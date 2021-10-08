U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,398.90
    -0.86 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,774.37
    +19.43 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,621.57
    -32.45 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.54
    -11.55 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.14
    +0.84 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6120
    +0.0410 (+2.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3621
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.1600
    +0.5440 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,417.02
    +343.99 (+0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,321.29
    +15.69 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

EAR ALERT - Nationally Ranked Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR).

On September 22, 2021, after the close of trading, Eargo disclosed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) related to insurance reimbursement claims the company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans. Eargo also announced it is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

On this news, Eargo shares dropped more than 65 percent on September 23, 2021.

If you currently own stock or options in Eargo, Inc. and suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at Labaton.com.

CONTACT:
David J. Schwartz
(800) 321-0476
david@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667376/EAR-ALERT--Nationally-Ranked-Shareholder-Rights-Firm-Labaton-Sucharow-is-Investigating-Eargo-Inc-NASDAQEAR-for-Potential-Securities-Violations-and-Breach-of-Fiduciary-Duty

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • Shiba Inu Retreats After Huge Rally

    Shiba Inu is testing the support level at $0.00002220.

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Is Moving to Austin

    Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, said CEO Elon Musk, comparing the current crowded operations at the factory in Fremont, Calif., to ‘Spam in a can.’ He said the electric-vehicle maker would continue expanding in California. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

  • Three large Milwaukee-area employers exceed 90% employee vaccinations; some organizations plan firings

    At least three of the largest Milwaukee-area employers implementing Covid-19 vaccine mandates said they achieved over 90% compliance with deadlines set for the week of Oct. 11.

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • Fertilizer prices soaring as natural-gas rally adds to ‘perfect storm’

    Fertilizer prices were already running red hot this year before a European energy crisis fanned the flames, potentially adding to a pinch on farmers in the U.S. and around the world and stoking worries about food inflation. “It’s almost like a perfect storm of different reasons that probably has a lot of upside in price for different macronutrients,” said Samuel Taylor, Cleveland-based executive director of research at Rabobank, in a phone interview. Natural gas is a key ingredient in the process used to make nitrogen-based fertilizers used on a range of crops, including corn and wheat.

  • Aerospace company Astra seeks major expansion at Alameda Point

    The Alameda Planning Board will review the company's request for a conditional use permit Oct. 11.

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • Booster discussion 'a bit convoluted': Doctor

    Emergency Medicine Physician in New Jersey Dr. Anand Swaminathan joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • Here are the pros and cons of the Lordstown Motors-Foxconn deal

    Among the pros, the deal would give Lordstown Motors a bit of financial breathing room.

  • Zscaler CEO explains why it’s ‘harder to hire today’ than last year

    Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the September jobs report, outlook for hiring and the demand to fill tech jobs.&nbsp;

  • Nearly Half of Retirees Won’t Have Adequate Income by 2090, Study Says

    Researchers at the Urban Institute are out with a dire warning about Americans' retirement readiness.

  • Life Time will be at pre-pandemic levels by end of the year: CEO

    Bahram Akradi, Life Time Group Holdings Chairman, CEO & Founder, joins Yahoo Finance Live following his company's public debut.

  • WTI Crude Hits $80 a Barrel for First Time Since 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- West Texas Intermediate crude futures hit $80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand and OPEC+ keeps supplies tight.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Part

  • ‘Death of 1,000 cuts’: Kellogg’s workers on why they’re striking

    Union took issue with company’s threats to outsource jobs from the US to Mexico if workers refuse to accept their proposals Travis Huffman joins other BCTGM Local 3G union members in a strike against Kellogg’s at the plant on Porter Street in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Tuesday. Photograph: Usa Today Uspw/Reuters About 1,400 Kellogg’s workers at four US plants have gone on strike after their current union contracts expired and amid accusations that the cereal giant is offshoring jobs. The workers

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • Jobs slowdown threatens US economic recovery

    A sharp slowdown in jobs growth has added to the pressure on President Biden as soaring wages and staff shortages threaten to hold back America's economic recovery. Only 194,000 jobs were created in the US in September in the weakest reading this year.