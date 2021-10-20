U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.19
    +16.56 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,609.34
    +152.03 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,121.68
    -7.41 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,287.49
    +11.58 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +1.29 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.60
    +15.10 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    24.42
    +0.53 (+2.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1658
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    +0.0010 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3822
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2800
    -0.0800 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,274.16
    +2,335.43 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,548.70
    +67.90 (+4.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

EaglePicher® Announces Award for IARPA RESILIENCE Program for Advanced, Innovative Battery Technology Development

·2 min read

New strategic partnership accelerates high-energy density battery solutions

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EaglePicher® Technologies, a leading innovator of battery power and energy storage systems for defense and aerospace announced today that the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) has awarded their team a contract award for innovative battery technology development.

EaglePicher Technologies (PRNewsfoto/EaglePicher Technologies)
EaglePicher Technologies (PRNewsfoto/EaglePicher Technologies)

This partnership & IARPA award allows EaglePicher to move innovative battery technology into full-scale production.

The strategic partnership includes Conamix, a venture-backed battery materials, early stage development company based in Ithaca, NY, Ionic Materials, Inc. an innovator in solid state electrolyte materials based in Woburn, MA and EaglePicher.

The multi-year award is part of IARPA's Robust Energy Sources for Intelligence Logistics in Extreme Novel and Challenging Environments (RESILIENCE) program. The team, led by Conamix, will develop advanced high-energy density, long calendar life, sulfur-based batteries.

EaglePicher will design, model, and optimize the electrochemical cells and integrate them into a full battery system utilizing advanced manufacturing capabilities. Conamix will develop a new, nanostructured sulfur metal sulfide (SMS) hybrid cathode system, and Ionic Materials will incorporate its advanced protected lithium-metal anode (PLA) technology into the cell electrochemistry.

The resulting impact will be batteries with extended shelf life, superior energy density, superb low-temperature performance, and high-power pulse capabilities. These key technological features will be extensively used in mission-critical aerospace and defense batteries as well as the commercial vehicle market.

"EaglePicher will utilize our existing and extensive R&D capabilities and production facilities which have established, mature quality systems and ISO certified manufacturing for cell and battery production," commented George Cintra, EaglePicher's Chief Technology Officer. "This partnership and the IARPA award allows us to incorporate Conamix's hybrid cathode and Ionic Materials solid-state electrolytes into full scale, mature product demonstrators."

About EaglePicher
EaglePicher Technologies designs, develops and produces mission-critical power systems for organizations such as the Department of Defense and NASA. Their reputation as an industry-leading producer of batteries, battery management systems and energetic devices stems from over 80 years of meeting the demanding requirements of the defense, aerospace and medical industry's battery applications. The company has nine North American manufacturing and research and development sites and over 800 employees. For more information, visit www.eaglepicher.com.

EaglePicher&#39;s extensive R&amp;D capabilities and production facilities for cell and battery production moves concepts into full scale, mature product manufacturing.
EaglePicher's extensive R&D capabilities and production facilities for cell and battery production moves concepts into full scale, mature product manufacturing.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eaglepicher-announces-award-for-iarpa-resilience-program-for-advanced-innovative-battery-technology-development-301405029.html

SOURCE EaglePicher Technologies

Recommended Stories

  • Pinterest soars as PayPal reportedly mulls acquisition

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses Pinterest stock surge amid reports that PayPal is mulling its acquisition.

  • Tesla reports earnings on Wednesday — here's what to expect

    Emily McCormick breaks down what the Street is expecting ahead of Tesla’s third-quarter results, which the electric automaker is set to report after the bell on Wednesday.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were moving higher on Wednesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst boosted his bank's rating on the stock in a bullish note. As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Ford's shares were up about 4% from Tuesday's closing price. In a new note on Wednesday morning, Credit Suisse Group analyst Dan Levy raised his bank's rating on Ford's stock to outperform, from neutral, and increased its price target to $20 from $15.

  • Verizon ‘Excited’ as It Discloses Sign-Ups for Wireless Home Internet Service

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. has spent three years developing wireless technology to beam high-speed internet connections into homes and now it’s finally ready to talk about the new growth area.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Jap

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Ken Fisher Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Ken Fisher’s top tech stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Ken Fisher’s hedge fund and his investment philosophy, and go directly to read the Ken Fisher Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Tech Stocks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire, author, investment analyst, and the founder of Fisher Investments, […]

  • 1 Big Reason This Coffee Company's Value Is Soaring

    After launching with an approximate $3 billion valuation, coffee chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continues flexing its market cap muscles. Unlike many IPOs, whose share price spikes briefly and then slumps in profit-taking, Dutch Bros' market capitalization has grown more than threefold since its debut at $23 a share on Sept. 15. The momentum seems to be causing a feedback loop of new investment, while Wall Street analysts are giving the newly public company a slew of bullish ratings.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Virgin Galactic's Problems Are Growing

    When Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) went public via SPAC merger in 2019, the company projected that 66 passengers would fly aboard the company's spacecraft in 2020 and another 646 in 2021. Investors recently got word that yet another delay is hitting Virgin Galactic, and at best we will see a small number of revenue-generating flights in 2022, assuming no more delays.

  • Breakeven On The Horizon For Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would...

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were tanking 12.8% lower as of 10:43 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. The steep decline came after Politico reprted that Novavax "faces significant hurdles in proving it can manufacture a shot that meets regulators' quality standards." Politico's anonymous sources reportedly stated that Novavax's "issues are more concerning than previously understood."

  • Why IBM's Non-GAAP Reporting Isn't as Bad as People Are Saying

    A big-time fund chief says Big Blue isn't nearly as profitable as the featured figures imply, but there's a good reason.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • Pinterest Q3 Earnings: Here's What to Look For

    Investors will be laser-focused on Pinterest's monthly-active-user trends when it reports Q3 earnings.

  • Pinterest Stock Spikes on Report of PayPal Buyout Interest. Why It Makes ‘Zero Sense.’

    Pinterest stock was jumping on a report that said PayPal was exploring a potential acquisition of the social media company. PayPal (ticker: PYPL) was looking to acquire Pinterest (ticker: PINS) at around $70 a share, which would value the social media site at roughly $39 billion, people familiar with the deal told Bloomberg. The price would represent a 26% premium to Pinterest’s closing price of $55.58 on Tuesday.

  • Why Peabody Energy Crashed 16% a Day After Skyrocketing

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) crashed 16% by noon EDT on Tuesday, tanking on a day the coal stock received an analyst upgrade and one day after skyrocketing. This morning, B. Riley raised its price target on Peabody Energy by $1 to $23 a share, stating it saw the company's preliminary results as a "positive step forward." Peabody Energy reported its preliminary numbers for the third quarter yesterday, announcing its coal sales had topped $900 million to levels not seen in nearly seven quarters.