what they were last year. While the gaming segment is still Nvidia's biggest moneymaker, producing quarterly revenue of $3.42 billion, or 37% more than it did in fiscal 2021, the data center business continues to enjoy explosive growth and now stands at $3.26 billion.

  • The next shoe to drop? The 125-year old Dow industrials are on brink of correction. Here’s what history says happens next in the U.S. stock market.

    Dow heads sharply lower Wednesday as the Pentagon says that Russian troops are poised to launch a full-blown annexation of Ukraine.

  • Dow Jones Futures Plunge As Russia Invades Ukraine; Crude Oil Prices Soar

    Futures plunged and crude oil prices soared as Russian invaded Ukraine in a major military offensive.

  • Russia Invades Ukraine, $100 Oil, $2,000 Gold, Ford, eBay - Five Things You Must Know

    Stock futures plunge as Russia launches 'full scale' Ukraine invasion; Oil prices surge past $100 as sanctions on Russian crude loom; Safe havens surge as Russia attacks Ukraine, with gold testing $2,000; eBay shares tumble as muted outlook clouds profit beat and Ford CEO says 'no plans' to spin-off EV business

  • ‘Every Market Is Oversold’: Wall Street Bulls on Ukraine Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street strategists, bullish before Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s border, are mostly sticking to their view that stock markets can weather Europe’s brewing security crisis. For now at least. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donet

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 sinks further into correction, setting new 2022 low with Russia-Ukraine in focus

    Stocks extended losses on Wednesday after a steep sell-off during Tuesday's trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Bitcoin Crashes 9% as Missiles Strike Kyiv, Airport Captured

    The world's largest cryptocurrency by market value was trading about $35,360 at time of writing after passing $39,000 on Tuesday.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • U.S. market fallout from Russia-Ukraine strife may be brief, some strategists say

    (Reuters) -As the S&P 500 hovers near correction territory, Wall Street is gauging the further effect of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on asset prices, with some strategists warning investors to keep their cool and focus on longer-term market trends. Worries over geopolitical strife and a more hawkish Fed have combined to take the S&P 500 down nearly 10% from an all-time high hit in early January. The benchmark index was recently off around 0.7% on Tuesday after President Joe Biden announced new sanctions against Russia for what he called the beginning of an invasion of Ukraine.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.